Romanian president orders military aircraft to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afghanistan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, ordered on Monday, August 16, 2021, the immediate involvement of the Romanian Air Forces to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport of Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state's territory, the Presidential Administration informs, in a press…

- US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News. The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

- Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg. Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial…

- Romania announced on Monday that it reserves the right to deliver an ”appropriate respons” against Iran, together with its allies, after the drone attack committed last week on the ship “Mercer Street”, in which the ship’s captain, a Romanian citizen, died. Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Twitter…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…

- Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a anunțat, duminica, ca 300 de localnici din judetul Alba au fost evacuati din calea viiturilor care au lovit mai multe localitati, iar peste 120 de case si doua drumuri nationale au fost avariate. Minsitrul de Interne a fost prezent duminica, alaturi de premierul…

- Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…

- Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters. His comments, which came days after a more junior official…