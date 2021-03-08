Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

Stiri Recomandate

Alți 350 de moldoveni au fost depistați cu noul coronavirus, în ultimele 24 de ore

Alți 350 de moldoveni au fost depistați cu noul coronavirus, în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 350 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus au fost confirmate, luni, în Republica Moldova, după efectuarea a 1281 de teste. Astfel, numărul îmbolnăvirilor a ajuns la 195 602 în ţara noastră. [citeste mai departe]

Cablul care promite viteze de transfer de peste 100 GB pe secundă

Cablul care promite viteze de transfer de peste 100 GB pe secundă

Dacă bătrânul HDMI a fost atâția ani un standard clar în industrie, acesta poate fi în curând detronat de o opțiune accesibilă care se bazează pe o tehnologie complet nouă. Cuprul a fost îndelung utilizat la cablurile convenționale de conectare, iar acest lucru pare să… [citeste mai departe]

350 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 şi 18 decese, înregistrate în R. Moldova

350 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 şi 18 decese, înregistrate în R. Moldova

Numărul persoanelor infectate cu COVID-19 a ajuns la 195.602, după ce luni, 8 martie, au fost înregistrate 350 de cazuri, în urma procesării a 1.106 de probe. Pe parcursul zilei de astăzi, 18  persoane au fost răpuse de noul coronavirus. [citeste mai departe]

AIM a decis nominalizarea Danielei Stamatoiu în procesul de selecție a membrilor CA al Parcuri Industriale Maramureș S.A.

AIM a decis nominalizarea Danielei Stamatoiu în procesul de selecție a membrilor CA al Parcuri Industriale Maramureș S.A.

În urma dialogului instituțional purtat între reprezentantul Consiliului Director al AIM și domnul Ionel Bogdan, președintele Consiliului Județean Maramureș,… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Andrea Agnelli le cere cluburilor membre ECA să susţină reforma Ligii Campionilor

Fotbal: Andrea Agnelli le cere cluburilor membre ECA să susţină reforma Ligii Campionilor

Andrea Agnelli, preşedintele Asociaţiei Cluburilor Europene (ECA), le-a cerut membrilor acestei organizaţii să susţină reforma Ligii Campionilor, ce ar urma să intre în vigoare în 2024, transmit luni AFP şi DPA. La adunarea… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul Burger King de 8 martie care a scandalizat internauții: ”Locul femeii e în bucătărie”

Mesajul Burger King de 8 martie care a scandalizat internauții: "Locul femeii e în bucătărie"

Lanțul de magazine fast-food Burger King a provocat un val de reacții critice și ironii în Marea Britanie după ce a postat pe Tweeter un mesaj de 8 martie în care afirma că ”Locul femeii e în bucătărie”,… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Horia Tecău şi Kevin Krawietz, învinşi în finala turneului de la Rotterdam

Tenis / Horia Tecău şi Kevin Krawietz, învinşi în finala turneului de la Rotterdam

Perechea Horia Tecău (România) / Kevin Krawietz (Germania) a pierdut finala probei de dublu din cadrul turneului ATP de la Rotterdam (Olanda), competiţie dotată cu premii în valoare totală de 980.580 euro. În partida din ultimul… [citeste mai departe]

Oprah Winfrey face precizări în noul SCANDAL REGAL: Nici regina şi nici prinţul Philip nu au discutat despre culoarea fiului lui Meghan

Oprah Winfrey face precizări în noul SCANDAL REGAL: Nici regina şi nici prinţul Philip nu au discutat despre culoarea fiului lui Meghan

Nici regina Elisabeta şi nici prinţul Philip, soţul său, nu au participat la conversaţiile din sânul familiei regale britanice… [citeste mai departe]

ACS Recea obține o victorie importantă împotriva echipei U Cluj

ACS Recea obține o victorie importantă împotriva echipei U Cluj

Gruparea de fotbal maramureșeană condusă de tehnicianul Florin Fabian, ACS Recea, își trece în palmares o victorie importantă, obținută împotriva echipei Universitatea Cluj. În urma condițiilor meteorologice nefaste din ultimul timp, terenul echipei maramureșene a reprezentat… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

Publicat:
Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

Romanian tennis player (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres.  Cirstea won in one hour and 24 minutes to an opponent coming from

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit

17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

15:36, 08.03.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Monday for the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, United Arab Emirates, with total prize money worth 1,835,490 dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 6-4, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea, (30 years…

Romania’s main e-payment platform integrates the local cryptocurrency eGold

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

Budget airline Flydubai added Cluj as another Romanian destination

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest.  With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

Simona Halep, dramatically qualifies for third round at Australian Open

15:10, 10.02.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, number two player worldwide, dramatically qualified for the third round of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, by 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Halep…

Simona Halep secures easy win in Australian Open first round

12:50, 08.02.2021 - Australian Open second seed, world No. 2 Simona Halep, clinched an easy win 6-2, 6-1 against Australia's Lizette Cabrera on Monday in Melbourne, in the first round of this year's first Grand Slam tournament, according to AGERPRES. The 29-year-old Romanian, who was a semifinalist last year,…

Sorana Cirstea defeats Patricia Tig, during first round of Australian Open

12:11, 08.02.2021 - Sorana Cirstea defeated Patricia Tig by 6-2 6-1 on Monday, in Melbourne, in a Romanian duel which took place during the first round of the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea (30 years, 68 WTA), imposed in just 59 minutes in front…

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for round of sixteen of Grampians Trophy (WTA)

10:05, 03.02.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea has qualified for the round of sixteen of the Grampians Trophy (WTA 500) equipped with total prizes of 235,820 US dollars, after defeating Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia), 6-1, 6-1, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea (30, WTA's 72)…


