Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

Obuze au lovit o linie de înaltă tensiune la centrala nucleară Zaporojie; părţile rusă şi ucraineană se acuză reciproc

Obuze au lovit o linie de înaltă tensiune la centrala nucleară Zaporojie; părţile rusă şi ucraineană se acuză reciproc

Operatorul ucrainean de stat din domeniul energiei nucleare Energoatom a declarat că o linie electrica de înaltă tensiune de la centrala sa nucleară…

China convoacă ambasadorii din Europa, pe fondul criticilor primite din partea Uniunii Europene și a G7

China convoacă ambasadorii din Europa, pe fondul criticilor primite din partea Uniunii Europene și a G7

China anunţă că a convocat diplomaţii europeni acreditaţi la Beijing pentru a protesta faţă de declaraţiile emise de Grupul celor Şapte Naţiuni (G7) şi de Uniunea Europeană (UE), care critică…

Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)

Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)

Only 5.7 percent of Romanian retail investors sold their investments during the recent stock market decline, 34 percent expanded their portfolios, and 60 percent made no changes in their investments,…

Război în Ucraina, ziua 164. Ucrainenii cer măsuri internaţionale imediate pentru ca Rusia să părăsească centrala nucleară din Zaporojie

Război în Ucraina, ziua 164. Ucrainenii cer măsuri internaţionale imediate pentru ca Rusia să părăsească centrala nucleară din Zaporojie

Război în Ucraina, ziua 164. Ministerul ucrainean de Externe a cerut comunităţii internaţionale „să ia măsuri…

Ce averi au Eduard Hellvig şi Gabriel Vlase, şefii serviciilor de informaţii din România. Şeful SRI are un credit de aproape 2 milioane de lei

Ce averi au Eduard Hellvig şi Gabriel Vlase, şefii serviciilor de informaţii din România. Şeful SRI are un credit de aproape 2 milioane de lei

Eduard Hellvig, directorul Serviciului Român de Informaţii, cât şi Gabriel Vlase, directorul Serviciul de…

Romanias Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

Romanias Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

Seed No. 3, Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan moved on Friday to the semifinals of the $115,000 BCR Iasi Open after winning against eighth-seeded Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes of play.

De ce să pui un dop de plută în frigider. Trucul util pe care sigur nu-l știai

De ce să pui un dop de plută în frigider. Trucul util pe care sigur nu-l știai

De ce să pui un dop de plută în frigider. Este vorba despre un truc foarte util, pe care în mod cert nu-l știai. Deși nu ai putea vedea cum te-ar putea ajuta un banal dop de plută, decât servind pentru scopul deja cunoscut, ei bine, află…

Se complică lucrurile pentru bătăușul din Dănești, după ce una din victime a decedat

Se complică lucrurile pentru bătăușul din Dănești, după ce una din victime a decedat

GRAV… Arestat preventiv după ce bătut doi frați trecuți de 60 de ani, bărbatul de 39 de ani, din localitatea Emil Racoviță, comuna Dănești, riscă acum ani grei în spatele gratiilor. Și asta după ce una dintre victimele…

Sancțiuni de tot râsul! UEFA, fricoasă după scandările cu Vladimir Putin de la meciul echipei lui Mircea Lucescu din preliminariile Ligii Campionilor

Sancțiuni de tot râsul! UEFA, fricoasă după scandările cu Vladimir Putin de la meciul echipei lui Mircea Lucescu din preliminariile Ligii Campionilor

Comisia de Apel a UEFA a comunicat vineri decizia forului european în cazul suporterilor echipei…

Coreea de Nord sare în ajutorul Rusiei: Este gata să-i trimită 100.000 de voluntari pentru a învinge Ucraina

Coreea de Nord sare în ajutorul Rusiei: Este gata să-i trimită 100.000 de voluntari pentru a învinge Ucraina

Coreea de Nord s-a oferit să trimită 100.000 de soldați pentru a sprijini invazia Rusiei în Ucraina, a afirmat televiziunea de stat rusă.


Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

Publicat:
Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

. 3, Romanian tennis player moved on Friday to the semifinals of the $115,000 BCR after winning against eighth-seeded of Georgia 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes of play.

