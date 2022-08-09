Romanians setting money aside in anticipation of cash-strapped days (survey)Publicat:
Roughly 50 percent of Romanians consider that their financial situation has worsened since last year, and 38 percent are pessimistic, expecting things to deteriorate even further, found a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with banking comparator FinZoom.ro.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)
00:21, 06.08.2022 - Only 5.7 percent of Romanian retail investors sold their investments during the recent stock market decline, 34 percent expanded their portfolios, and 60 percent made no changes in their investments, found the eToro Retail Investor Beat survey which notes that the explanation for this behavior is…
Two Bangladeshi men pretend to be Romanians at border to enter Schengen Area
13:15, 04.08.2022 - Two men from Bangladesh who were travelling in a bus identified themselves as Romanians at the border by using the identity cards of Romanian citizens, in order to enter the Schengen Area; they were caught in the Nadlac II Border Crossing area. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Danube Delta's reed, a setting in the world of waters
11:26, 31.07.2022 - The reed and the reed beds cover about 173,000 hectares of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve, ensure the depollution of the water and are the habitats of some species of birds. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Romanians cut spending on utilities and shopping, allocate larger budget to positive experiences (fintech)
14:00, 25.07.2022 - Romanians have made 86 million transactions with Revolut during the first six months of 2022, by 31% more than the first six months of 2021, and tourism generated the largest increase, according to the financial application's data. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Occupancy rate at 80-plus pct for just 16 pct of Romanain hotels (survey)
21:20, 24.06.2022 - Just 16 percent of hotel owners report having an occupancy rate higher than 80 percent, which indicates that there is a variety of accommodation options to choose from for travelers in Romania, found a survey by online booking platform Travelminit.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Survey finds 27 pct of Romanian bank account holders pay via internet and mobile banking
18:10, 09.06.2022 - The pandemic has given a boost to digitization, as 27 percent of the Romanians with a bank account are now paying via internet and mobile banking, executive director at the Romanian Banks Association (ARB) Gabriela Folcut told the first edition of the Financial Education Forum on Thursday. Fii…
Iohannis: Romania is lagging behind in terms of financial intermediation
12:40, 09.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that a decade and a half after joining the European Union, Romania is still far behind in terms of financial inclusion and financial intermediation, and Romanians are "far behind" the European average in terms of online shopping population. Fii la…
Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce costs
12:40, 23.05.2022 - Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce the cost of fuel and protect the environment, but charging infrastructure remains the main reason for reluctance, according to a Deloitte release sent on Monday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…