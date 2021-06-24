Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release. The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

- A Romanian Dairy company Laptaria cu Caimac owned by Agroserv Mariuta went public on Friday on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The shares were traded under MILK ticker and the listing of the company followed a private placement that was carried out on April 26, 2021. Agroserv…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

- The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC). The commission explained that the demographic…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters. Arafat explained that the movement of…

- Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…