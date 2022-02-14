Romania’s annual inflation rate increases to 8.35% in January

Stiri Recomandate

Extrema dreaptă prinde avânt în Spania: au bătut partidul de guvernământ

Partidul Popular (dreapta) s-a situat pe primul loc fără a obţine majoritatea absolută duminică în Castilia şi Leon, în centrul Spaniei, după alegerile regionale anticipate marcate de un puternic avans al partidului de extremă dreaptă Vox, notează… [citeste mai departe]

Lipsa de interes pentru vaccinare pune lacătul pe centre!

Tot mai multe centre de vaccinare din țară se închid din cauza lipsei de interes pentru imunizare. Și las noi în județ vor fi puse lacăte pe unele centre. De asemenea, interesul pentru vaccinarea copiilor este scăzut… Tot mai puține persoane decid să se vaccineze anti-COVID. Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Un autovehicul stationa pe marginea carosabilului. Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera

Doisprezece migranti din India si Pakistan, sprijiniti de un cetatean roman, depistati la granita cu SerbiaPolitistii de frontiera din cadrul Sectorului Politiei de Frontiera Cruceni au depistat, in urma unei actiuni pe… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj adus un mijlocaș de la UTA Arad

CFR Cluj l-a transferat de la UTA Arad pe mijlocașului Roger Junio Rodrigues.Fotbalistul trebuia să ajungă sub comanda lui Dan Petrescu în vara acestui an, dar cluburile s-au înțeles asupra transferului încă de pe acum, astfel că astăzi Roger s-a alăturat echipei noastre. [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce ar putea să se încheie evaluarea candidaților la CSM și CSP.

Invitatul emisiunii „Contrapunct” este judecătorul la Judecătoria Centru, Ion Chirtoacă. Parlamentul a votat recent un proiect de lege ce vizează evaluarea candidaților la funcțiile de membri ai CSM și CSP în ideea de a da startul schimbărilor din justiție. [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinare fictivă în Caraș-Severin. 9 medici și asistente, duși la audieri. Ce sume cereau clienților

Un nou caz de vaccinare „la chiuvetă” a fost depistat de procurorii Direcției Generale Anticorupție. Este vorba despre 9 medici și asistene medicale de la Centrul de Vaccinare din Bocșa,… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă penală pentru un poliţist din Baia de Arieș, după ce și-a agresat și amenințat fosta soție, tot polițistă

Un poliţist din Baia de Arieș a fost condamnat la amendă penală pentru că şi-a ameninţat cu moartea şi şi-a agresat fosta soţie. Incidentul a avut loc în… [citeste mai departe]

Un tramvai a deraiat și a retezat un stâlp de beton. La un pas de tragedie, în vestul țării (Video)

Un tramvai a deraiat și a retezat un stâlp de beton. La un pas de tragedie, în vestul țării. Un tramvai cu pasageri care circula pe calea Radnei, în municipiul Arad, a deraiat şi a lovit un stâlp… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educaţiei: În ultima săptămână a scăzut numărul de cazuri COVID-19 din mediul şcolar

În ultima săptămână a scăzut numărul de cazuri COVID-19 din mediul şcolar, informează Ministerul Educaţiei. În acelaşi timp, 54 de unităţi de învăţământ şi 2.025 de clase/grupe funcţionează în… [citeste mai departe]

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its ambitions… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s annual inflation rate increases to 8.35% in January

Publicat:
Romania‘s of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s annual inflation rate for January 2022 rose to 8.35% from 8.19% in December, according to Agerpres. The price of non-food goods increased by 10.18%, food prices rose by 7.24% and the prices of services grew by 5.66%. „Consumer prices in January 2022, compared to […] The post Romania’s annual inflation rate increases to 8.35% in January appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

