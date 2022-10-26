Romania's accession to Schengen, among topics discussed by Premier Ciuca with European Parliament's Metsola

Stiri Recomandate

Parlamentul a aprobat o solicitare a MApN de a cumpăra două elicoptere militare. Cât costă achiziția

Parlamentul a aprobat o solicitare a MApN de a cumpăra două elicoptere militare. Cât costă achiziția

Birourile permanente reunite ale Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului au aprobat miercuri, 26 octombrie, cererea Ministerului Apărării de a cumpăra două elicoptere militare H215M, pentru a-și spori… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicaliștii de la CNSLR-Frăția Bacău organizează protest împotriva scăderii nivelului de trai

Sindicaliștii de la CNSLR-Frăția Bacău organizează protest împotriva scăderii nivelului de trai

Sindicaliștii de la CNSLR-Frăția, filiala Bacău, anunță că pe data de 27 octombrie, între orele 12:00-14:00, organizează o acțiune de protest, care va avea loc în fața Prefecturii Bacău. Mitingul… [citeste mai departe]

„Zombi pe biciclete”. Evenimentul care a întrunit peste 6500 de oameni

„Zombi pe biciclete”. Evenimentul care a întrunit peste 6500 de oameni

Străzile de pe insula Key West din statul american Florida au fost luate cu asalt de zombi pe biciclete. Peste 6500 de oameni s-au pregătit minuţios pentru a participa la acest eveniment. Ei s-au mascat în diverse personaje înfricoşătoare şi s-au plimbat… [citeste mai departe]

SÂMBĂTĂ: Garda Apulum aniversează 10 ani de existență. Spectacol de reconstituire istorică antic în Cetatea Alba Carolina

SÂMBĂTĂ: Garda Apulum aniversează 10 ani de existență. Spectacol de reconstituire istorică antic în Cetatea Alba Carolina

SÂMBĂTĂ: Garda Apulum aniversează 10 ani de existență. Spectacol de reconstituire istorică antic în Cetatea Alba Carolina Sâmbătă, Garda Apulum… [citeste mai departe]

Noi membri corespondenţi - aleşi în Academia Română

Noi membri corespondenţi - aleşi în Academia Română

Adunarea Generală a Academiei Române a decis, miercuri, prin vot secret, alegerea unui număr de şase membri corespondenţi, informează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord… [citeste mai departe]

Cât zahăr se pune la gem pentru un kilogram de fructe. Greșeala uriașă făcută de multe gospodine

Cât zahăr se pune la gem pentru un kilogram de fructe. Greșeala uriașă făcută de multe gospodine

În sezonul tomnatic, gospodinele pregătesc intens borcanele cu gem și dulceață, pentru ca rudele, prietenii și chiar cei mici din familie să poată savura o tartină cu gem la micul dejun sau pe post… [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă condițiile de închiriere a locuințelor ANL

Se schimbă condițiile de închiriere a locuințelor ANL

Camera Deputaților a adoptat un proiect de lege prin care contractele de închiriere a locuințelor ANL, inclusiv cele dedicate cadrelor didactice și medicilor, vor putea fi prelungite pe perioade de cinci ani, față de un an. Legea adoptată de deputați urmează să fie promulgată. [citeste mai departe]

Şefa Russia Today spune că i-a fost interzisă intrarea în Armenia

Şefa Russia Today spune că i-a fost interzisă intrarea în Armenia

Măsura decisă în cazul Margaritei Simonian privind accesul pe teritoriul Armeniei se aplică și pentru un important parlamentar rus, a anunțat marți şefa canalului de ştiri rus Russia Today, informează Reuters, citată de Agerpres. „Lui Konstantin Zatulin, care a… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Since 2015, Romanian agriculture has received European funds of over 20 billion euros

Ciolacu: Since 2015, Romanian agriculture has received European funds of over 20 billion euros

Romanian agriculture has received over 20 billion euros since 2015, when the current payment cycle of European funds began, and in the first nine months of 2022, Romanian farmers' accounts received 2.57 billion euros,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania's accession to Schengen, among topics discussed by Premier Ciuca with European Parliament's Metsola

Publicat:
Romania's accession to Schengen, among topics discussed by Premier Ciuca with European Parliament's Metsola

Prime minister , on a working visit to Brussels, Wednesday through Thursday, had a meeting with the president of the , , with whom he discussed issues related to Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the EU's response to Russia's military aggression over Ukraine, the consolidation of the EU's action in its neighbourhood and energy security, a government release reads, told Agerpres.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca, in Brussels, to meet European Commission's head, NATO SecGen, EP President

19:35, 25.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay an official visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, during which he will have meetings with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola,…

Dan Nica și Eugen Tomac 'dau de pamant' cu europarlamentarul german care nu vrea Romania in Schengen: 'Un afront de neacceptat'

16:31, 21.10.2022 - Dan Nica, liderul Delegației PSD din Parlamentul European, a transmis o scrisoare Președintei Parlamentului European, Roberta Metsola, prin care critica decizia acesteia de a nu sancționa insulta la adresa Romaniei, din partea unui deputat de extrema dreapta, in cadrul dezbaterii pe Schengen, relateaza…

EU Strategy for the Danube Region forum adopts joint declaration condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine

20:26, 19.10.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Wednesday, in the ministerial meeting of the 11th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), in videoconference format, where he stressed the importance of solidarity, unity and cooperation between partner states and…

Prosecutor General signs Romania's accession to European team that will investigate war crimes in Ukraine

14:20, 13.10.2022 - Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea signed, on Thursday, at the Eurojust headquarters in The Hague, an amendment through which Romania, through the General Prosecutor's Office - Military Prosecutor's Office Section, joins the team made up of several Eastern European states, which will investigate…

EP's Metsola: R. Moldova requires special attention, hostile opposition can step forward at any time

20:30, 12.10.2022 - The Republic of Moldova requires special attention not only because of its vulnerability due to the border with Ukraine and the problems with the electricity supply but also because it is facing a situation in which a very hostile opposition can step forward, President of the European Parliament…

ForMin Aurescu: so-called referendums organized by Russia in occupied territories of Ukraine do not produce any legal effect

20:45, 29.09.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in a consolidated format, in which context he conveyed that "the so-called referendums organized by Russia in the occupied…

ForMin Aurescu emphasizes 'completely unacceptable nature' of Russia's decision to support organization of referendums in occupied regions

08:51, 23.09.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in New York, at the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council, dedicated to the theme of maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, on which occasion he emphasized the "completely unacceptable nature" of Russia's decision…

PM Ciuca - discussions with Maia Sandu on energy security, refugee crisis and ensuring political stability

18:11, 29.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania, the discussions focusing on current topics and "in-depth" consultations on security issues energy, managing the refugee crisis, ensuring…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 11°C | 22°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 19°C
Constanta 13°C | 21°C
Brasov 6°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 octombrie 2022
USD 4.8676
EUR 4.8793
CHF 4.9194
GBP 5.6349
CAD 3.5918
XAU 261.369
JPY 3.3091
CNY 0.6782
AED 1.3252
AUD 3.1519
MDL 0.2555
BGN 2.4947

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec