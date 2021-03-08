Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Monday for the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, United Arab Emirates, with total prize money worth 1,835,490 dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 6-4, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea, (30 years…

- Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

- The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, number two player worldwide, dramatically qualified for the third round of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, by 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Halep…

- Australian Open second seed, world No. 2 Simona Halep, clinched an easy win 6-2, 6-1 against Australia's Lizette Cabrera on Monday in Melbourne, in the first round of this year's first Grand Slam tournament, according to AGERPRES. The 29-year-old Romanian, who was a semifinalist last year,…

- Sorana Cirstea defeated Patricia Tig by 6-2 6-1 on Monday, in Melbourne, in a Romanian duel which took place during the first round of the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea (30 years, 68 WTA), imposed in just 59 minutes in front…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea has qualified for the round of sixteen of the Grampians Trophy (WTA 500) equipped with total prizes of 235,820 US dollars, after defeating Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia), 6-1, 6-1, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Cirstea (30, WTA's 72)…