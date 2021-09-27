Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News. European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

- Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News. “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

- Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

- Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News. “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

- Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Finance Minister Dan Vilceanu, MP of the ruling liberal PNL party, said the president’s office, according to See News. The new finance minister will be sworn in officially Wednesday evening, stated the president’s office in a…

- European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…