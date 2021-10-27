Romanian PM-Designate plans to stick to deadline for new cabinet

Stiri Recomandate

Suedia va începe să administreze doze de supra-rapel cu vaccinuri anti-COVID-19 pentru toţi rezidenţii de peste 65 de ani

Suedia va începe să administreze doze de supra-rapel ("booster") cu vaccinuri anti-COVID-19 rezidenţilor de peste 65 de ani şi angajaţilor din sectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopul Ciprian a sfinţit biserica Schitului Bozioru din județul Buzău

Arhiepiscopul Ciprian a sfinţit marţi biserica Schitului Bozioru din județul Buzău, cu hramul „Sfântul Apostol Andrei”. Piatra de temelie a lăcașului de cult a fost aşezată în ziua de 17 iunie 2018, lucrările de construcție fiind realizate între… [citeste mai departe]

60.000 de lei, despăgubiri pentru un grup de elevi maghiari din Cluj. Inspectoratul Școlar Județean, acuzat de DISCRIMINARE

Despăgubirile vor fi plătite în urma unei decizii din 2019 a Curții de Apel București confirmate, în septembrie 2021, de Înalta Curte… [citeste mai departe]

Record de vaccinări! Aproape 150.000 de români s-au vaccinat în ultimele 24 de ore

Aproape 151.000 de români s-au vaccinat împotriva COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore. Numărul celor care au făcut prima doză este și el în creștere: 111.556. Cei mai mulți oameni care au mers pentru prima dată la centrele de vaccinare s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin susține că există riscul unei curse a înarmărilor în Asia

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a avertizat miercuri cu privire la riscul unei curse a înarmărilor în Asia şi a solicitat un moratoriu asupra instalării de rachete cu rază medie şi scurtă de acţiune, într-un discurs susţinut la summitul Asociaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

O reţea importantă de trafic cu reptile a fost dezmembrată în Antilele franceze

O reţea importantă de trafic cu reptile a fost dezmembrată săptămâna trecută în Antilele franceze, operaţiune în cadrul căreia au fost confiscate 283 de animale şi 17 persoane au fost arestate, au declarat miercuri autorităţile locale,… [citeste mai departe]

Crizatori della Patria

Iertați-mă că vă răpesc trei minute cu aceste rânduri, dar asistăm de câteva zile bune la o adevărată dramă intelectuală care nu ne poate lăsa nepăsători. Căderea din har a președintelui Iohannis este marcată în această perioadă de emoționale deziceri, cântece de dragoste rănită și returnări de medalii. Un deja vu istoric ne trimite la momentele de final… [citeste mai departe]

Selecționata feminină Under 19 a României are victorii pe linie cu maramureșeanca, Adina Borodi, căpitan

Selecționata feminină Under 19 a României a câștigat și ultimul joc din grupa de promovare în Liga A, scor 1-0 cu Israel. Unicul gol al tricolorelor din acest meci a fost înscris de… [citeste mai departe]

Anticorpii monoclonali vindecă instant Covid-ul. Tratamentul nu e o prioritate pentru Guvern

Ca în orice alt domeniu, Guvernul României s-a mișcat extrem de greu, chiar și când a fost vorba de salvarea vieții oamenilor. Anticorpii monoclonali, achiziționați în cantități cel puțin egale cu ineficientul și extrem… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian PM-Designate plans to stick to deadline for new cabinet

Romanian PM-Designate plans to stick to deadline for new cabinet

Romanian Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca is determined to meet a deadline and submit the lineup of his proposed government to Parliament by Sunday, as talks over winning support continue, according to BloombergCiuca dismissed the possibility of giving up his mandate even if he hasn’t managed to form a majority after six days of talks […] The post Romanian PM-Designate plans to stick to deadline for new cabinet appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stenograme din ședința BPN al PNL: “Ciuca? Il intrebați pe el daca i s-a propus?”

10:51, 21.10.2021 - O serie de stenograme ale discuțiilor purtate, joi dimineața, de liderii PNL, in ședința Biroului Politic Național (BPN) al partidului arata ca echipa de susținatori a lui Florin Cițu insista pana in ultimul moment pentru nominalizarea acestuia ca premier, in ciuda evidențelor care demonstreaza clar…

Dacian Ciolos submits minority cabinet list to Romanian Parliament, with approval unlikely

13:45, 18.10.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister-Designate and USR party leader Dacian Ciolos submitted a proposed minority government to parliament, though its chances of approval are remote, meaning the current political crisis is likely to persist, according to Bloomberg.  Despite failing to convince former allies from the…

Lista miniștrilor Guvernului Cioloș. Ioana Mihaila si Stelian Ion, printre propuneri

17:20, 17.10.2021 - Programul de guvernare si lista Guvernului Ciolos urmeaza sa fie aprobate duminica dupa-amiaza de conducerea USR, pentru ca luni sa fie depuse la Parlament. Propunerile au fost deja facute, iar numele celor care apar pe lista noului Cabinet nu sunt neașteptate. Biroul Național al USR a aprobat duminica…

Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland

10:56, 09.10.2021 - Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will…

Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed

13:30, 28.09.2021 - Romania’s Constitutional Court cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Cițu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people, according to Bloomberg. The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR Plus, a junior member of…

Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

16:21, 21.09.2021 - Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News.  “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

Hungary plans multi-tranche bond sale to cover EU funding delay

13:30, 13.09.2021 - Hungary plans to offer a range of dollar and euro bonds to shore up its budget as it’s facing a potential delay in accessing European Union funds because of a feud with the bloc over democratic values, according to Bloomberg.  The country may sell 10-year and 30-year bonds in dollars, as well as seven-year…

European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

15:20, 02.08.2021 - Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg.  Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial…


