Romania’s annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September

Publicat:
Romania’s annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September

Romania's annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country's of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the year (September 2021 compared to December 2020)

Annual inflation in Romania rises to 6.3pct in September 2021

10:10, 12.10.2021 - Annual inflation in Romania rose to 6.3% in September 2021, from 5.3% in August, as prices for non-food goods rose by 8.71%, by 4.26% for food, and by 3.75% for services, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to INS, consumer prices…

Romania’s trade deficit increased to E14bln in the first 8 months

15:16, 11.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News.  “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

Annual inflation hits 5.3% in August, as political spat hurts RON

11:46, 10.09.2021 - Inflation in Romania accelerated to its fastest since 2018 as a political crisis sent the currency to a record low and complicated decision-making for the central bank, according to a Bloomberg report. Data from the Statistics Institute have shown that consumer-price growth quickened to 5.25% from a…

Average net earnings goes up in Romania by almost 10 Euro in June 2021

12:35, 11.08.2021 - National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that in June 2021 the average gross nominal earnings in Romania was 5,779 RON, higher by 84 RON than the previous month, while the average nominal net earning were 3,541 RON, an increase of 49 RON from the previous month, according to a press…

INS: Annual inflation rate increased to 5% in July 2021

11:11, 11.08.2021 - Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday the annual inflation rate for July 2021 increased to 5% from 3.9% in June, given that non-food products were more expensive by 7.64%, services by 2.74% and foodstuffs by 2.33%, according to Agerpres.  The consumption prices in…

Annual inflation rate up to 5 pct in July 2021

09:50, 11.08.2021 - The annual inflation rate has risen to 5 pct in the month of July 2021, from 3.9 pct in June, given that non-food products were more expensive by 7.64 pct, services by 2.74 pct and foodstuffs by 2.33 pct, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).…

Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

15:11, 09.08.2021 - Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…

Industrial producer prices in Romania increased 11.8% in June 2021

11:25, 03.08.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the industrial producer prices for the total domestic and non-domestic market increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. In June 2021, industrial producer prices for…


