Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

Zeci de animale au murit într-un incendiu care a cuprins două gospodării din Câmpeni

Două gospodării din localitatea Câmpeni, comuna Prăjeni, judeţul Botoşani, au fost afectate, joi, de un incendiu produs de un scurtcircuit la instalaţia electrică, a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă pentru doi bărbați din Lugoj și Sânnicolau Mare, pe care polițiștii nu i-au găsit în carantină

Zece amenzi au fost aplicate în Timiș, miercuri, 22 decembrie, celor care nu au respectat restricțiile impuse în pandemie. Două dintre ele au fost încasate de doi bărbați care nu… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatele din industria alimentară solicită ca orele suplimentare să fie considerate vechime în muncă

Sindicaliștiii din industria alimentară cer să fie revizuită legislaţia privind sistemul unitar de pensii, astfel încât să fie luate în calculul vechimii în muncă, cu reducerea vârstelor… [citeste mai departe]

Biden, motivat să candideze pentru un nou mandat dacă participă și Trump: De ce nu aş candida împotriva lui?

Preşedintele Joe Biden a susţinut că dacă Donald Trump va candida la alegerile prezidenţiale din 2024 ar fi şi mai hotărât să candideze pentru un al doilea mandat, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Tony Blair: “Dacă în aceste momente nu eşti vaccinat, înseamnă că ești de-a dreptul idiot”

Fostul premier britanic Tony Blair i-a calificat miercuri drept ”idioţi” şi ”iresponsabili” pe toţi cei care decid să nu se vaccineze împotriva coronavirusului. “Sincer, dacă în aceste momente nu eşti… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în fotbalul românesc! Fostul președinte CS Dinamo a murit!

Doliu în fotbalul românesc! Marcel Popescu, fostul președinte CS Dinamo a murit. Avea 72 de ani proaspăt împliniți. Anunțul a fost făcut de de clubul sportiv Dinamo. Marcel Popescu a condus clubul sportiv din Ștefan cel Mare timp de 9 ani, între 2000 și 2009. Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Boc îi liniștește pe iubitorii de animale. Zgomotul artificiilor de Revelion, moderat: „Nu va fi intensitatea care era în anii trecuți”

Focurile de artificii la trecerea dintre ani vor avea loc în patru locuri din Cluj-Napoca, fără spectacole cu public… [citeste mai departe]

Ce program le-a făcut Silviu Prigoană copiilor lui. Eduard și Maximus îl respectă: „I-am luat de la mămica lor supraponderali”

Silviu Prigoana și Adriana Bahmuțeanu au divorțat de ani de zile, dar sunt în continuare apropiați pentru copiii lor. Eduard și… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

Publicat:
The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and , political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two days, the Government will organize consultations […] The post Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca’s grand coalition government

14:00, 25.11.2021 - Romanian legislators endorsed the grand coalition government of Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, inaugurating a rotating premiership deal to end a two-month long political stalemate. “We can finally offer predictability and guarantee stability and development.…

Romanian pupils return to classrooms after two-week holiday

11:10, 08.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

Romanian Liberals propose minority government to end crisis

21:11, 26.10.2021 - The Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) asked other political forces in parliament to agree to a “truce” to support a minority government for a limited time to end a political crisis and see the country through the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. “After failing to secure support…

Romanian liberals to propose minority government led by General Ciuca

11:30, 21.10.2021 - Romania’s ruling Liberal Party will propose retired four-star General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister during talks with President Klaus Iohannis in a move that may help end a political crisis, according to Bloomberg.  After a proposed minority government led by Dacian Ciolos, leader of the anti-corruption…

Romanian president steps in as pandemic gets out of control

12:55, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…

COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

14:00, 13.10.2021 - Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider.  The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

15:50, 06.10.2021 - The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…


