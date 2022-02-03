Stiri Recomandate

Romania's adult vaccination rate at 50.43 pct

Publicat:
Romania's adult vaccination rate at 50.43 pct

Romania's adult vaccination rate is 50.43 percent, head of Romania's vaccine rollout program, military doctor declared on Thursday.

"The adult vaccination rate has topped 50 percent, it is now 50.43 percent. As for the vaccination rate in the eligible population aged over 5, it is about 45 percent. The vaccination rate in the eligible population has dropped from 47 to 45 percent following the introduction of the [5-11] age category. (...) As for the vaccination rate in the total population of Romania, it is approximately 42 percent," said the military doctor.

According

Environment minister: According to specialists, there are over 4,000 bears in Romania

22:30, 27.01.2022 - Romania currently has over 4,000 bears, this number being mentioned by specialists, the Environment, Waters and Forestry Minister Tanczos Barna said on Thursday in Brasov, who added that in the coming months an assessment of the bear population will be made. "Today I heard an opinion expressed…

Vaccination rate for eligible population over 12 years of age is 47.5 pct

14:35, 20.01.2022 - The vaccination rate for the eligible population over 12 years of age is 47.5 percent, announced on Thursday the president of the the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita. "Since the start of the vaccination campaign until January 19, more than 8,037,000…

Valeriu Gheorghita: Vaccination rate of 41.5%; booster dose - administered to 45% of those eligible

19:25, 13.01.2022 - The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on COVID Vaccination (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Thursday that by January 12 more than 8,006,000 Romanians had been vaccinated with at least one dose. They represent about 41.5% of the general population,…

Gheorghita: Term for administering the booster dose, reduced to four months, from January 17

18:40, 13.01.2022 - The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on COVID Vaccination (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Thursday, reducing the administration term of the booster dose from six months to four months for all types of vaccines currently in Romania. "Anyone who…

Almost half of Romania's adult population, vaccinated with at least one dose

18:55, 05.01.2022 - Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), said on Wednesday that almost 50 percent of Romania's adult population is immunized with at least one dose. "To date, the vaccination rate in the adult population with at least one dose is 49.4 percent.…

31 towns, cities report at least six cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 population

14:25, 18.11.2021 - The 14-day COVID-19 cumulative reporting rate in Romania is greater than or equal to six per 1,000 population in 31 towns or cities, down from the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus information task force, said on Thursday, agerpres reports. According…

Covid vaccination strategy in the works, targets 90 pct immunization of eligible general population by 2023

17:16, 09.11.2021 - The Health Ministry is working on a draft Government decision that sets out the Covid immunization strategy for 2022 - 2023 and which aims to achieve by 2023 a 90 percent vaccination coverage of the eligible general population aged over 12, Secretary of State Andrei Baciu announced on Tuesday.…

School classes with physical presence only where staff vaccination rate exceeds 60 pct

09:30, 05.11.2021 - The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated, on Thursday evening, at private broadcaster Digi24, that classes "under no form" will they have physical presence required where the vaccination rate is lower than 60 pct. "There is only one exception that we propose for acceptance in the…


