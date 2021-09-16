Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPOPublicat:
Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through an IPO scheduled for November 2021, stated Ziarul Financiar quoting sources familiar with the operation, according to Romania-Insider. […] The post Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romanian steel mill Liberty invests EUR 6.3 millions in pipe coating line
11:20, 09.09.2021 - Romanian integrated steel mill Liberty in Galati (formerly known as Sidex) is investing RON 31 millions, EUR 6.3 millions, in a processing line to coat the pipes it produces in its own tubular products unit. The annual capacity of the line will be around 110,000 tonnes, or almost 500,000 meters of pipes,…
MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB
14:15, 31.08.2021 - Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…
CTP to build E32mln cargo terminal at Oradea airport in Western Romania
13:56, 19.08.2021 - CTPark Iota, a Romanian company that is part of the Czech group CTP, the leading developer of industrial and logistics spaces in Central and Eastern Europe, will build the new cargo terminal at the Oradea airport in Western Romania, according to Romania-Insider. The total investment is estimated at…
Simona Halep recovered from injury and leaves for Montreal
13:15, 05.08.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Thursday morning before leaving for Canada to compete in the National Bank Open 2021 tournament, that she has recovered from a torn muscle, according to Agerpres. Halep stated that not being able to play at the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics, was…
Arctic Stream has started trading on BVB
14:00, 29.07.2021 - Arctic Stream, a Romanian IT infrastructure and security integrator founded in 2017, was listed today, July 29th, on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. The company’s shares are traded under the ticker AST, according to a press release from BVB. The company will continue to use capital market mechanisms…
Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions
12:11, 28.07.2021 - Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…
Peste 1.800 de cooperative agricole, active in Romania. In ultimii 5 ani, s-a creat cate una la fiecare 2,5 zile
12:50, 12.07.2021 - Numarul cooperativelor agricole nou infiintate a inceput sa creasca abia in ultimii 5 ani, deși Romania este membra a Uniunii Europene de 14 ani. Astfel, din 2016 pana la finalul anului trecut, au aparut 935 de cooperative agricole, adica o cooperativa la 2,5 zile, potrivit calculelor facute de “Ziarul…
Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB
14:55, 24.06.2021 - Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. ‘For Bonas, the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an important step in transferring…