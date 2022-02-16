Romanian government analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.3% Romania‘s economic output was revised downwards to an estimated 4.3% for 2022, finance ministry analysts said on Wednesday, compared to their previous forecast of 4.6% growth made in November, according to See News. “The revision reflects rising inflation in the fourth quarter 2021, as well as the fifth wave of the pandemic and the energy […] The post Romanian government analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.3% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

