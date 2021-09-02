Romanian PM sacks justice minister, endangering coalition government

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have…

- Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday the annual inflation rate for July 2021 increased to 5% from 3.9% in June, given that non-food products were more expensive by 7.64%, services by 2.74% and foodstuffs by 2.33%, according to Agerpres. The consumption prices in…

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, said on Thursday that the plant’s Unit 2 was automatically disconnected from the grid, following a transient in the energy system which affected the classical part of the unit. The disconnection took place on Wednesday…

- Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile, according to Reuters. Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since…

- Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter. The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

- The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from…