Romanian business community to get 4.7 billion euros for projects

Un nou oligarh rus se pronunță împotriva războiului. Oleg Tinkov: „Generalii, trezindu-se din mahmureala, si-au dat seama ca au o armata de rahat”

Oligarhul rus Oleg Tinkov s-a pronunțat împotriva războiului „nebunesc” al Moscovei în Ucraina.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum au doborât forţele ucrainene un elicopter rusesc ce valora 15 milioane de dolari cu o rachetă de 100 de dolari

Forţele ucrainene au celebrat doborârea unui elicopter rusesc Ka-52, în valoare de 15 milioane de dolari, utilizând un sistem de rachete de apărare aeriană care valorează… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA le-a sancționat pe Olympique Marseille şi PAOK Salonic: Ce a pățit echipa lui Răzvan Lucescu

Olympique Marseille şi PAOK Salonic au fost sancţionate de UEFA după incidentele care au avut loc la meciul ce le-a opus pe 7 aprilie, pe stadionul Velodrome, în turul sferturilor de finală ale Europa… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este focaccia. Cea mai bună rețetă de focaccia

Cu siguranță ai auzit de foccacia. Este o pâine pufoasă la interior și crocantă pe exterior, adesea servită cu ulei de măsline, rozmarin sau alte ierburi și condimente. Foccacia este mâncată ca atare sau folosită pentru sandvișuri. Merge foarte bine cu creme tartinabile precum pateu, cremă de brânză,… [citeste mai departe]

Charles Leclerc, jefuit în plină stradă la Viareggio - Liderul din Formula 1 a rămas fără un ceas de lux

Charles Leclerc a rămas luni fără un ceas Richard Mille în valoare de 320.000 de dolari: pilotul monegasc al echipei Ferrari a fost jefuit la Viareggio, a anunţat presa italiană, citată… [citeste mai departe]

Ceasul de mână, un accesoriu atemporal,  elegant, ce ține timpul la îndemână

Accesoriile sunt acele mici detalii care reușesc de fiecare dată să ne completeze într-un mod inedit ținutele, să ne învăluie în mister sau chiar să ne scoată cu ușurință din anonimat. Indiferent de motivul pentru care am alege să le… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul va aproba, joi, o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru susţinerea activităţii crescătorilor de animale şi păsări

"Scopul prezentei ordonanţe îl reprezintă instituirea unei scheme de ajutor de stat, schemă având ca scop compensarea pierderilor cauzate de pandemia COVID-19.… [citeste mai departe]

Caravana IRO ajunge miercuri la Stăuceni, testări GRATUITE de screening pentru depistarea cancerului de col uterin

Unitatea Mobilă de Screening IRO Iași în parteneriat cu Direcția de Sănătate Publică prin compartimentul de Asistență Comunitară invită toate femeile cu vârste între 25… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a condamnat crimele împotriva civililor ucraineni la videoconferința cu Joe Biden

Klaus Iohannis a participat marți la consultările găzduite de președintele SUA, Joe Biden, cu lideri internaționali, ai instituțiilor Uniunii Europene și NATO pe tema securității regionale, anunță Administrația Prezidențială. [citeste mai departe]


Romanian business community to get 4.7 billion euros for projects

Publicat:
says that the Romanian business community will be soon extended European funds worth 4.7 billion euros, as it has resulted from discussions with interim Minister of and .

