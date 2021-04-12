Romanian university to accept crypto payments starting July The Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu (LBUS) said that it plans to accept the cryptocurrency Elrond (EGLD) for admission fee payment as an option for its more than 11,000 students starting in July, according to tokenpost.com. LBUS is a public university located in the Romanian city of Sibiu in Transylvania and will be the first […] The post Romanian university to accept crypto payments starting July appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

