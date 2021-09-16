Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO

Stiri Recomandate

S-a adoptat! Certificat verde și la nuntă maximum 200 de persoane

CNSU a adoptat noi măsuri în contextul pandemiei. Dacă incidența este între 3 și 6 la mia de locuitori, nunțile și botezurile pot fi organizate în spații închise doar cu invitați vaccinați, testați sau trecuți prin boală, cu participarea a maximum 200 de persoane. Comitetul… [citeste mai departe]

5GANG se destramă. Selly a dezvăluit motivul pentru care proiectul se oprește aici: „Nu ne mai regăsim!”

Băieții de la 5GANG au decis să pună punct proiectului care le-au adus celebritatea. Se întâmplă la patru ani de la înființarea trupei, iar cel care a făcut anunțul a fost chiar… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Cultură de canabis, armă cu lunetă și alte droguri descoperite în casa unui bărbat, la Timișoara

Captură însemnată de droguri, la Timișoara. Polițiștii au confiscat zeci de plante de canabis de pe plantația unui tânăr de 34 de ani. Mai mult, au găsit în casa lui amfetamină, metamfetamină… [citeste mai departe]

NOI RESTRICŢII DE SĂPTĂMÂNA VIITOARE. Restaurante și cafenele, deschise în intervalul orar 05:00-02:00 până la 50% din capacitate

Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență a adoptat în ședința de astăzi, 16 septembrie 2021, Hotărârea numărul 70 prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Municipiul Suceava la un pas de restricții

În județul Suceava s-au raportat 156 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, cu unul în minus comparativ cu ziua anterioară, după ce au fost făcute 1.511 teste. Sînt 1.266 de cazuri active, între care 278 la Suceava, unde rata de infectare este de 1,89 la mia de locuri, 114 la Rădăuți, 67 la Fălticeni, 56 la […] The post Municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Nicky Minaj a susţinut că vaccinul anti-Covid provoacă impotenţă, povestind de cazul unui bărbat din Trinidad şi Tobago. Ce au declarat autorităţile din acest stat

Nicky Minaj a postat pe Twitter despre cazul unui prieten… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în lumea artei! Un celebru sculptor A MURIT: Era o legendă în domeniu

Sculptorul Luigi Varga a murit în dimineaţa zilei de 14 septembrie.Artistul s-a născut pe 8 octombrie 1951, la Vinga și a fost absolvent al Institutului de Arte Plastice din Cluj-Napoca.A fost membru al Uniunii Artiştilor Plastici din România şi… [citeste mai departe]

Argeș. 9 clase și-au suspendat cursurile din cauza Covid-19

SITUAȚIA EPIDEMIOLOGICĂ DIN JUDEȚUL ARGEȘ – COVID 19 Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -incidența pe ultimele 14 zile: 0,58 (ieri 0,53); -persoane internate… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO

Publicat:
Wood & , a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an initial public offering (IPO) at the (BVB) through an IPO scheduled for November 2021, stated quoting sources familiar with the operation, according to Romania-Insider.  […] The post Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

