Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

- Romanian legislators endorsed the grand coalition government of Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, inaugurating a rotating premiership deal to end a two-month long political stalemate. “We can finally offer predictability and guarantee stability and development.…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

- The Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) asked other political forces in parliament to agree to a “truce” to support a minority government for a limited time to end a political crisis and see the country through the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. “After failing to secure support…

- Romania’s ruling Liberal Party will propose retired four-star General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister during talks with President Klaus Iohannis in a move that may help end a political crisis, according to Bloomberg. After a proposed minority government led by Dacian Ciolos, leader of the anti-corruption…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…

- Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider. The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

- The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…