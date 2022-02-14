Romania’s annual inflation rate increases to 8.35% in JanuaryPublicat:
Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s annual inflation rate for January 2022 rose to 8.35% from 8.19% in December, according to Agerpres. The price of non-food goods increased by 10.18%, food prices rose by 7.24% and the prices of services grew by 5.66%. „Consumer prices in January 2022, compared to […] The post Romania’s annual inflation rate increases to 8.35% in January appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
