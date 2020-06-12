Romania's annual inflation falls to 2.3% in May

Stiri Recomandate

SUA: Pentagonul a anunţat că a reluat asistenţa militară pentru Ucraina

SUA: Pentagonul a anunţat că a reluat asistenţa militară pentru Ucraina

Pentagonul a anunţat că a reluat asistenţa militară de 250 de milioane de dolari acordată Ucrainei, subiect aflat în centrul unui scandal care a dus la o procedură de destituire a preşedintelui Donald Trump, relatează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine: Minunea care suntem noi, oamenii

#ConstantaEsteBine: Minunea care suntem noi, oamenii

In fiecare zi am ocazia sa invat despre puterea corpului omenesc si abilitatile sale extraordinare. Cunoastem doar 5 din posibilitatile noastre, atat fizice, cat si energetice.De foarte mici suntem "dresati" pentru ca sistemul de educatie primit este doar un dresaj mestesugit sa ne simtim necorespunzatori.Dupa… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia de COVID-19 a făcut peste 400.000 de morţi în lume de la apariţia sa în China

Pandemia de COVID-19 a făcut peste 400.000 de morţi în lume de la apariţia sa în China

Pandemia de COVID-19 a făcut cel puţin 417.773 de morţi în lume de la apariţia sa în decembrie în China, potrivit unui bilanţ întocmit de AFP pe baza datelor oficiale, joi, la orele 19.00 GMT, transmite agerpres.ro.Peste… [citeste mai departe]

Ceban a cerut intensificarea măsurilor de prevenire și combatere a COVID-19

Ceban a cerut intensificarea măsurilor de prevenire și combatere a COVID-19

Primarul general Ion Ceban cere ca regulile impuse împotriva răspîndirii virusului Covid-19 să fie respectata mai tare. În urma datelor record înregistrate ieri, edilul a convocat două ședințe cu administratorii centrelor comerciale, rețelelor de… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Urișor. Două persoane blocate în mașină

Accident în Urișor. Două persoane blocate în mașină

Pompierii dejeni au intervenit în această dimineață pentru a descarcera două persoane rămase blocate într-un autoturism și pentru a le acorda asistență medicală de urgență. Articolul Accident în Urișor. Două persoane blocate în mașină apare prima dată în Someșeanul.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Polițiști, carabinieri și salvatori pe străzi și în parcuri: Vezi motivul

Polițiști, carabinieri și salvatori pe străzi și în parcuri: Vezi motivul

CHIȘINĂU, 12 iun – Sputnik. Pe străzi, în parcuri, în curțile blocurilor, în piețe, spațiile de agrement și în stațiile de transport se vor ala polițiștii, carabinierii și pompierii. În contextul numărului mare de cazuri noi de îmbolnăvire cu… [citeste mai departe]

PUG reactualizat în Pogăceaua

PUG reactualizat în Pogăceaua

Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului Mureş anunţă publicul interesat asupra deciziei etapei de încadrare, conform prevederilor Hotărârii Guvernului nr. 1076/2004, asupra planului ”Reactualizare Plan Urbanistic General și Regulament Local de Urbanism Comuna Pogăceaua, Județul Mureș”, titular Primăria comunei Pogăceaua, în categoria celor care… [citeste mai departe]

Europenii ţin la saltea sute de miliarde de euro şi nu intenţionează să le cheltuie (Bloomberg)

Europenii ţin la saltea sute de miliarde de euro şi nu intenţionează să le cheltuie (Bloomberg)

Economia Europei riscă să piardă o sursă importantă de stimulare care ar putea veni din partea consumatorilor săi, în condiţiile în care gospodăriile au depozitat sute de miliarde de euro în conturile… [citeste mai departe]

Dorina Lazăr a câştigat procesul cu Gabriela Firea. Actriţa fusese demisă de la conducerea Teatrului Odeon în 2017

Dorina Lazăr a câştigat procesul cu Gabriela Firea. Actriţa fusese demisă de la conducerea Teatrului Odeon în 2017

Fosta directoare a Teatrului Odeon, actriţa Dorina Lazăr (79 de ani), a câştigat procesul cu Gabriela Firea, după ce primarul general al Capitalei a demis-o în… [citeste mai departe]

Generația care a experimentat renunțarea. Elevă de clasa a XII-a: Ultima zi de școală a lăsat un gol mare în sufletele tuturor

Generația care a experimentat renunțarea. Elevă de clasa a XII-a: Ultima zi de școală a lăsat un gol mare în sufletele tuturor

Au vrut vacanţă şi au avut mai multe zile libere decât şi-ar fi dorit. Au visat la o şcoală modernă, ca-n afară, şi au fost nevoiţi să… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania's annual inflation falls to 2.3% in May

Publicat:
Romania's annual inflation falls to 2.3% in May

Romania's annual inflation rate fell to 2.3% in May 2020, from 2.7% in April, given that food prices rose by 5.25% , services by 2.6%, and non-food goods by 0.15%, according to data released on Friday by the of Statistics (INS). in May 2020 compared with April rose by 0.05%, and compared with December 2019 they advanced 1.47%.

The annual rate calculated on the basis of the of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 1.8%.

The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (June 2019 - May 2020) compared with the previous 12 months

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's trade deficit reaches 6.089 billion lei, January through April (INS)

10:45, 09.06.2020 - Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by almost 974 million lei up to 6.089 billion lei January through April this year, show data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. FOB exports totalled 19.99 billion euros and CIF imports 26.08 billion euros over January…

Official statistics: Household average monthly income at 4,790 lei, spending at 4,092 lei in 2019

10:39, 05.06.2020 - The average monthly income per Romanian household was 4,790 lei in 2019, up 12.7 percent compared to 2018, and total expenditures reached 4,092 lei per month, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.The gross average total monthly income was 1,853…

Annual inflation rate drops to 2.7pct in April 2020

10:02, 13.05.2020 - Romania's annual inflation rate decreased to 2.7 percent in April 2020, from 3 percent in March, in the context of food stuff prices increasing by 5.72 percent, services by 3.06 percent and non-food goods by 0.53 percent, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS)…

Romania's primary energy resources down 2.4pct in Q1 of 2020

10:53, 12.05.2020 - The primary primary energy resources in the the first quarter of 2020 dropped by 2.4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, whereas the final electricity consumption decreased by 2.2 percent by comparison, the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday showed. According…

Romania has 26,860 km of cobblestone, dirt roads and only 866 km of motorways, in 2019

12:12, 24.04.2020 - Last year, Romania had only 866 kilometers (km) of motorway, representing 4.8 pct of the total road network and 26,860 kilometers of cobblestone and dirt roads, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.According to INS data, as of December 31, 2019, public…

Hungary, Poland, Czechia, Romania top EU March 2020 y-o-y inflation

16:17, 17.04.2020 - The euro area annual inflation rate was 0.7% in March 2020, down from 1.2% in February, with Hungary, Poland, Czechia and Romania being the EU member countries with the highest inflation rate, show data released by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) on Friday.According to the figiures,…

Annual inflation rate steady at 3 percent this March

10:05, 10.04.2020 - The annual inflation rate kept steady at 3 percent this March, as food grew by 5.11 percent more expensive, service prices advanced 3.8 percent and non-food prices went up 1.39 percent, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).March 2020 consumer prices were…

INS: Romania's population, negative natural growth in January 2020

11:14, 16.03.2020 - Romania recorded in January 2020 a negative natural growth, the deceased surpassing live births by 7,381 persons, compared to December 2019, shows the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), published on Monday.In January 2020, 15,971 children were born, 1,012 more than in December…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 16°C | 27°C
Iasi 17°C | 30°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 21°C
Timisoara 14°C | 23°C
Constanta 17°C | 25°C
Brasov 13°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 iunie 2020
USD 4.2483
EUR 4.8358
CHF 4.5129
GBP 5.3944
CAD 3.1562
XAU 236.645
JPY 3.9706
CNY 0.6012
AED 1.1566
AUD 2.9505
MDL 0.2461
BGN 2.4725

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec