Romanian university to accept crypto payments starting July

Primarul comunei Baciu s-a alăturat acțiunii ecologice „Pentru un Baciu mai curat”. FOTO

Mai mulți oameni din comuna Baciu s-au adunat în acest weekend și au curățat stărzile. La acțiunea ecologică au participat 80 de eprsoane, printre care și primarul comunei, Balázs János. &"Sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în lumea sportului: un fost jucător și antrenor al naționalei, mort de Covid

Bărbatul ar fi luat noul coronavirus de la mama sa, Nunzia, care a murit cu trei zile înainte tot din cauza complicațiilor provocate de noul coronavirus.Massimo Cuttitta a fost antrenor cu pachetul de înaintare al naţionalei României… [citeste mai departe]

ZARURILE au fost aruncate: Ministerul Proiectelor Europene a trimis toate DETALIILE PNRR la Bruxelles

Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene (MIPE) a trimis Comisiei Europene toate componentele extinse din Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR), iar ministrul de resort Cristian… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu îl SCUTURĂ pe Florin Cîțu: Vrea să ajungem numărul 1 la mortalitate, de îl mai ține pe Voiculescu?

Liderul PSD Marcel Ciolacu îl somează pe premierul Florin Cîțu să îl elibereze din funcție pe ministrul Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu. Ciolacu spune că România riscă… [citeste mai departe]

Trei jucători ai echipei Leicester au fost sancţionaţi pentru nerespectarea protocolului anticovid

Managerul echipei Leicester, Brendan Rodgers, a anunţat că i-a exclus pe jucătorii Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison şi Ayoze Perez din lotul pentru meciul cu West Ham United, din cauza faptului că au… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar de evaziune din reciclarea fictivă a 38 milioane kg de deşeuri de ambalaje. Prejudiciul estimat este de aproape 25 milioane lei

Poliţiştii şi procurorii au făcut luni 24 de percheziţii în București şi în alte şase judeţe, la persoane şi firme bănuite că ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

Zăpadă la Castelul Windsor unde regina Elisabeta a II-a este în doliu după decesul prinţului Philip

O ninsoare de primăvară a căzut luni peste Castelul Windsor, unde regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii se află în doliu după imensul gol lăsat de decesul prinţului Philip, soţul său timp de… [citeste mai departe]

A scăzut numărul cazurilor de COVID-19 în Dolj

Prefectura Dolj a anunțat că astăzi au fost înregistrate alte 45 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, la 145 de teste efectuate în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația epidemiologică a județului Dolj este următoarea: • Nr. probe alocate de DSP: 93• Nr. probe recoltate la cerere RT- PCR: 0• Nr. probe recoltate teste… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se răcește din nou, temperaturile se vor apropia iar de zero grade. Prognoza meteo în fiecare regiune până în 25 aprilie

După câteva zile de vreme caldă, temperaturile scad și vor fi înregistrate maxime cuprinse între 0 - 8 grade, mai scăzute la munte, anunță… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian university to accept crypto payments starting July

Romanian university to accept crypto payments starting July

of Sibiu (LBUS) said that it plans to accept the cryptocurrency Elrond (EGLD) for admission fee payment as an option for its more than 11,000 students starting in July, according to tokenpost.com. LBUS is a public university located in the Romanian city of Sibiu in Transylvania and will be the first

Raluca Turcan NU a platit amenda primita pentru ca nu a purtat masca

08:50, 07.04.2021 - Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a declarat ca inca nu a platit amenda de 500 de lei primita saptamana trecuta, pentru ca nu a purtat masca la o acțiune de impadurire, in Talmaciu, judetul Sibiu „Mai am, cred, zece zile sa platesc. Am primit instiintarea in cutia postala. Am 15 zile sa platesc jumatate…

Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

11:11, 25.03.2021 - Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Dacia, a Romanian automobile producer who is part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model, Dacia Spring Electric, starting from March 20, according to Romanian Insider. Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor powered by a 26.8 kWh battery and can be charged…

PSD cere demisia lui Vlad Voiculescu dupa dezvaluirile zguduitoare de la Spitalul din Sibiu

14:00, 08.03.2021 - PSD solicita din nou demisia ministrului Sanatatii, Vlad Voiculescu, dupa ce s-a descoperit ca la un spital din Sibiu bolnavii de COVID-19 era sedati si legati de paturi, pentru a nu deranja cadrele medicale. “Colegii mei sunt ingrijorati de ceea ce se intampla la spitalul de la Sibiu, unde bolnavii…

Romania’s main e-payment platform integrates the local cryptocurrency eGold

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

European Best Destinations 2021: Sibiu in Central Romania ranks fifth

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…

VIOLATOR IN SERIE, care le punea femeilor cuțitul la gat, actor principal in clipul de campanie al PNL / VIDEO

12:31, 02.02.2021 - Un barbat de 46 de ani din Copșa Mica, Sibiu, care locuia insa in Capitala, a fost reținut de polițiștii bucureșteni pentru mai multe acuzații de viol și tentativa de viol. Alexander Zudor a fost insa și principalul protagonist al clipului de campanie al PNL pentru alegerile europarlamentare. Viața…


