Romanian teachers’ general strike may affect final exams Romanian teachers will organize a two-hour strike on Wednesday, which could be followed by a general strike next week if their demands are not met, meaning final exams may be affected, Euractiv reports. Teachers are demanding a 60% increase in wages. A teacher with 25 years of experience earns around RON 4,500 (E910) per month, […] The post Romanian teachers’ general strike may affect final exams appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

