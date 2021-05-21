Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1

Stiri Recomandate

Cristian Matei a participat la Conferința ,,Orașe și Comunități”, derulată la Universitatea de Științe Agricole și Medicină Veterinară din Cluj Napoca

Cristian Matei a participat la Conferința ,,Orașe și Comunități”, derulată la Universitatea de Științe Agricole și Medicină Veterinară din Cluj Napoca

Primarul municipiului Turda, Cristian Matei, a participat la o conferință… [citeste mai departe]

COVID 19 / Numai 6 cazuri noi în 24 de ore

COVID 19 / Numai 6 cazuri noi în 24 de ore

Autoritățile de sănătate publică raportează tot mai puține cazuri de infecție cu SARS CoV2. Conform datelor Direcției de Sănătate Publică, în ultimele 24 de ore, în  județul Buzău au fost confirmate 6 cazuri noi de infectare cu noul coronavirus, din 217. Pacienții au vârste între 43 ani și 80 de ani, iar anchetele… [citeste mai departe]

RĂBDARE – Sălăjenii refac din temelii drumul județean aflat la limită la Maramureșul

RĂBDARE – Sălăjenii refac din temelii drumul județean aflat la limită la Maramureșul

Sunt două șantiere pe DJ 108D, respectiv tronsoanele Crișeni (DN 1H) – Cehu Silvaniei (DJ 196) și Cehu Silvaniei – limită județ Maramureș. Sălăjenii anunță că investiția pentru reabilitarea tronsonului de 4,3 km Cehu… [citeste mai departe]

Istoria secretă. Marele secret al tricolorului găurit de la Revoluție

Istoria secretă. Marele secret al tricolorului găurit de la Revoluție

Cele trei culori de pe care a fost smulsă stema, simbol al puterii comuniste, tricolorul a devenit un semn al rupturii de socialismul care ne îndoliase 45 de ani din istorie. Dar care a fost mecanismul apariției acestui simbol? Pentru prima oară este văzut… [citeste mai departe]

Timiş: Uşoară creştere a ratei de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 în Timişoara

Timiş: Uşoară creştere a ratei de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 în Timişoara

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Timiş a anunţat, joi, o uşoară creştere a ratei de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 în Timişoara, de la 0,79 la 0,80 la mie, în timp ce pe judeţ indicele a scăzut uşor, la 0,73 la mie. În ultimele 24 de ore… [citeste mai departe]

Trei pui de urs născuţi în Pirinei, pentru prima dată în ultimii 50 de ani

Trei pui de urs născuţi în Pirinei, pentru prima dată în ultimii 50 de ani

Trei pui de urs născuţi în această iarnă au fost zăriţi în Bearn (Pirinei, sud-vest), o premieră în ultimii 50 de ani, într-o zonă geografică în care urşii sunt rari, au anunţat joi asociaţiile care se ocupă cu protejarea acestor animale, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Microsoft va elimina Internet Explorer din Windows 10 (AUDIO)

Microsoft va elimina Internet Explorer din Windows 10 (AUDIO)

Microsoft a anunţat că va elimina vechiul browser din cadrul sistemului său de operare, la jumătatea anului viitor. 15 iunie 2022 este data limită până la care browser-ul va mai face parte din Windows 10. În ultimii ani, Microsoft a eliminat bucăţi ale browser-ului care există… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție la fast-food-uri: Probe recoltate la McDonalds, KFC, Subway dezvăluie prezența unor substanțe chimice nocive în ambalaje

Atenție la fast-food-uri: Probe recoltate la McDonalds, KFC, Subway dezvăluie prezența unor substanțe chimice nocive în ambalaje

Un studiu realizat de asociaţii europene sanitare şi de mediu a descoperit că substanţe chimice din categoria PFAS (per şi polifluoroalchil)… [citeste mai departe]

Tradiții și obiceiuri de Sfinții Constantin și Elena. Ce este bine să faci în această zi

Tradiții și obiceiuri de Sfinții Constantin și Elena. Ce este bine să faci în această zi

În fiecare an, pe data de 21 mai 2021, creștinii ortodocși îi sărbătoresc conform Calendarului Creștin Ortodox, pe Sfinții Împărați Constantin și Elena. Ei sunt cei care au pus bazele creștinismului. Legat de această… [citeste mai departe]

DISTRIBUIȚI! Femeie din Mărăcineni, dispărută fără urmă

DISTRIBUIȚI! Femeie din Mărăcineni, dispărută fără urmă

O femeie în vârstă de 54 de ani, din Potoceni este de negăsit după ce a dispărut fără urmă în dimineața zilei de marți. Rudele sale au mers la poliție, dar zilele trec și nu primesc nicio veste despre femeie. Alexandrina Sava are 54 de ani, este căsătorită și locuiește cu soțul… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1

Publicat:
Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1

Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity in the first quarter of this year was by 1.9 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data centralized by the of Statistics (INS).

Hotels accounted for 57.7 percent of the total tourist accommodation capacity in operation, followed by agritourism boarding facilities (15.3 percent), tourist villas (4.4 percent), hostels (3.5 percent), motels (3.4 percent), chalets (1.9 percent) and other types of tourist accommodation facilities (1.1 percent).

Three-star hotels represented 44.1 percent of…

