Romania’s Blue Air grounded amid government concern over debt

Accident mortal la ieșire din Luduș spre Câmpia Turzii! Traficul este blocat!

O altă tragedie s-a produs pe drumurile din zonă. Un accident mortal a avut loc la ieșirea din Luduș spre Câmpia Turzii. Traficul este blocat. Din primele informații, este vorba despre un accident frontal, cu o victima decedată. Potrivit Centrului… [citeste mai departe]

Firea: Nu-mi doresc să candidez la prezidențiale / Dacă PSD găsește un candidat mai bun la Capitală, nu mă supăr (video)

Ministrul Familiei, prim-vicepreședintele PSD Gabriela Firea, a declarat miercuri că nu vrea să candideze la alegerile prezidențiale, dorința sa… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă 7.09.2022

*** SC ECOPROIECT SRL angajează ARHITECT (cu sau fără drept de semnătură) şi INGINER CONSTRUCTOR. Persoană de contact, ing. Otilia Hendea – 0740.133.794 *** Centrul Școlar pentru Educație Incluzivă „Speranța” Zalău organizează concurs, în data de 13.09.2022, ora 9.00, la sediul din Zalău, str. Salcâmilor, nr.1, în vederea ocupării următoarelor posturi… [citeste mai departe]

Haos complet: Transporturile și Finanțele aveau reprezentanți în CA Blue Air, care ar fi trebuit să anunțe guvernul despre viitoarea criză

Statul român are nu mai puțin de doi reprezentanți în conducerea companiei Blue Air. Ministerul Transporturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Naţionalele de box feminin, la Sala Sporturilor din Năvodari

Nu mai puţin de 236 de sportive - un număr record! -, reprezentând cluburi din toată ţara, participă, în aceste zile, la Campionatul Naţional de box feminin, competiţie destinată categoriilor de vârstă cadete, junioare, tineret şi senioare, găzduită de Sala Sporturilor din Năvodari.… [citeste mai departe]

A început Reuniunea Anuală a Diplomației Române

La București a început Reuniunea Anuală a Diplomației Române, cu tema ”Răspunsul diplomatic al României la schimbările realității geostrategice”. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politică… [citeste mai departe]

A încălcat ordinul de protecție de ”dorul” soției. A intrat în casă și a pocnit-o. Polițiștii l-au băgat direct în arest

O poveste de dragoste s-a încheiat urât între doi soți din Câmpulung Moldovenesc. Bărbatul a început să-și agreseze soția iar până… [citeste mai departe]

Dovada că România îi primește pe ruși: Exemplul dat chiar de Agenția TASS

La Bucureşti, a luat startul Concursul Internațional de Muzică „George Enescu”, informează Agenţia TASS. Competiţia s-a deschis cu o interpretare a Orchestrei Filarmonicii „George Enescu”. Circa 34 de muzicieni din 23 de țări, inclusiv Rusia,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce investiții a făcut primăria în ȘCOLILE Clujului în ultimii 10 ani / Proiecte ÎN PREGĂTIRE

Primarul Emil Boc a făcut o sinteză a investițiilor în educație din ultimii 10 ani, dar și proiectele aflate în pregătire. În luna octombrie va fi lansată licitația pentru HUB-ul educațional din Borhanci.  [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul oferă sprijin de 15.000 lei pentru fertilizarea in vitro. Gabriela Firea: 1 din 5 cupluri este infertil

Guvernul aprobă miercuri un program de sprijin pentru femeile care doresc să apeleze la un tratament in vitro pentru a putea avea copii. Gabriela Firea, ministrul Familiei, Tineretului… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Blue Air grounded amid government concern over debt

Publicat:
Romanian discount carrier SA canceled all flights through Monday after its bank accounts were frozen by the state amid concerns over unpaid debt, according to Bloomberg. The sudden intervention left Blue Air unable to pay daily operating costs, the carrier said, with the grounding leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across […] The post Romania’s Blue Air grounded amid government concern over debt appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

