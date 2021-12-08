Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

Stiri Recomandate

Ce diagnostic a primit Liviu Vârciu după ce a ajuns la spital: „M-au văzut vreo 20 de medici și cam de tot atâtea păreri am avut parte”

Ce diagnostic a primit Liviu Vârciu după ce a ajuns la spital: „M-au văzut vreo 20 de medici și cam de tot atâtea păreri am avut parte”

În ultimele două săptămâni, Liviu Vârciu nu s-a simțit deloc bine și a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale. Charismaticul… [citeste mai departe]

Salah pe urmele legendarului Ian Rush. Liverpool, prima echipă engleză cu randament 100% în CL

Salah pe urmele legendarului Ian Rush. Liverpool, prima echipă engleză cu randament 100% în CL

Liverpool a devenit prima echipă engleză care a câștigat toate cele șase meciuri din grupele Ligii Campionilor, încheind parcursul perfect prin victoria cu 2-1, în deplasare, împotriva lui AC Milan, care a… [citeste mai departe]

Semnături pentru realizarea unei piste de biciclete pe Valea Oltului FOTO

Semnături pentru realizarea unei piste de biciclete pe Valea Oltului FOTO

La finele lunii noiembrie a fost demarată o campanie de strângere de semnături pentru a determina autorităţile publice să se implice în crearea unor piste de biciclete pe Valea Oltului, între Râmnicu Vâlcea şi Brezoi. [citeste mai departe]

Mioara Roman încă e internată la un centru de recuperare. Ce a descoperit Oana Roman când a vizitat-o

Mioara Roman încă e internată la un centru de recuperare. Ce a descoperit Oana Roman când a vizitat-o

În vârstă de 81 de ani, Mioara Roman se confruntă de o bună perioadă de timp cu probleme de sănătate. Fiicele ei, Catinca și Oana, au decis să o ducă într-un centru de recuperare, acolo unde… [citeste mai departe]

Pe cine vrea Flutur la șefia Gărzii Naționale de Mediu

Pe cine vrea Flutur la șefia Gărzii Naționale de Mediu

În urma negocierilor din coaliția PSD-PNL-UDMR, Garda Națională de Mediu (GNM) a rămas la liberali, dar nu va mai numi comisarul șef PNL Galați ci PNL Suceava. Potrivit informațiilor noastre, baronul PNL de Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, va desemna noul comisar general al GNM și deja acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Sacco Design lansează un nou concept aplicat în interacţiunea designer-client. Creşte valoarea proprietăţii tale cu până la 40%

Sacco Design lansează un nou concept aplicat în interacţiunea designer-client. Creşte valoarea proprietăţii tale cu până la 40%

Sacco Design abordează un nou concept al amenajărilor interioare. Misiunea Sacco este aceea de a deveni un furnizor de lifestyle modern… [citeste mai departe]

Sunteți așteptați la Târgul de Crăciun de la Sebeș. Programul evenimentelor culturale din luna decembrie

Sunteți așteptați la Târgul de Crăciun de la Sebeș. Programul evenimentelor culturale din luna decembrie

La Sebeș, continuăm să scriem povestea Crăciunului, prin oameni, cu simplitate, potrivindu-ne cu vremurile… Târgul de Crăciun ediția 2021 vă oferă colinde tradiționale în foișorul… [citeste mai departe]

Copilaria la romani (1850–2050). Istorie si prognoza - Adrian Majuru

Copilaria la romani (1850–2050). Istorie si prognoza - Adrian Majuru

Adrian Majuru, cunoscut istoric specializat in istoria Bucurestiului, dar si antropograf si publicist, sondeaza in acest volum tema copilariei, putin studiata in spatiul romanesc. Cu ajutorul unei varietati uimitoare de surse ndash; documente de arhiva, manuscrise… [citeste mai departe]

Curs BNR pentru 8 decembrie 2021. Cum va opri BNR deprecierea leului?

Curs BNR pentru 8 decembrie 2021. Cum va opri BNR deprecierea leului?

Pe fondul actualei crize leul românesc se luptă să reziste în fața monedei unice europene. Deși cu o variție negativă la cursul de ieri, euro se menține puternic. Astăzi vom avea un nou curs BNR pentru 8 decembrie 2021, după ora 13:00. Vom afla atunci care va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ COVID-19| 8 decembrie 2021: 1.279 cazuri noi și 86 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Bilanţ COVID-19| 8 decembrie 2021: 1.279 cazuri noi și 86 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Bilanţ COVID-19| 8 decembrie 2021: 1.279 cazuri noi și 86 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore Autorităţile au anunţat câţi români s-au infectat cu COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, dar şi câţi au murit. Totul după anunţul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

Publicat:
Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present. Entry to most non-essential public venues will […] The post Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian prosecutors investigate diesel theft at U.S. military base

10:31, 25.11.2021 - Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  Police and prosecutors from the…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

Romania’s president announces tight COVID-19 restrictions

10:40, 21.10.2021 - Romania‘s new COVID-19 restrictions were announced on Wednesday by president Klaus Iohannis, stating that access to most activities will be allowed only based on the green Covid certificate, according to Romania-Insider.  Iohannis said that night quarantine will be established for non-vaccinated people…

Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

14:45, 19.10.2021 - Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes

11:25, 01.10.2021 - Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters.  The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…

In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

13:40, 29.09.2021 - France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 08 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti -3°C | 6°C
Iasi -5°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 4°C
Timisoara -3°C | 3°C
Constanta 2°C | 6°C
Brasov -6°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 05.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 4.932.511,60
II (5/6) 5 33.057,04 -
III (4/6) 380 434,96- -
IV (3/6) 8.817 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.527.592,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3946
EUR 4.9485
CHF 4.755
GBP 5.8231
CAD 3.4599
XAU 251.592
JPY 3.8684
CNY 0.6902
AED 1.1966
AUD 3.115
MDL 0.2476
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec