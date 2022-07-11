Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in Belgrade

Stiri Recomandate

Protest în fața statuii lui Avram Iancu din Turda: „Se golește de orice semn de românism piața centrală a orașului”

Protest în fața statuii lui Avram Iancu din Turda: „Se golește de orice semn de românism piața centrală a orașului”

Zeci de protestatari s-au întâlnit duminică, 10 iulie, în centrul municipiului Turda pentru a cere administrației locale să renunțe la mutarea statuii… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea Festivalului „Buzăul lui Marghiloman” spusă de creatorul lui, regizorul Mircea Anghel

Povestea Festivalului „Buzăul lui Marghiloman” spusă de creatorul lui, regizorul Mircea Anghel

Regizorul buzoian Mircea Anghel construiește o poveste frumoasă care se numește „Buzăul lui Marghiloman”. Nu o face singur, bineînțeles, în această poveste aflându-se Primăria Buzău, prin viceprimarul… [citeste mai departe]

Distopia eco devine realitate. Ministrul Mediului a anunțat că românii și europenii vor plăti o TAXĂ pe CASĂ: va fi calculată în funcție de gradul de poluare pe care aceasta îl generează (VIDEO)

Distopia eco devine realitate. Ministrul Mediului a anunțat că românii și europenii vor plăti o TAXĂ pe CASĂ: va fi calculată în funcție de gradul de poluare pe care aceasta îl generează (VIDEO)

Românii… [citeste mai departe]

Afacerea cu carne de porc a familiei Coloman, în moarte clinică: toate SRL-urile au fost dizolvate

Afacerea cu carne de porc a familiei Coloman, în moarte clinică: toate SRL-urile au fost dizolvate

În urmă cu câțiva ani, familia Coloman intra pe piața producătorilor de preparate din carne, cu brandul Bistrițan. Acesta n-a avut însă viață lungă, cele trei societăți care se aflau în spatele business-ului… [citeste mai departe]

ÎNTREBĂRI – Sigheteni nemulțumiți de utilitatea dată Fostului Palat Episcopal

ÎNTREBĂRI – Sigheteni nemulțumiți de utilitatea dată Fostului Palat Episcopal

Ieri, 10 iulie, a fost inaugurat oficial fostul palat al Culturii din Sighet, în care s-au investit de către Biserica Ortodoxă circa 5 milioane de euro. Și totuși sunt destui sigheteni care sunt nemulțumiți și care se întreabă, de exemplu,… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin urmează să devină din nou tată. El împlinește anul acesta 70 de ani

Vladimir Putin urmează să devină din nou tată. El împlinește anul acesta 70 de ani

Președintele rus, Vladimir Putin, urmează să devină, din nou tată potrivit nzherald.co.nz. În octombrie, el va împlini 70 de ani. Potrivit presei, el așteaptă o fetiță care îi va fi dăruită de iubita sa, Alina Kabaeva, în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii presează în direcția Sloviansk - Kramatorsk. Lupte grele în jurul orașului Siversk pentru ultimele redute ucrainene din Donbas

Rușii presează în direcția Sloviansk - Kramatorsk. Lupte grele în jurul orașului Siversk pentru ultimele redute ucrainene din Donbas

Sâmbătă, trupele rusești și-au întețit atacurile de artilerie în estul Ucrainei, în timp ce forțele de apărare se așteaptă la… [citeste mai departe]

Înot – CE 2022 de juniori: România a ocupat locul trei în clasamentul final pe medalii la Otopeni

Înot – CE 2022 de juniori: România a ocupat locul trei în clasamentul final pe medalii la Otopeni

Delegaţia României, cu nouă medalii, dintre care cinci de aur şi patru de argint, a încheiat pe locul trei în clasamentul pe medalii al Campionatelor Europene de înot de la Otopeni, după ce în ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Gerhard Schröder nu susține livrarea de arme în Ucraina și dă vina pe Kiev pentru eșecul în negocierile de pace cu Rusia

Gerhard Schröder nu susține livrarea de arme în Ucraina și dă vina pe Kiev pentru eșecul în negocierile de pace cu Rusia

Fostul cancelar german Gerhard Schröder a declarat că doreşte să menţină legătura cu preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, în pofida războiului pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Tărlungeni: lucrări de 20,57 milioane de lei prin Programul Anghel Saligny

Tărlungeni: lucrări de 20,57 milioane de lei prin Programul Anghel Saligny

Primarul comunei Tărlungeni, Seveerius Beșchea, a anunțat, pe pafina personală de Facebook, ce investiții sunt în derularela această oră. Lucrări care au asigurată finanțarea din mai multe surse. Iată despre ce este vorba: – modernizarea a 6 străzi… [citeste mai departe]


Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in Belgrade

Publicat:
Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in Belgrade

Romania has won two of the three finals against Poland, at the 2022 DUNAV OSIGURANJE for cadets (under 15 years old) and juniors (under 19 years old), in Belgrade, on Sunday.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Olympic junior team ranks 1st in Balkan Mathematics Olympiad, with 4 gold & 2 silver medals

16:55, 02.07.2022 - The Olympic junior team of Romania obtained four gold medals and two silver medals at the 26th edition of the Balkan Mathematics Olympiad for Juniors, thus occupying the first place in the nations' ranking, with a record score. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

9,231 Ukrainians enter Romania on Sunday

10:26, 20.06.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 108,095 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 9,231 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 15.2% compared to the previous day). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Border Police: More than 8,400 Ukrainians enter Romania on Saturday

13:15, 05.06.2022 - More than 103,000 people entered Romania on Saturday, more than 8,400 being Ukrainian citizens, up 5.7% from the previous day, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) reported on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Social vouchers issued, aid for state pensions under 2,000 lei approved

14:46, 02.06.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the issuance of social vouchers for vulnerable people is starting today, noting that the government will also approve granting 700 lei in July financial aid to 3.3 million retirees, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Decrease by more than 17% in number of Ukrainians entering Romania in last 24 hours

10:30, 23.05.2022 - The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Sunday decreased by 17.4% compared to the previous day, according to a General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Ministry of Health informs there were 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs

16:06, 15.05.2022 - A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Dincu:Romania and Bulgaria's NATO accession 18 years ago now proves its soundness and timeliness

21:05, 29.04.2022 - Defense Minister Vasile Dincu underscored on Friday the "soundness and timeliness" of Romania and Bulgaria's NATO accession 18 years ago. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

MEP Dacian Ciolos tweets congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on 'decisive victory'

14:40, 25.04.2022 - Renew Europe Group MEP Dacian Ciolos congratulated Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night on his election for a second term as President of France against his arch-rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


