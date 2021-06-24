Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

Caniculă la polul frigului: 35 de grade la Întorsura Buzăului. Când s-a bătut aici recordul de ger

Caniculă la polul frigului: 35 de grade la Întorsura Buzăului. Când s-a bătut aici recordul de ger

Căldură năucitoare în România! Temperaturi extreme au fost înregistrate joi, 24 iunie, în cea mai friguroasă localitate din România. La Întorsura Buzăului mercurul din termometre a urcat până… [citeste mai departe]

România a avut cea mai mare rată a deceselor în acidente rutiere din UE – Eurostat

România a avut cea mai mare rată a deceselor în acidente rutiere din UE – Eurostat

Numărul persoanelor din Uniunea Europeană decedate în accidente rutiere a scăzut cu 2,5% în 2019, comparativ cu 2018, cea mai ridicată rată a deceselor în urma accidentelor rutiere fiind în România (96 de decese la un milion de… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinul pe bază de ARNm este o adevărată revoluție. Ce urmează în continuare

Vaccinul pe bază de ARNm este o adevărată revoluție. Ce urmează în continuare

La începutul pandemiei, toată lumea spunea că va dura cel puțin un an și jumătate pentru a se dezvolta un vaccin. Apariția unui vaccin înainte de sfârșitul anului 2020 a fost o știre neașteptată. Cel mai rapid dezvoltat vaccin, cel pentru… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină a explodat în Sectorul 6 din București: Două persoane rănite, una în stop cardio-respirator

O mașină a explodat în Sectorul 6 din București: Două persoane rănite, una în stop cardio-respirator

Un autoturism care staționa a explodat joi pe Strada Brașov din Sectorul 6 al Capitalei în apropierea unui benzinării, iar două persoane au fost rănite, relatează Digi24. Purtătorul de cuvânt… [citeste mai departe]

(Video) Un bloc cu 12 etaje din SUA s-a prăbușit în timpul nopții

(Video) Un bloc cu 12 etaje din SUA s-a prăbușit în timpul nopții

O aripă a unui bloc cu 12 etaje, de lângă Miami Beach, SUA, s-a prăbușit în timpul nopții. O uriașă operațiune de salvare este în desfășurare pentru salvarea persoanelor prinse sub dărâmături., informează Digi24 . Imaginile surprinse la locul tragediei, în Surfside,… [citeste mai departe]

Atletism/ Campionatul Balcanic de Seniori: Novi Pazar, ultima poartă de îmbarcare pentru Tokyo

Atletism/ Campionatul Balcanic de Seniori: Novi Pazar, ultima poartă de îmbarcare pentru Tokyo

La sfârșitul acestei săptămâni, la Novi Pazar, în Serbia, se va desfășura Campionatul Balcanic de atletism rezervat seniorilor. Retrogradată în Liga a II-a după Campionatul European pe Echipe derulat weekend-ul… [citeste mai departe]

Cetatea Alba Carolina se transformă într-o bibliotecă a ”cărților vii”. Discuții față în față cu oameni cu povești de viață

Cetatea Alba Carolina se transformă într-o bibliotecă a ”cărților vii”. Discuții față în față cu oameni cu povești de viață

Să citești o carte o poți face în fiecare zi, însă să ajungi să vorbești la propriu cu o carte nu se întâmplă foarte des.… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune! Regimul construcțiilor se va simplifica. Ordinul semnat de ministrul Cseke Attile

Vești bune! Regimul construcțiilor se va simplifica. Ordinul semnat de ministrul Cseke Attile

Ministrul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și al Administrației, Cseke Attila, a semnat Ordinul care va simplifica regimul construcțiilor prin atestarea unor noi experți tehnici și verificatori de proiecte în construcții.… [citeste mai departe]

Inundații de pe Valea Muntelui

Inundații de pe Valea Muntelui

În urma celor trei coduri de ploi torențiale, care au fost emise de meteorologi pentru ziua de 23 iunie 2021, în localitățile Moinești, Comănești, Dărmănești, Poduri, Asău, Agăș, Ghimeș-Făget, Zemeș, Măgirești, Palanca, Brusturoasa, situația din teren se prezintă astfel: *în comuna Brusturoasa (satele Hângănești și Brusturoasa) au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Merkel: UE trebuie să caute contacte directe cu Rusia și Putin

Merkel: UE trebuie să caute contacte directe cu Rusia și Putin

CHIȘINĂU, 24 iun – Sputnik. Pentru rezolvarea problemelor nou apărute, Uniunea Europeană trebuie să caute un contact direct cu Rusia și președintele ei, Vladimir Putin, a declarat cancelarul Germaniei, Angela Merkel, în ultimul său discurs rostit în Bundestag în calitate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB

Publicat:
Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB

Romanian dairy producer started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. ‘, the listing on the is an important step in transferring the company’s activity to a higher level,’ […] The post Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian freight forwarder TTS went public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

18:06, 14.06.2021 - Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…

Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB

14:30, 21.05.2021 - A Romanian Dairy company Laptaria cu Caimac owned by Agroserv Mariuta went public on Friday on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).  The shares were traded under MILK ticker and the listing of the company followed a private placement that was carried out on April 26, 2021. Agroserv…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

13:10, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

14:40, 01.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

Romanian authorities extends night time curfew to curb COVID-19 cases

13:56, 26.03.2021 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters.   Arafat explained that the movement of…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 22°C | 35°C
Iasi 21°C | 33°C
Cluj-Napoca 18°C | 34°C
Timisoara 21°C | 39°C
Constanta 22°C | 30°C
Brasov 17°C | 32°C
Baia Mare 20°C | 35°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 478.066,80 2.220.393,20
II (5/6) 1 159.355,60 -
III (4/6) 221 721,06 -
IV (3/6) 5.503 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.704.194,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 iunie 2021
USD 4.1233
EUR 4.9242
CHF 4.489
GBP 5.7569
CAD 3.3538
XAU 236.163
JPY 3.7182
CNY 0.6374
AED 1.1225
AUD 3.123
MDL 0.2293
BGN 2.5177

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec