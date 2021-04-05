Romanian FM hails ‘excellent’ ties with ‘reliable partner’ Jordan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s Minister of Foreign affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Sunday during an official visit to Jordan. The two discussed Romanian-Jordanian bilateral relations and assessed the possibilities for deepening international cooperation, including from…

- Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, a avut duminica, la Amman, consultari cu omologul iordanian Ayman Safadi, in cadrul vizitei oficiale pe care o efectueaza in Regatul Hasemit al Iordaniei, temele centrale ale convorbirilor fiind stadiul si perspectivele de dezvoltare a relatiilor bilaterale,…

- Romania’s government has amended its travel quarantine list on Sunday and has taken off the US and Canada after a drop in Covid-19 cases within the two countries, according to universul.net. Most countries remain on the list which is updated every week. The list includes Moldova, Israel, Bulgaria and…

- The International Airport in Brasov, central Romania, will be ready to open this year as the construction of the terminal is nearly complete, according to Romania Insider. The authorities hope that the airport can be operational by the end of this year, although uncertainty remains high amid the pandemic.…

- The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider. Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

- Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…

- The Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and Southeast Europe, has launched operations in Slovenia. The group expanded its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region, according to Romania-Insider. “The expansion in Slovenia is…

- Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…