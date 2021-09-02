Romanian PM sacks justice minister, endangering coalition governmentPublicat:
Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu sacked his justice minister late Wednesday, plunging the EU member’s governing coalition into crisis, according to rferl.org. The centrist prime minister accused Justice Minister Stelian Ion of undermining a 50 billion lei ($12 billion) community development plan aimed at modernizing infrastructure. The plan needed the Justice Ministry’s approval. “I will […] The post Romanian PM sacks justice minister, endangering coalition government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
