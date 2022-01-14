Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surge

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian Government discussed on Monday, how can it best use the EUR 16 bln financing that the country can get from the European Union by 2030 for upgrading its power sector with a particular focus on renewable projects, according to Romania-Insider. “Romania should focus on developing its factories…

- The number of daily COVID-19 infections more than doubled in Romania on Tuesday following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one, according to Reuters. Romania is the European Union’s…

- European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters. Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend E20.3mln to Timisoara, a city in western Romania, to co-finance alongside the European Union (EU) key infrastructure projects for the period 2020-2023, according to a press release. “The proceeds of the Bank’s loan will be used…

- European Union governments reaffirmed on Tuesday their promise to allow six Balkan countries to one day join the bloc, nudging the EU towards finally opening talks with North Macedonia and Albania, according to Reuters. For over a year, the EU’s plan to build a “ring of friends” from Ukraine to Tunisia…

- Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

- Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

- Romania‘s designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters. Romania, one of the European Union‘s poorest…