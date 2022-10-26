Romania's accession to Schengen, among topics discussed by Premier Ciuca with European Parliament's Metsola

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay an official visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, during which he will have meetings with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola,…

- Dan Nica, liderul Delegației PSD din Parlamentul European, a transmis o scrisoare Președintei Parlamentului European, Roberta Metsola, prin care critica decizia acesteia de a nu sancționa insulta la adresa Romaniei, din partea unui deputat de extrema dreapta, in cadrul dezbaterii pe Schengen, relateaza…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Wednesday, in the ministerial meeting of the 11th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), in videoconference format, where he stressed the importance of solidarity, unity and cooperation between partner states and…

- Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea signed, on Thursday, at the Eurojust headquarters in The Hague, an amendment through which Romania, through the General Prosecutor's Office - Military Prosecutor's Office Section, joins the team made up of several Eastern European states, which will investigate…

- The Republic of Moldova requires special attention not only because of its vulnerability due to the border with Ukraine and the problems with the electricity supply but also because it is facing a situation in which a very hostile opposition can step forward, President of the European Parliament…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in a consolidated format, in which context he conveyed that "the so-called referendums organized by Russia in the occupied…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in New York, at the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council, dedicated to the theme of maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, on which occasion he emphasized the "completely unacceptable nature" of Russia's decision…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania, the discussions focusing on current topics and "in-depth" consultations on security issues energy, managing the refugee crisis, ensuring…