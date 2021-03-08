Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis ChampionshipsPublicat:
Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres. Cirstea won in one hour and 24 minutes to an opponent coming from […] The post Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit
17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…
Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
15:36, 08.03.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Monday for the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, United Arab Emirates, with total prize money worth 1,835,490 dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 6-4, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea, (30 years…
Romania’s main e-payment platform integrates the local cryptocurrency eGold
17:40, 01.03.2021 - Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…
Budget airline Flydubai added Cluj as another Romanian destination
08:11, 27.02.2021 - The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…
Simona Halep, dramatically qualifies for third round at Australian Open
15:10, 10.02.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, number two player worldwide, dramatically qualified for the third round of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, by 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Halep…
Simona Halep secures easy win in Australian Open first round
12:50, 08.02.2021 - Australian Open second seed, world No. 2 Simona Halep, clinched an easy win 6-2, 6-1 against Australia's Lizette Cabrera on Monday in Melbourne, in the first round of this year's first Grand Slam tournament, according to AGERPRES. The 29-year-old Romanian, who was a semifinalist last year,…
Sorana Cirstea defeats Patricia Tig, during first round of Australian Open
12:11, 08.02.2021 - Sorana Cirstea defeated Patricia Tig by 6-2 6-1 on Monday, in Melbourne, in a Romanian duel which took place during the first round of the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea (30 years, 68 WTA), imposed in just 59 minutes in front…
Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for round of sixteen of Grampians Trophy (WTA)
10:05, 03.02.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea has qualified for the round of sixteen of the Grampians Trophy (WTA 500) equipped with total prizes of 235,820 US dollars, after defeating Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia), 6-1, 6-1, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea (30, WTA's 72)…