Romania's ambassador to NATO pays visit to Finland, along other allied ambassadors

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit on Monday and Tuesday to the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the invitation extended by Azerbaijani Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, told Agerpres.

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu sent a message on Sunday on Constantin Brancusi National Day, in which he underlined that the artist, who revolutionised plastic language, is one of the great ambassadors of Romania.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit to Italy, Rome, on Thursday and Friday, told Agerpres.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, are on an official visit to Poland on Tuesday, the National Defence Ministry informs.

"A Christmas story and other stories of Queen Maria of Romania" concert-show, with live music and video projections, will be presented, for the first time, at Arthub, on Thursday from 19:00, according to the organiser's Facebook page.

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu will pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between 21 and 23 December, told Agerpres.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens, Greece, on December 2 and 3, to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told Agerpres.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom says that his country is ready to provide more security in Europe and the world when it becomes a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance.