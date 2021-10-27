Romanian PM-Designate plans to stick to deadline for new cabinet Romanian Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca is determined to meet a deadline and submit the lineup of his proposed government to Parliament by Sunday, as talks over winning support continue, according to Bloomberg. Ciuca dismissed the possibility of giving up his mandate even if he hasn’t managed to form a majority after six days of talks […] The post Romanian PM-Designate plans to stick to deadline for new cabinet appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

