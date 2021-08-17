Romanian president orders military aircraft to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afghanistan

Stiri Recomandate

Noi restricții împotriva răspândirii COVID impuse în Republica Moldova

Republica Moldova va impune noi restricții, la decizia Comisiei Naționale Extraordinare pentru Sănătate Publică (CNESP), în contextul creșterii numărului cazurilor de COVID-19. Astfel, autoritățile au decretat purtarea măștilor de protecție în toate… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a dat buzna cu microbuzul la Președenție. Acesta s-a ales cu proces penal

Un bărbat de 37 ani a dat ieri buzna, 16 august, cu un microbuz la Președenție. Acesta s-a ales cu un proces penal și este cercetat pentru huliganism. La fața locului au intervenit mai mulți polițiști de la INSP și IP Buiucani.… [citeste mai departe]

A început ediția a a VI-a a Taberei Naționale de Creație Plastică – Pictură, Grafică

În perioada 16-20 august, Primăria Municipiului Pitești, prin Centrul Cultural Pitești, organizează cea de-a VI-a ediție a Taberei Naționale de Creație Plastică – Pictură, Grafică, acțiune care se desfășoară în parteneriat… [citeste mai departe]

BMW-ul în care se aflau tinerii care au murit ar fi gonit cu aproape 150 km/h

Cumplitul accident de circulație care a avut loc duminică după-amiază la intrarea în satul Dumbrava, comuna Cornu Luncii, a avut, cel mai probabil, drept cauză viteza excesivă. Mai mulți martori spun că autovehiculul marca BMW ar fi rulat cu circa… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Economia României a crescut cu 13,6%, în trimestrul II din 2021

Economia României a crescut cu 13,6% în trimestrul al doilea din 2021, comparativ cu același trimestru al anului trecut, fiind cea mai mare creștere trimestrială anualizată de când există date, precedentul fiind în ultimul trimestru din 2004, relatează economedia.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorolog, avertisment dur pentru România: efectele devastatoare ale anticiclonului nord-african 

"Anticiclonul nord-african persistă de circa o lună, două și, din când în când, pulsează, mai ales în sudul continentului, dar au fost perioade destul de îndelungate când a acționat și deasupra țării… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Doi răniți după ce un buldoexcavator s-a răsturnat pe un drum județean din Tulcea

Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență (ISU) Delta Tulcea a  intervenit cu 1 ASAS, descarcerarea și un echipaj SMURD.Echipajele de descarcerare și SMURD au procedat la scoaterea celor două persoane rămase în interiorul… [citeste mai departe]

La Ciolpani, a fost Praznic Împărătesc pe 15 august. Un superb buchet de rugăciuni, în cinstea Maicii Domnului

Ca în fiecare an, ziua de 15 august a fost încununată cu numeroase bucurii duhovnicești, la Ciolpani. Respectând măsurile de prevenire a răspânidirii noului coronavirus,… [citeste mai departe]

Tulcea: Pescarii de pe braţul Măcin al Dunării renunţă la bărcile din tablă

Pescarii de pe braţul Măcin al Dunării renunţă la bărcile din tablă pe care le folosesc de peste 30 de ani în favoarea bărcilor din fibră de sticlă, achiziţia Asociaţiei de pescari Turcoaia fiind realizată printr-un proiect european finanţat… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie: Preluarea de către talibani a Afganistanului reprezintă un eșec al comunității internaționale

Preluarea de către talibani a Afganistanului reprezintă un „eșec al comunității internaționale”, spune ministrul Apărării din Marea Britanie,  Ben Wallace, evaluând că intervenția… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian president orders military aircraft to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afghanistan

The president of Romania  ordered on Monday the immediate involvement of the Romanian military aircraft to evacuate from the , Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state’s territory, the said in a press release, according to Agerpres.  According to the source, president Iohannis was constantly informed regarding the […] The post Romanian president orders military aircraft to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afghanistan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

