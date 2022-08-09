Romanians setting money aside in anticipation of cash-strapped days (survey)

Stiri Recomandate

Rita Ora s-a căsătorit în secret

Rita Ora s-a căsătorit în secret

Rita Ora s-a căsătorit cu Taika Waititi, la mai puțin de două luni după ce regizorul hollywoodian i-a cerut mâna.Cântăreața piesei "Hot Right Now" a spus „Da!" în cadrul unei ceremonii intime la Londra, iar de acum înainte va purta numele Waititi-Ora. Apoi, în loc să meargă într-o lună de miere luxoasă așa cum e de așteptat, Rita… [citeste mai departe]

Până când puteți cere restituirea sumelor pentru necompletarea formularului PLF

Până când puteți cere restituirea sumelor pentru necompletarea formularului PLF

Prin Legea 257/2022 s-a stabilit că amenzile pentru necompletarea formularului PLF și neplătite încă se anulează și se scad din evidențele organelor de executare, iar sumele deja plătite pentru aceste amenzi vor putea fi recuperate de… [citeste mai departe]

73 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 9 august 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 56.694 persoane infectate și 1.299 decese

73 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 9 august 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 56.694 persoane infectate și 1.299 decese

Astăzi, 9 august 2022, în județul Alba au fost raportate 73 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de… [citeste mai departe]

WhatsApp introduce noi opțiuni de securitate, inclusiv blocarea screenshot-urilor, și extinde limita de ștergere a unui mesaj la 60 de ore

WhatsApp introduce noi opțiuni de securitate, inclusiv blocarea screenshot-urilor, și extinde limita de ștergere a unui mesaj la 60 de ore

WhatsApp îți va permite acum să ștergi un mesaj cu până la 2 zile și 12 ore (60 de ore în total) după ce l-ai trimis,… [citeste mai departe]

Debut de carieră în Penitenciarul Botoșani, zeci de tineri au depus jurământul de credință – FOTOGALERIE

Debut de carieră în Penitenciarul Botoșani, zeci de tineri au depus jurământul de credință – FOTOGALERIE

Data de 8 august 2022 a reprezentat o zi de mari emoții pentru 2 ofițeri de poliție penitenciară, absolvenți ai Academiei de Poliție A.I. Cuza și 20 de agenți de poliție penitenciar… [citeste mai departe]

Consumul de bauturi alcoolice in spatiul public si cersetoria, in atentia politistilor statiunii Eforie. Au aplicat si amenzi

Consumul de bauturi alcoolice in spatiul public si cersetoria, in atentia politistilor statiunii Eforie. Au aplicat si amenzi

La data de 8 august a.c., politisti din cadrul Politiei municipiului Mangalia, Biroului de Politie Vama Veche 2 Mai si Sectiei 3 Politie Rurala Mangalia… [citeste mai departe]

Tot mai aproape de pușcărie ?! Dosarul Energocom-Dodon. Procurorii pretind că au găsit probe care dovedesc caracterul prejudiciabil al contractului de achiziție a energiei electrice

Tot mai aproape de pușcărie ?! Dosarul Energocom-Dodon. Procurorii pretind că au găsit probe care dovedesc caracterul prejudiciabil al contractului de achiziție a energiei electrice

Procuratura Generală (PG) a… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Concurenţei analizează preluarea mai multor companii de către HoldCo

Consiliul Concurenţei analizează preluarea mai multor companii de către HoldCo

Consiliul Concurenţei analizează tranzacţia prin compania de tip holding, în curs de constituire, HoldCo, ar urma să preia mai multe societăţi ce activează în sectorul jocurilor de noroc. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

ROBOR a rămas la un nivel record pentru ultimii doisprezece ani şi jumătate

ROBOR a rămas la un nivel record pentru ultimii doisprezece ani şi jumătate

Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a rămas la un nivel record pentru ultimii doisprezece ani şi jumătate.  Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni, în funcţie de care se calculează costul creditelor de consum în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a rămas marţi la 8,14% pe an, faţă… [citeste mai departe]

Trei funcţionari de la ANSA, bănuiţi de corupţie sistemică la eliberarea certificatelor fitosanitare pentru exportul mărfurilor peste hotare

Trei funcţionari de la ANSA, bănuiţi de corupţie sistemică la eliberarea certificatelor fitosanitare pentru exportul mărfurilor peste hotare

Trei funcţionari responsabili de siguranţa alimentelor au fost documentaţi de ofiţerii CNA şi procurorii anticorupţie,… [citeste mai departe]


Romanians setting money aside in anticipation of cash-strapped days (survey)

Publicat:
Romanians setting money aside in anticipation of cash-strapped days (survey)

Roughly 50 percent of Romanians consider that their financial situation has worsened since last year, and 38 percent are pessimistic, expecting things to deteriorate even further, found a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with banking comparator FinZoom.ro.

Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)

00:21, 06.08.2022 - Only 5.7 percent of Romanian retail investors sold their investments during the recent stock market decline, 34 percent expanded their portfolios, and 60 percent made no changes in their investments, found the eToro Retail Investor Beat survey which notes that the explanation for this behavior is…

Two Bangladeshi men pretend to be Romanians at border to enter Schengen Area

13:15, 04.08.2022 - Two men from Bangladesh who were travelling in a bus identified themselves as Romanians at the border by using the identity cards of Romanian citizens, in order to enter the Schengen Area; they were caught in the Nadlac II Border Crossing area. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Danube Delta's reed, a setting in the world of waters

11:26, 31.07.2022 - The reed and the reed beds cover about 173,000 hectares of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve, ensure the depollution of the water and are the habitats of some species of birds. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Romanians cut spending on utilities and shopping, allocate larger budget to positive experiences (fintech)

14:00, 25.07.2022 - Romanians have made 86 million transactions with Revolut during the first six months of 2022, by 31% more than the first six months of 2021, and tourism generated the largest increase, according to the financial application's data. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Occupancy rate at 80-plus pct for just 16 pct of Romanain hotels (survey)

21:20, 24.06.2022 - Just 16 percent of hotel owners report having an occupancy rate higher than 80 percent, which indicates that there is a variety of accommodation options to choose from for travelers in Romania, found a survey by online booking platform Travelminit.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Survey finds 27 pct of Romanian bank account holders pay via internet and mobile banking

18:10, 09.06.2022 - The pandemic has given a boost to digitization, as 27 percent of the Romanians with a bank account are now paying via internet and mobile banking, executive director at the Romanian Banks Association (ARB) Gabriela Folcut told the first edition of the Financial Education Forum on Thursday. Fii…

Iohannis: Romania is lagging behind in terms of financial intermediation

12:40, 09.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that a decade and a half after joining the European Union, Romania is still far behind in terms of financial inclusion and financial intermediation, and Romanians are "far behind" the European average in terms of online shopping population. Fii la…

Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce costs

12:40, 23.05.2022 - Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce the cost of fuel and protect the environment, but charging infrastructure remains the main reason for reluctance, according to a Deloitte release sent on Monday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


