Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surgePublicat:
European Union support schemes will drive a surge in renewable energy projects in Romania to replace outdated coal-fired power plants and help the country meet its climate targets, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said, according to Reuters. Separately, he gave a time-scale for new nuclear units, with the help of U.S. funding, to further curb Romania’s […] The post Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surge appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
