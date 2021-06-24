Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVBPublicat:
Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. ‘For Bonas, the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an important step in transferring the company’s activity to a higher level,’ […] The post Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
