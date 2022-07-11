Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in Belgrade

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Olympic junior team of Romania obtained four gold medals and two silver medals at the 26th edition of the Balkan Mathematics Olympiad for Juniors, thus occupying the first place in the nations' ranking, with a record score.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 108,095 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 9,231 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 15.2% compared to the previous day).

More than 103,000 people entered Romania on Saturday, more than 8,400 being Ukrainian citizens, up 5.7% from the previous day, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the issuance of social vouchers for vulnerable people is starting today, noting that the government will also approve granting 700 lei in July financial aid to 3.3 million retirees, Agerpres reports.

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Sunday decreased by 17.4% compared to the previous day, according to a General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Defense Minister Vasile Dincu underscored on Friday the "soundness and timeliness" of Romania and Bulgaria's NATO accession 18 years ago.

Renew Europe Group MEP Dacian Ciolos congratulated Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night on his election for a second term as President of France against his arch-rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.