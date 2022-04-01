Romanian liberals want to replace their leader Cîțu on April 10thPublicat:
The leadership of the Romanian Liberal Party set in motion a mechanism aimed at replacing party leader Florin Cițu in an Extraordinary Congress on April 10th. The party’s first-vice presidents reportedly invited Florin Cițu to resign, but he refused. All PNL county organizations, except those from Constanța, Gorj, Argeș, Timișoara, and also the organization of […] The post Romanian liberals want to replace their leader Cițu on April 10th appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
