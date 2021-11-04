Romania, US sign teaming agreement to build small modular nuclear reactor in Romania

Romania, US sign teaming agreement to build small modular nuclear reactor in RomaniaPublicat:
In Glasgow on Thursday, Romania's national nuclear corporation Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita and NuScale Power President and CEO John Hopkins signed the official documents related to a teaming agreement under which the two companies will work together to build a small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania. The signing of the documents took place after the US Administration announced on Tuesday that the American company NuScale Power will build a small modular nuclear reactor in Romania.
According to Nuclearelectrica and Romania's acting Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, NuScale Power is…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
