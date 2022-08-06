Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Top-seeded Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the 25K ITF tournament in Pitesti, after defeating No. 6 seed, Frenchman Valentin Royer 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the 115,000-USD BCR Iasi Open WTA 125 tournament after defeating Russian Anastasia Zakharova, 6-1, 6-2.

Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep soared into the semifinals of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday, after defeating American Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Friday withdrew from the 203,024 euro WTA 250 Bad Homburg Open tournament before the singles semi-final against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, according to WTA.

Romanian athletes Andreea Verdes and Annaliese Dragan qualified on Friday in the all-around final of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv.

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu managed to get on the main singles of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, as a 'lucky loser', after losing on Friday in the last round of qualifications.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan has qualified on Friday for the semifinal of the 92,742-euro WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, after defeating Polish player Magdalena Frech, 6-2, 6-4, Agerpres reports.