Romanian government analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.3%

Mircea Dinescu, disperat! „Pleacă oamenii de la Cetate!" Ciucurel, angajatul bătut de paznicii lui Nețoiu, fuge la mânăstire

Mircea Dinescu e foc și pară! Rămâne fără angajați la domeniul său de la Cetate! Ciucurel, angajatul bătut crunt, luna trecută, de oamenii… [citeste mai departe]

Ești pasionat de grădinărit? Află cum să-ți organizezi grădina de legume din curte 

Există puține lucruri la fel de pline de satisfacții precum grădinăritul. Indiferent dacă cultivi produse pentru masa ta sau flori frumoase, este minunat să vezi cum cresc. Adesea te poți gândi la grădinărit ca la o distracție… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Diaconescu revine în politică, alături de AUR? Anunțul făcut de George Simion

Dan Diaconescu a publicat pe pagina sa de Facebook o imagine în care apare în aceeași mașină cu George Simion.„DD conduce, George Simion copilot. Într-o mașinuță / Dintr-o țară tristă, / Doi bărbați făloși / La Popor duc grijă!”,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: DU-RE-RE pe două străzi ale Bistriței!

Deplasatul cu mașina pe străzile Bistriței e o adevărată aventură. Iar mașinile deja sună din toate balamalele. Un cititor Bistrițeanul.ro a trimis un video DU-RE-ROS, cu două străzi din cartierul Unirea. Bistrița e frumoasă pentru că are gropițe – s-a mai scris! Doar că tot mai mulți șoferi ajung cu mașinile… [citeste mai departe]

Adda, diagnosticată cu două boli crunte: „Din păcate, inflamația și neurotoxinele au ajuns la creier"

Adda a aflat, după un an şi jumătate de umblat pe la medici şi făcut investigaţii, că de ce boli suferă de fapt. Iniţial, doctorii i-au pus un alt diagnostic cântăreţei de 29 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Studenții cu media peste 9,01 vor avea posibilitatea de a fi înmatriculați fără concurs la studii de masterat. Proiectul, aprobat de Guvern

Deținătorii diplomelor de licență cu media generală de minimum 9,01 vor avea posibilitatea de a fi înmatriculați… [citeste mai departe]

Austria va renunţa la aproape toate restricţiile, după ce situaţia epidemiologică s-a îmbunătăţit

Austria va anula aproape toate restricţiile anti-COVID-19 pe 5 martie, cu excepţia obligativităţii de purtare a măştii sanitare în anumite spaţii, a anunţat, miercuri, Guvernul de la Viena,… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj a învins Unirea Dej cu 4-0, într-un meci amical

Campioana en titre a Ligii I de fotbal, CFR Cluj, a învins, miercuri, formaţia de liga a II-a Unirea Dej, cu 4-0 (1-0), într-o partidă amicală, anunță Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit… [citeste mai departe]

CDC: Vaccinarea femeilor însărcinate asigură o bună protecție a bebelușilor de Covid-19

Bebelușii aduși pe lume de mame vaccinate împotriva Covid-19 au un risc cu aproximativ 60% mai mic de a fi spitalizați pentru această infecție. Potrivit unui studiu al CDC (Centrul de prevenire și lupă contra bolilor)… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul „Să citim Biblia împreună!" a debutat, de Ziua Națională a Lecturii, la Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș" Suceava

„Să citim Biblia împreună!” Așa se numește proiectul minunat care a debutat pe 15 Februarie – Ziua Națională a Lecturii – la Colegiului… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian government analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.3%

Romanian government analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.3%

Romania‘s economic output was revised downwards to an estimated 4.3% for 2022, finance ministry analysts said on Wednesday, compared to their previous forecast of 4.6% growth made in November, according to . “The revision reflects rising inflation in the fourth quarter 2021, as well as the fifth wave of the pandemic and the energy […] The post Romanian government analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.3% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Commission moderates its 2022-2023 growth forecast for Romania

10:40, 11.02.2022 - The European Commission estimates that Romania’s economy grew by 6.3% in 2021, mainly driven by strong domestic demand, and it expects the growth rate to ease at 4.2% in 2022, according to Romania-Insider. The economic slowdown in Q4 last year is explained by the EU Commission as driven by continued…

BVB recorded multiple all-time highs on the Romanian capital market in 2021

13:45, 19.01.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that the Romanian capital market recorded 2021 as the best year in history which has set a series of new records at the level of several development indicators. “The cumulative value of transactions with all types of financial instruments on…

World Bank lowers Romania’s 2022 GDP growth projection to 4.3%

13:25, 12.01.2022 - Romania‘s economy is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022, the World Bank said, cutting its June forecast by 0.2 percentage points, according to SeeNews.  The World Bank estimates Romania’s economic growth in 2021 at 6.3%, higher than the 6% increase forecast in June, it said in its January 2022 Global…

Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

17:25, 29.12.2021 - Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

Romanian president endorses 2022 budget projecting 5.84% deficit, 4.6% GDP growth

12:55, 29.12.2021 - Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…

Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

11:10, 23.12.2021 - The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

EBRD loans E5mln to Romanian wholesaler Aquila for brand expansion 

15:00, 22.12.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday that it is providing a E5mln loan to Romanian wholesaler Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. with an option to buy up to E5mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders, according to a press release. “Last month,…

OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change

17:56, 08.12.2021 - Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s…


