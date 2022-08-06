Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinalsPublicat:
Seed No. 3, Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan moved on Friday to the semifinals of the $115,000 BCR Iasi Open after winning against eighth-seeded Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes of play.
