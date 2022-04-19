Romanian business community to get 4.7 billion euros for projects

Romanian business community to get 4.7 billion euros for projectsPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the Romanian business community will be soon extended European funds worth 4.7 billion euros, as it has resulted from discussions with interim Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Ciuca: Measure on state helping investments over one M euros comes into force on May 1
12:40, 14.04.2022 - The measure meant for the business environment through which the state will provide aid for investments in the economy of more than one million euros will come into force on May 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Government allocates 45 million lei for individuals who accommodate Ukrainian refugees
12:25, 08.04.2022 - The government will allocate 45 million lei from the Reserve Fund to recover accommodation expenses for Romanian citizens who are housing Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Dan Vilceanu tenders resignation from ministerial post
16:00, 06.04.2022 - Minister of European Investment and Projects Dan Vilceanu announced on Wednesday having tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
PM Ciuca asks mayors for will to access the 80 billion euros available to Romania
13:45, 05.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked the local authorities to get involved in drawing the European funds Romania has at its disposal these years, 80 billion euros, stressing that it is important that at the local level to determine the "complementarity of efficiency" that each of the European financing…
Romanian PM meets North Macedonian counterpart in Sofia, reiterates support for EU hopeful's accession bid
22:25, 28.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that during his Monday meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski he reiterated support for this country's EU accession bid and willingness to help it prepare for taking over OSCE's Chairmanship in 2023. Fii la curent cu cele mai…
Tourism and Entrepreneurship Ministry assistance to Romanian companies doing business with Russia, Ukraine, Belarus
14:40, 10.03.2022 - Romanian companies exporting to the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Belarus, as well as Romanian companies buying raw materials or products from these countries, can ask for assistance from the representatives abroad of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT). Fii la curent cu cele…
Ciuca - message on Roma People Liberation Day : Let us respect this community, without prejudice
14:10, 20.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca urges, in a message sent on Sunday on the occasion of Roma People Liberation Day, to respecting and supporting this community, renouncing prejudice. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Romanian start-up Oves Enterprise to invest 1.5M euros in complex projects, world expansion
10:15, 17.02.2022 - Romanian start-up Oves Enterprise specialising in software development will invest 1.5 million euros in software development, company acquisitions and strategic partnerships, the company announced in a press statement on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…