Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026Publicat:
Romania’s government is looking to adopt the euro by 2026, far earlier than the current plan to join the euro area by 2029, announced Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, adding that for this to happen the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) must be fully implemented, according to Euractiv. While Romania could adopt the euro in […] The post Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU Commission approves Romania’s E259 mln solar power investment scheme
10:40, 16.02.2023 - The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…
Belgian, Germany plan to double gas transit, build new interconnectors
11:10, 15.02.2023 - Belgian and Germany agreed to link their hydrogen networks, double gas transit to Germany and conduct a study to construct a second electricity interconnector, the two states agreed at the first Belgian-German Energy Summit in Zeebrugge, according to Euractiv. Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo…
Romania signs new gas delivery contract with Azerbaijan
10:26, 03.02.2023 - Romanian state-owned company Romgaz and Azeri oil and gas company Socar will sign a new contract for the delivery of natural gas on Friday, according to Euractiv. Azerbaijan delivered the first quantities of natural gas to Romania in January, and the two state-run companies will sign a contract for…
Austria, Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine
10:50, 31.01.2023 - Austria and Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at a meeting in Budapest on Monday, stressing their close cooperation, according to Euractiv. Austria and Hungary’s position regarding…
Romania’s budget deficit below target
10:25, 31.01.2023 - Romania ended 2022 with 5.68% of GDP, which is below the estimate included in the latest budget revision and one percentage point less than the recorded amount in 2021, according to Euractiv. In November, the government estimated the budget deficit for the whole of 2022 at 5.74% of GDP, which was down…
EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia
12:15, 26.01.2023 - European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…
Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it
10:30, 20.01.2023 - Europe must not get embroiled in a standoff between China and the US, and should instead forge its own path in strengthening economic relations, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, according to Bloomberg. There is a “slight gap” between how Europe and the US deal with China, he told Bloomberg…
Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same
10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…