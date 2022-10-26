Romania's accession to Schengen, among topics discussed by Premier Ciuca with European Parliament's Metsola

Romania's accession to Schengen, among topics discussed by Premier Ciuca with European Parliament's MetsolaPublicat:
Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, on a working visit to Brussels, Wednesday through Thursday, had a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, with whom he discussed issues related to Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the EU's response to Russia's military aggression over Ukraine, the consolidation of the EU's action in its neighbourhood and energy security, a government release reads, told Agerpres.
