Primăria Cluj-Napoca va cumpăra Conti: indiferent cât va costa

Primăria Cluj-Napoca dorește să cumpere Hotelul Continental, indiferent de preț. Edilul Emil Boc este de părere că statul român ar trebui să păstreze în patrimoniul său clădirile strategice. [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă vremea în weekend. ANM, prognoza meteo. RĂCIRE accentuată de sâmbătă și NINSOARE nu doar la munte

Vremea se schimbă de sâmbătă. Se va răci și va ploua torențial în sudul țării, iar în zonele de munte și nu numai va ninge.  ”Cu toate că ne-am obișnuit în ultimele zile… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Municipiului Alba Iulia se pregătește pentru schimbările climatice: Plan de atenuare și adaptare, prin granturi SEE/Norvegiene

Primăria Municipiului Alba Iulia se pregătește pentru schimbările climatice: Plan de atenuare și adaptare, prin granturi… [citeste mai departe]

Test extrem de rapid. Primul lucru pe care îl vezi îți arată cât ești de romantic, de fapt

Testele de inteligență și iluziile optice au cucerit românii, în ultima perioadă devenind virale pe Internet. Pentru a-ți testa perspicacitatea și simțul de observație, iată un test ingenios, care spune multe… [citeste mai departe]

COVID. Cate paturi ATI sunt ocupate in judetul Constanta

Numarul pacientilor internati in sectiile de Anestezie si Terapie Intensiva ale unitatilor medicale suport COVID 19, de pe raza judetului Constanta, se mentine scazut vineri, 1 aprilie 2022.Astfel, potrivit datelor furnizate de Directia de Sanatate Publica Judeteana Constanta, in cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost semnat contractul de finanțare cu BEI pentru realizarea Proiectului „Moldova drumuri IV”

A fost semnat Contractul de finanțare dintre Republica Moldova şi Banca Europeană de Investiții pentru realizarea Proiectului „Moldova drumuri IV”, în valoare de 150 milioane de euro. Anunțul a fost făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii rutieri din Alba au dat în patru ore, aproape 200 de sancțiuni și au reținut cinci permise. Ce abateri au descoperit

Polițiștii rutieri din Alba au dat în patru ore, aproape 200 de sancțiuni și au reținut cinci permise. Ce abateri au descoperit În doar… [citeste mai departe]

Greta Thunberg se întoarce: activista va publica o carte cuprinzătoare despre schimbările climatice

Activista de mediu suedeză Greta Thunberg şi-a anunţat intenţia de a publica o carte cuprinzătoare pe tema schimbărilor climatice, informează agenţia DPA, informează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Elveția, și cu sancțiuni impuse Moscovei, dar și cu uraniu din Rusia!

Compania rusă de stat specializată în domeniul nuclear, Rosatom,  asigură alimentarea a două centrale nucleare din Elveția. Acea legătură comercială este acum atent analizată, deoarece lumea occidentală pune presiune financiară asupra Rusiei pentru a opri… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire ca-n filme, cu focuri de armă, trei bărbați bănuiți de înșelăciune prin metoda ”COVID”, prinși în flagrant delict.VIDEO

Urmărire ca-n filme, cu focuri de armă, trei bărbați bănuiți de înșelăciune prin metoda ”COVID”, prinși în flagrant… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian liberals want to replace their leader Cîțu on April 10th

Publicat:
The leadership of the set in motion a mechanism aimed at replacing party leader Florin Cițu in an on April 10th. The party’s first-vice presidents reportedly invited Florin Cițu to resign, but he refused. All PNL county organizations, except those from Constanța, Gorj, Argeș, Timișoara, and also the organization of […] The post Romanian liberals want to replace their leader Cițu on April 10th appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

