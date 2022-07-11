Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in Belgrade

Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in BelgradePublicat:
Romania has won two of the three finals against Poland, at the 2022 DUNAV OSIGURANJE European Youth Championships for cadets (under 15 years old) and juniors (under 19 years old), in Belgrade, on Sunday.
