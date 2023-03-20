Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026

Stiri Recomandate

Moldova va sancționa 25 cetățeni ruși. Popescu: Este vorba de interdicții de călătorie, înghețarea conturilor bancare sau a bunurilor

Republica Moldova a început să se alinieze treptat la sancțiunile impuse de Uniunea Europeană Federației Ruse pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Un mort şi 13 răniţi după răsturnarea unui vehicul cu migranţi ilegali în Bulgaria

O persoană a murit şi alte 13 au fost rănite în urma răsturnării unui vehicul cu migranţi fără acte al cărui şofer a încercat să scape de un control al poliţiei în Bulgaria, au informat agenţia EFE surse din Ministerul de… [citeste mai departe]

A intervenit elicopterul Smurd: Accident rutier grav! Mai multe victime, printre care o fetita ranita grav

Patru persoane, intre care doi minori, au fost ranite intr un accident rutier produs pe raza localitatii Tantareni, in care au fost implicate 3 autoturisme si un autotren, a informat, luni,… [citeste mai departe]

România, pe locul al IV-lea în Europa la rata fertilității

Peste 4 milioane de copii s-au născut în Uniunea Europeană în fiecare an în ultimele trei decenii, dar aceste cifre arată o tendință de scădere. În 2021 s-au născut 4,09 milioane de copii, fiind a doua cea mai mică cifră din 1960 până acum. Cea mai mică cifră a fost înregistrată… [citeste mai departe]

ITM Alba: Amenzi în valoare de 16.000 de lei și 38 de avertismente în perioada 13-17 martie 2023. Ce nereguli au găsit inspectorii

ITM Alba: Amenzi în valoare de 16.000 de lei și 38 de avertismente în perioada 13-17 martie 2023. Ce nereguli au găsit inspectorii ITM… [citeste mai departe]

Microsoft vrea să lanseze cel devreme în 2024 propriul magazin de jocuri pentru dispozitive mobile

Microsoft vrea să lanseze propriul magazin de jocuri pentru dispozitive mobile, unul care se vrea a fi un rival pentru „app store”-urile de la Google și Apple. Condiția este ca autoritățile de reglementare… [citeste mai departe]

Înregistrările de firme ruseşti în Turcia au explodat în 2022

Cetăţenii ruşi au înregistrat peste 1.300 de firme în Turcia pe parcursul anului 2022, o creştere de 670% comparativ cu situaţia din 2021, potrivit unui raport realizat de centrul de reflexie The Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey, transmite Bloomberg, preluat… [citeste mai departe]

IGSU: Peste 4.000 de misiuni gestionate de pompieri in weekendul care s-a incheiat

BULETIN DE PRESA20 martie 2023 Peste 4.000 de misiuni gestionate de pompieri in weekendul care s a incheiat Pe parcursul acestui sfarsit de saptamana 17 20 martie a.c. , salvatorii au fost prezenti la datorie pentru interventia imediata… [citeste mai departe]

Un Su-27 rusesc a încercat să doboare și o dronă Bayraktar deasupră Mării Negre

Mass-media turcă a publicat o înregistrare video în care, potrivit acesteia, se poate observa un Su-27 al Forțelor Aeriene Ruse care încearcă să doboare o dronă ucraineană Bayrakatar TB2. Videoclipul a fost publicat la cinci zile… [citeste mai departe]

Închisoarea Alcatraz, cea mai sigură din lume, s-a închis în urmă cu 60 de ani. Doar 3 deținuți ar fi reușit vreodată să evadeze

Închisoare federală din fostul Fort Alcatraz, aflat pe o insulă în Golful San Francisco, a găzduit prizonieri doar timp de 30… [citeste mai departe]


Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026

Publicat:
Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026

Romania’s government is looking to adopt the euro by 2026, far earlier than the current plan to join the euro area by 2029, announced , adding that for this to happen the and (NRRP) must be fully implemented, according to Euractiv could adopt the euro in […] The post Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Commission approves Romania’s E259 mln solar power investment scheme

10:40, 16.02.2023 - The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…

Belgian, Germany plan to double gas transit, build new interconnectors

11:10, 15.02.2023 - Belgian and Germany agreed to link their hydrogen networks, double gas transit to Germany and conduct a study to construct a second electricity interconnector, the two states agreed at the first Belgian-German Energy Summit in Zeebrugge, according to Euractiv. Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo…

Romania signs new gas delivery contract with Azerbaijan

10:26, 03.02.2023 - Romanian state-owned company Romgaz and Azeri oil and gas company Socar will sign a new contract for the delivery of natural gas on Friday, according to Euractiv. Azerbaijan delivered the first quantities of natural gas to Romania in January, and the two state-run companies will sign a contract for…

Austria, Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine

10:50, 31.01.2023 - Austria and Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at a meeting in Budapest on Monday, stressing their close cooperation, according to Euractiv. Austria and Hungary’s position regarding…

Romania’s budget deficit below target

10:25, 31.01.2023 - Romania ended 2022 with 5.68% of GDP, which is below the estimate included in the latest budget revision and one percentage point less than the recorded amount in 2021, according to Euractiv. In November, the government estimated the budget deficit for the whole of 2022 at 5.74% of GDP, which was down…

EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia

12:15, 26.01.2023 - European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…

Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it

10:30, 20.01.2023 - Europe must not get embroiled in a standoff between China and the US, and should instead forge its own path in strengthening economic relations, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, according to Bloomberg. There is a “slight gap” between how Europe and the US deal with China, he told Bloomberg…

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…


