Un cuplu forţat să se despartă în adolescenţă din cauza familiilor care nu i-au lăsat să fie împreună din cauza considerenţelor rasiste, s-au căsătorit 40 de ani mai târziu, după ce s-au reîntâlnit prin… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul comunei Câmpineanca, social democratul Tudorel Ivan, s-a declarat dezamăgit „de vechea coaliție și de actuala guvernare care a jucat alba-neagra cu toți primarii din țară“. Acesta afirmă că a depus spre… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţii şi jandarmerii din nouă ţări au dat o lovitură spectaculoasă în inima ”darkweb”, după mai multe luni de… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima proiecţie bugetară este prociclică şi, "în loc să punem piciorul pe frână, s-a preferat gaz pe foc", iar veniturile bugetare suplimentare semnificative nu s-au dus în reducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Timpul de aşteptare a absolvenţilor şcolilor de şoferi pentru susţinerea probei practice în vederea obţinerii permisului de conducere a scăzut considerabil în ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Compania germană în domenul biotehnologiei BioNTech a anunţat marţi că urmează să înceapă, la mijlocul lui 2022, să construiască instalaţii de producţie de… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru pacienții infectați cu COVID-19 din România. Spitalele au primit suplimente cu medicamentul care vindecă virusul chinez. Peste 100 de unități medicale se bucură de un mare ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Pro Consumatori (APC) a solicitat Autorității Naționale pentru Protecția Consumatorilor (ANPC) publicarea denumirii… [citeste mai departe]

V.Stoica Fl. Tănăsescu Rezultatele după contestațiile la proba scrisă a examenului de admitere în Școala Militară de Subofițeri… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian Liberals propose minority government to end crisis

Publicat:
Romanian Liberals propose minority government to end crisis

The Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) asked other political forces in parliament to agree to a “truce” to support a minority government for a limited time to end a political crisis and see the country through the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. “After failing to secure support for a cabinet after five days of […] The post propose minority government to end crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

