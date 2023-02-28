Romania's ambassador to NATO pays visit to Finland, along other allied ambassadors

Romania's ambassador to NATO pays visit to Finland, along other allied ambassadorsPublicat:
A group of ambassadors from NATO member countries, including Romania's Ambassador, Dan Neculaescu, paid a working visit to Finland, organized with the support of the Finnish Mission to NATO, in the context of this country's aspirations to to join the North Atlantic Alliance.
