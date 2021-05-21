Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1 Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity in the first quarter of this year was by 1.9 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Hotels accounted for 57.7 percent of the total tourist accommodation capacity in operation, followed by agritourism boarding facilities (15.3 percent), tourist villas (4.4 percent), hostels (3.5 percent), motels (3.4 percent), chalets (1.9 percent) and other types of tourist accommodation facilities (1.1 percent). Three-star hotels represented 44.1 percent of… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's total industrial turnover, domestic and non-domestic, increased in nominal value in March 2021, by 16.7% on a monthly basis, and by 21.7% y-o-y, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday, agerpres reports. January 1 - March 31, 2021, the country's industrial turnover…

- Romania's retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was 4.1 percent up in Q1 as unadjusted series from the same period of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Thursday. According to statistical data, growth in the retail trade turnover…

- Germany, France and Italy occupy the first three places in the top of the countries that control subgroups of companies in Romania, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) says in a release sent on Wednesday. According to the INS, in Romania, in 2019, 80,787 groups of companies were identified,…

- The average net nominal wage income decreased to 3,365 lei in Romania in February 2021, down 30 lei (-0.9%) from January, but up 5.1% y-o-y according to data with the National Institute of Statistics published on Monday. In February 2021, the average gross nominal wage income was 5,497 lei, 52 lei…

- The tourist accommodation capacity in operation was in 2020 by 27.8% lower than the previous year, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES. In 2020, the hotels held the largest share (60.1%) in the total tourist accommodation…

- Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 1.193 billion euros this January, by 124.6 million euros less from a year ago, as imports dropped 5.8 percent and exports 4.9 percent, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). FOB exports totaled 5.405…

- Romania's annual inflation rate rose to 3.2 percent in February this year from 2.99 the month before, as non-foods grew by 3.8 percent more expensive, food prices advanced 2.7 percent and service prices 2.32 percent, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according…

- The tourist accommodation capacity meant 16,526,600 beds in the fourth quarter of 2020, by 16.9pct less than in the same period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Hotels accounted for 58pct of the total tourist accommodation capacity, agritourism…