Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government spent more than 200 million euros to pay for technical unemployment and used […] The post Romania used EU funds to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .