Romania's ambassador to NATO pays visit to Finland, along other allied ambassadors

Stiri Recomandate

PMPs Tomac: Following case at CJEU, Romania to enter Schengen earlier than through political negotiations

MEP Eugen Tomac, president of the People's Movement Party (PMP), voiced conviction on Tuesday that Romania would enter the Schengen area sooner than through political negotiations following… [citeste mai departe]

Cernavoda: Contract de executie lucrari de peste doua milioane de lei incheiat cu o firma locala (DOCUMENT)

Licitatia a fost castigata de compania Giorox Activ Suma pentru care a fost atribuit contractul se ridica la valoarea de 2.345.074,25 de lei Orasul Cernavoda, in postura de autoritate contractanta,… [citeste mai departe]

FCV Farul, victorie fără emoții cu Sepsi OSK. Goluri marcate de Băluță și Mazilu

Echipa FCV Farul a câștigat, scor 2-0 (2-0), partida cu Sepsi OSK, contând pentru etapa a 28-a a Superligii la fotbal, disputată la Ovidiu. Golurile au fost marcate de Băluță (min. 22) și Mazilu (min.45+3). În clasament, FCV Farul… [citeste mai departe]

De ce s-ar fi spânzurat în curtea instituției directoarea Bibliotecii Județene Gorj

Jurnalistul Narcis Daju afirmă că directoarea care s-a spânzurat marți în curtea instituției și-a explicat gestul în biletul de adio. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Accident GRAV pe Centura Vâlcele - Apahida - FOTO

Un accident de circulație s-a produs marți seara, în jurul orei 21.00, pe centura ocolitoare Vâlcele Apahida.Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Cluj-Napoca au intervenit la un accident rutier petrecut pe varianta ocolitoare Valcele Apahida. La fața locului s-au deplasat două autospeciale și două… [citeste mai departe]

Doina Jela, la ceas aniversar: Scriitoarea constanteana implineste 72 de ani

Doina Jela a fost profesoara de romana si franceza A debutat in presa la revista "Luceafarul", in anul 1989 Ea si a facut o misiune din a reliefa publicului suferintele prin care au trecut mai multi romani in perioada vechiului regim Doina Jela s a… [citeste mai departe]

Directoarea Bibliotecii Judeţene Gorj, găsită spânzurată în biroul său

Directoarea Bibliotecii Judeţene „Christian Tell” din Târgu Jiu a fost găsită marţi seara spânzurată în biroul său din instituţie, echipajul medical sosit la faţa locului constatând decesul acesteia. Potrivit IPJ Gorj, poliţiştii au fost sesizaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Coriu intră tare în dosarul stimulatoarelor cardiace: Refolosirea dispozitivelor medicale este ilegală şi imorală

Preşedintele Colegiului Medicilor din România (CMR), prof. dr. Daniel Coriu, a declarat, marţi, la Craiova, în legătură cu dosarul stimulatoarelor cardiace… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de eleve din Itan, otrăvite cu un gaz toxic: Autoritățile au declanșat o anchetă

Cel puțin 650 de eleve au fost otrăvite cu gaze toxice în Iran începând din noiembrie, în ceea ce mulți cred că este o încercare de a forța închiderea școlilor de fete, anunță Mediafax. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO ​SuperLiga: Liderul Farul, victorie clară cu Sepsi - Constănțenii sunt neînvinși de 6 etape

Farul Constanța a făcut un nou meci bun în fața propriilor suporteri și a câștigat duelul cu Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe (2-0). Marinarii și-au dominat adversara și s-au distanțat la 5 puncte de CFR… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's ambassador to NATO pays visit to Finland, along other allied ambassadors

A group of ambassadors from NATO member countries, including Romania's Ambassador, , paid a working visit to Finland, organized with the support of the to NATO, in the context of this country's aspirations to to join the .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Speaker Ciolacu on an official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan, Monday and Tuesday

08:45, 27.02.2023 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit on Monday and Tuesday to the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the invitation extended by Azerbaijani Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Culture Minister Romascanu: Brancusi - one of the great ambassadors of Romania

13:00, 19.02.2023 - Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu sent a message on Sunday on Constantin Brancusi National Day, in which he underlined that the artist, who revolutionised plastic language, is one of the great ambassadors of Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Deputies' Chamber Speaker Ciolacu to pay official visit to Rome, Thursday and Friday

09:01, 16.02.2023 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit to Italy, Rome, on Thursday and Friday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

National defence minister on official visit to Poland

13:05, 10.01.2023 - National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, are on an official visit to Poland on Tuesday, the National Defence Ministry informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

'A Christmas story and other stories of Queen Maria of Romania' concert-show, at Arthub on Thursday

09:51, 22.12.2022 - "A Christmas story and other stories of Queen Maria of Romania" concert-show, with live music and video projections, will be presented, for the first time, at Arthub, on Thursday from 19:00, according to the organiser's Facebook page. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Speaker Ciolacu to pay official visit to the Republic of Korea

10:46, 20.12.2022 - Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu will pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between 21 and 23 December, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

President Iohannis to visit Greece December 2-3

16:35, 01.12.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens, Greece, on December 2 and 3, to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Swedish Foreign Minister: We are ready to provide more security in Europe and the world

10:20, 30.11.2022 - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom says that his country is ready to provide more security in Europe and the world when it becomes a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…


