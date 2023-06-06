Romanian MEP says EU court only way for Romania to enter Schengen The only way for Romania to enter the Schengen zone is through proceedings at the EU Court of Justice, said Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac (EPP/PMP), noting the issue is not on the agenda of the EU justice and home affairs meeting in Luxembourg this week, according to Euractiv. According to the agenda, the Council will […] The post Romanian MEP says EU court only way for Romania to enter Schengen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's accession to Schengen, off JHA Council meeting agenda despite being called priority. Romania's accession to the Schengen area will not feature on the agenda of the last Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) meeting under the Swedish presidency of the EU on June 8 and 9 in Luxembourg, although…

- PMP's Tomac: The only way to join the Schengen area is through the trial at CJEU.MEP and Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says in a post on his Facebook page that the only way for Romania to join the Schengen area is the trial with the Court of Justice of the European Union…

- Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

- Finland should not participate in any NATO nuclear weapons exercises, according to a statement released by the Nuclear Weapons Monitoring Group of Finland on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Instead, Finland should advocate discussing the risks of nuclear weapons and the ban on the first use of such…

- The UK is sending over 1,500 troops to train alongside thousands of others from NATO Alliance countries as part of a major exercise in Estonia, according to Euractiv. Exercise Spring Storm is the largest annual military exercise involving the UK-led NATO-enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup (eFP),…

- Romania has a surplus of honey but struggles to sell it due to unfair competition from cheaper imported honey, especially from Ukraine, China, and Moldova, Romania’s beekeeper association, which also pointed to the country’s strong production just a few years ago, has said, according to Euractiv. While…

- Italy declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday for the next six months following the exceptional increase in migrants continuously arriving via the Mediterranean routes, according to Euractiv. On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (FDI/ECR) declared a national…

- The decision to liberalise visas for citizens of Kosovo was approved by the 27 EU ministers at the Council of Internal Affairs in Brussels on Thursday, which must come into effect no later than 1 January 2024, according to Euractiv. Kosovo was the last remaining country in the region to still require…