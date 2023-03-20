Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…

- Belgian and Germany agreed to link their hydrogen networks, double gas transit to Germany and conduct a study to construct a second electricity interconnector, the two states agreed at the first Belgian-German Energy Summit in Zeebrugge, according to Euractiv. Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo…

- Romanian state-owned company Romgaz and Azeri oil and gas company Socar will sign a new contract for the delivery of natural gas on Friday, according to Euractiv. Azerbaijan delivered the first quantities of natural gas to Romania in January, and the two state-run companies will sign a contract for…

- Austria and Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at a meeting in Budapest on Monday, stressing their close cooperation, according to Euractiv. Austria and Hungary’s position regarding…

- Romania ended 2022 with 5.68% of GDP, which is below the estimate included in the latest budget revision and one percentage point less than the recorded amount in 2021, according to Euractiv. In November, the government estimated the budget deficit for the whole of 2022 at 5.74% of GDP, which was down…

- European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…

- Europe must not get embroiled in a standoff between China and the US, and should instead forge its own path in strengthening economic relations, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, according to Bloomberg. There is a “slight gap” between how Europe and the US deal with China, he told Bloomberg…

- Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…