Romania's annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September Romania's annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country's National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the year (September 2021 compared to December 2020)

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

