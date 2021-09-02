Romanian PM sacks justice minister, endangering coalition government

Stiri Recomandate

Dominic Fritz, FAULT la Cîțu: Mai bine rămâi în istorie ca omul baronilor decât ca prim-ministrul care a oprit, cu forța, noaptea, reformele în justiție

Primarul USR PLUS al orașului Timișoara, Dominic Fritz, susține că premierul Cîțu… [citeste mai departe]

Dependența și codependența

 Persoanele îngrijorate pentru cineva care suferă de o dependență dezvoltă anumite tendințe, mai ales dacă cel dependent le afectează viața în mod direct, prin consecințele comportamentului său. „Codependența" se referă la tendința oamenilor de a pune nevoile altora înaintea nevoilor ... [citeste mai departe]

Patru personalităţi care au contribuit decisiv la deschiderea Spitalului Municipal Fălticeni ...

Spitalul Municipal Fălticeni se deschide oficial începând de astăzi, 2 septembrie 2021. Înainte de deschidere, pe 1 septembrie, la Primăria municipiului Fălticeni a avut loc o ședință extraordinară festivă… [citeste mai departe]

Report de peste 6 milioane de euro la Joker. O nouă tragere are loc astăzi

Un report de peste 29,69 milioane lei (peste 6 milioane de euro) se înregistrează la categoria I a jocului Joker, în cadrul tragerilor loto de joi, informează un comunicat al Loteriei Române.La Loto 6/49 se înregistrează la categoria I un report în… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un rând de eşecuri?

 N-am stat niciodată să socotesc de ce de câtva timp încoace, mai exact: de la începutul preliminariilor pentru următorul campionat mondial, meciurile internaționale la nivel de ţară se dispută în pachete de câte 3. Nu e din cauza pandemiei, fiindcă asta ar conduce doar la disputarea meciurilor cu ... [citeste mai departe]

Caravana medicală „Împreună pentru viață” ajunge în cartierul Blașcovici: consultări, vaccinare, filme și spectacole

Caravană medicală în cartierul Blașcovici. Medici, asistenți și voluntari din cadrul Asociației pentru Anestezie și Terapie Intensivă „Aurel Mogoșeanu”… [citeste mai departe]

Brașov: în primele șase luni, 516 cazuri de violență domestică. 83 la bărbați

În perioada ianuarie-iunie 2021, în județul Brașov, s-au înregistrat 516 cazuri de violență domestică. Cele mai multe dintre ele, 346, au fost în mediul urban, iar în cel rural au fost comise 170 de infracțiuni de lovire sau alte… [citeste mai departe]

Doi minori au ajuns la spital, după ce un Mercedes nu s-a asigurat într-o cotitură

Doi minori au ajuns la spital, după ce motocicleta pe care se deplasau a fost lovită de un automobil. Accidentul s-a produs miercuri seara, în preajma casei de cultură din Costeşti, raionul Ialoveni. [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă| PSD Alba: Gospodării din Roșia Montană, afectate de inundații, neincluse pentru ajutoare de urgență! PSD continuă implicarea!

Comunicat de presă| PSD Alba: Gospodării din Roșia Montană, afectate de inundații, neincluse pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Institutul Matei Balș, Spitalul Colentina și aproape 180 de blocuri din București rămân fără apă caldă

Institutul de Boli Infecțioase "Matei Balș" și Spitalul Colentina rămân fără apă caldă timp de trei zile. Compania Termoenergetica a anunțat mai multe lucrări de remediere a unor… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian PM sacks justice minister, endangering coalition government

Publicat:
Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu sacked his justice minister late Wednesday, plunging the EU member’s governing coalition into crisis, according to rferl.org. The centrist prime minister accused of undermining a 50 billion lei ($12 billion) community development plan aimed at modernizing infrastructure. The plan needed the ’s approval. “I will […] The post Romanian PM sacks justice minister, endangering coalition government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

