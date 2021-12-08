Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present. Entry to most non-essential public venues will […] The post Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

