Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surge

Polițistul care a accidentat mortal o fetiță, pe trecerea de pietoni, acuzat de OMOR DIN CULPĂ. NU ERA ÎN MISIUNE

Principalele declarații ale purtătorului de cuvânt al Parchetului, Radu Călin, în cazul accidentului ce a avut loc joi, în București, când o fetiță a murit după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 300 de clase din Cluj își desfășoară orele online. 19 dintre ele se află în aceeași școală - LISTA COMPLETĂ

Conform ultimelor date furnizate de Inspectoratul Școlar Cluj, 471 de elevi și 147 de profesori (sau personal nedidactic, auxiliar) din județ sunt infectați… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără de 26 de ani, diagnosticată cu ocluzie intestinală, a murit după ce mama a refuzat să fie operată. Medicii nu s-au opus

Poliția din Vaslui a declanșat o anchetă după ce o tânără de 26 de ani cu dizabilităţi a murit pe 12 ianuarie, mama sa, în calitate… [citeste mai departe]

Când se plantează bulbii de gladiole. Ce trebuie să faci ca să ai cele mai frumoase flori în grădină

Când se plantează bulbii de gladiole. Pentru a avea cele mai frumoase flori din grădină trebuie să știm care este anotimpul prielnic pentru plantearea acestora. Gladiolele au nevoie în primul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 31 de ani a fost bătut până la moarte și lăsat să zacă în plină stradă. Crima odioasă ar fi fost comisă de doi consăteni

 Un bărbat de 31 de ani a fost bătut până la moarte și lăsat să zacă în plină stradă. Crima odioasă ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Culturii Invizibile, o acțiune de protest de Ziua Culturii Naționale

De Ziua Culturii Naționale, care se sărbătorește pe 15 ianuarie, va avea loc și acțiunea de protest Ziua Culturii Invizibile, care are scopul de a atrage atenția autorităților responsabile și publicului larg asupra situației disperate și lipsite de perspectivă… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la Timișoara după o șicanare în trafic

Geam spart la o mașină și un pasager lovit după ce s-a pus în fața unei mașini. Acesta este bilanțul unei șicanări în trafic între doi șoferi, care a avut loc la Timișoara. În plus, toți participanții la scandal s-au ales cu dosare penale pentru tulburarea liniștii publice. „În jurul orei 14:15, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Afacerea dintre Ion Țiriac și Novak Djokovic. Puțini români știu ce au făcut cei doi în 2020

Afacerea dintre Ion Țiriac și Novak Djokovic. Miliardarul român și numărul 1 mondial au o istorie împreună, mai puțin cunoscută publicului larg. Ion Țiriac a fost cel care l-a ajutat pe jucătorul sârb să… [citeste mai departe]

Spătaru anunţă amenzi drastice pentru furnizorii de energie care nu respectă legea plafonării şi compensării: până la 4% din cifra de afaceri | VIDEO

Furnizorii de energie care nu respectă legea plafonării şi compensării vor fi amendaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Salariile care au crescut în România până la 5.866 de lei. Cât câștigă bugetarii

Ce salarii au crescut în România până la valoarea de 5.866 de lei, potrivit datelor Institutului Național de Statistică (INS), care a analizat perioada noiembrie 2020 – noiembrie 2021. Totodată, află și ce ramuri economice au… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surge

Publicat:
support schemes will drive a surge in renewable energy projects in Romania to replace outdated coal-fired power plants and help the country meet its climate targets, said, according to Reuters. Separately, he gave a time-scale for new nuclear units, with the help of U.S. funding, to further curb Romania’s […] The post Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surge appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


