Ce sunt prosumatorii români și cum vor fi compensați iarna aceasta, conform Ministerului Energiei

Ministerul Energiei anunță schimbări importante pentru prosumatorii români. Ce trebuie să știe persoanele care produc acasă energie pentru propriul consum. Iată cum vor fi compensate iarna aceasta, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Un mort și nouă răniți în urma cutremurului care a zguduit Creta

Un muncitor care lucra într-o biserică - care s-a surpat - a murit luni, în urma unui cutremur puternic, care a zguduit Insula greacă Creta şi care s-a soldat, de asemenea, cu nouă răniţi, a anunţat un reprezentant al Protecţiei Civile elene, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian PM Cîțu plans to re-negotiate coalition with USR PLUS

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cîțu who was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) plans to re-negotiate the government coalition agreement with the centre-right bloc of Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS parties, under certain conditions, according to See… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureșean cercetat pentru contrabandă și 18.500 pachete țigări confiscate la frontiera de nord

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul I.T.P.F. Sighetu Marmației au descoperit și confiscat, în trafic și la ,,frontiera verde", 18.500  pachete țigări, în valoare de 216.450 lei. Un maramureșean este… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Cluj: „Începe administrarea dozei 3!” Vaccinarea, exclusiv cu Pfizer sau Moderna

Potrivit Instituției Prefectului Județul Cluj, doza 3 de vaccin împotriva coronavirusului este ferm recomandată: - persoanelor cu risc mare de dezvoltare a unor forme severe - persoane vulnerabile: cei… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Simona Halep, pe locul 15 în Top WTA. Luni, împlineşte 30 de ani

Jucătoarea constănţeană de tenis Simona Halep, care împlineşte luni, 27 septembrie, vârsta de 30 de ani, ocupă locul 15 în clasamentul WTA, dat luni publicităţii. Faţă de săptămâna precedentă, Simona Halep este în coborâre o poziţie. Top 5 WTA 1. Ashleigh… [citeste mai departe]

Se apropie carantina de noapte în Cluj-Napoca pentru cei nevaccinați! Municipiul are peste 5 cazuri de Covid la mie!

Potrivit datelor publicate de DSP Cluj, Cluj-Napoca a depășit pragul de 5 cazuri de Covid-19 la 1.000 de locuitori, astfel orașul se apropie tot mai mult de carantina… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în Capitală: Un bagaj suspect, într-o stație de tramvai din Sectorul 2

Un bagaj suspect a fost semnalat într-o stație de tramvai din Sectorul 2 al Capitalei. SRI anunță că, în urma unui apel la 112, a fost sesizat un bagaj suspect în sectorul 2, într-o stație de tramvai. La f... [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu: Vom vedea în BEX care este cea mai bună soluție pentru PNL în ceea ce privește șefia Camerei Deputaților

Florin Cîțu, liderul PNL, a anunțat că liberalii vor analiza marți, în Biroul Executiv intern, pașii de urmat în ceea ce privește președinția Camerei… [citeste mai departe]

Medic din SUA, despre pacienţii cu COVID-19: „Nu trece o săptămână fără ca  cineva să nu se stingă din viaţă. Ei sunt cei care plătesc preţul şi se înfurie pe noi

Un medic pneumolog din statul american Michigan… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian PM Cîțu plans to re-negotiate coalition with USR PLUS

Publicat:
Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu who was elected as chairman of the (PNL) plans to re-negotiate the government coalition agreement with the centre-right bloc of (USR) and PLUS parties, under certain conditions, according to . Cițu said in a televised statement aired by local TV station Digi24 that he […]

Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian market

14:45, 23.09.2021 - Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News.  European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

16:21, 21.09.2021 - Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News.  “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

11:51, 21.09.2021 - Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

18:00, 16.09.2021 - Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News.  “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

15:35, 02.09.2021 - Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…

Romania’s president appoints Dan Vilceanu as Finance Minister

18:00, 18.08.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Finance Minister Dan Vilceanu, MP of the ruling liberal PNL party, said the president’s office, according to See News. The new finance minister will be sworn in officially Wednesday evening, stated the president’s office in a…

EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain’s recovery plans

13:20, 13.07.2021 - European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…


