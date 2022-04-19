Romanian business community to get 4.7 billion euros for projects

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The measure meant for the business environment through which the state will provide aid for investments in the economy of more than one million euros will come into force on May 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

The government will allocate 45 million lei from the Reserve Fund to recover accommodation expenses for Romanian citizens who are housing Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday, Agerpres reports.

Minister of European Investment and Projects Dan Vilceanu announced on Wednesday having tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked the local authorities to get involved in drawing the European funds Romania has at its disposal these years, 80 billion euros, stressing that it is important that at the local level to determine the "complementarity of efficiency" that each of the European financing…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that during his Monday meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski he reiterated support for this country's EU accession bid and willingness to help it prepare for taking over OSCE's Chairmanship in 2023.

Romanian companies exporting to the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Belarus, as well as Romanian companies buying raw materials or products from these countries, can ask for assistance from the representatives abroad of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT).

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca urges, in a message sent on Sunday on the occasion of Roma People Liberation Day, to respecting and supporting this community, renouncing prejudice.

Romanian start-up Oves Enterprise specialising in software development will invest 1.5 million euros in software development, company acquisitions and strategic partnerships, the company announced in a press statement on Thursday, Agerpres reports.