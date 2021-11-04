Romania, US sign teaming agreement to build small modular nuclear reactor in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Armă și muniție ilegale, 51 de trofee și carne de vânat descoperite de polițiști la un bărbat din Mălini

Armă și muniție ilegale, 51 de trofee și carne de vânat descoperite de polițiști la un bărbat din Mălini

În urma unor investigații desfășurate în cadrul unui dosar penal privind posibile fapte de nerespectarea regimului armelor și munițiilor, polițiștii din cadrul Postului de poliție… [citeste mai departe]

Tehnologie de vârf, aplicată la Muzeul de Artă din Timișoara

Tehnologie de vârf, aplicată la Muzeul de Artă din Timișoara

Muzeul Național de Artă din Timisoara a fost gazda unui workshop aparte în peisajul cultural național și euroregional. Între 21-23 octombrie, specialiști, cercetători și studenți în restaurarea patrimoniului muzeal din universitățile și centrele de cercetare timișorene [citeste mai departe]

Ela Crăciun, vacanţă cu restricţii în Dubai: Am fost temătoare

Ela Crăciun, vacanţă cu restricţii în Dubai: Am fost temătoare

Cu toate că îşi planificase de mult timp o vacanţă alături de întreaga familie în Dubai, Ela Crăciun a fost la un pas de a-şi anula întreaga deplasare, de teama riscurilor implicate de o călătorie în actualele condiţii. [citeste mai departe]

FAO: Prețurile alimentelor, la nivelul record din iulie 2011. Uleiul vegetal, cel mai mare avans

FAO: Prețurile alimentelor, la nivelul record din iulie 2011. Uleiul vegetal, cel mai mare avans

Prețurile la alimente au atins un nou record, ajungând la cel mai înalt nivel din iulie 2011. Cea mai mare creștere a fost la uleiurile vegetale, în timp ce la polul opus s-a aflat carnea, după cum se arată… [citeste mai departe]

CU OCHII-N PATRU – Localitățile din județ unde crește numărul bolnavilor de COVID

CU OCHII-N PATRU – Localitățile din județ unde crește numărul bolnavilor de COVID

În județul Maramureș se observă clar o scădere a ratei de infectare cu noul coronavirus. Acolo unde au fost aplicate restricții acestea și-au dovedit eficacitatea, cazurile confirmate în localitățile respective fiind din ce… [citeste mai departe]

Presiuni în cazul fraudării alegerilor de la S1. S-a aflat care e marele plan!

Presiuni în cazul fraudării alegerilor de la S1. S-a aflat care e marele plan!

Până să se anunțe, într-un final, concluziile anchetei în privința celor constatate referitor la suspiciunile de fraudă la alegerile locale din sectorul 1, de anul trecut, s-a aflat că se pun tunurile pe procurorul care se ocupă de cazul care… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu, la sosirea la negocierile cu PNL: Dacă vor face un efort şi peneliştii, se poate guverna

Vasile Dîncu, la sosirea la negocierile cu PNL: Dacă vor face un efort şi peneliştii, se poate guverna

Preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al PSD, Vasile Dîncu a declarat, joi, la Parlament, înainte de întâlnirea PNL-PSD, pentru negocierea unei majorităţi parlamentare, că PSD-ul ar trebui să… [citeste mai departe]

Un Guvern demis de 31 de zile și o criză încă fără deznodământ, dar nu și cea mai lungă. Precedentul stabilit în urmă cu 12 ani

Un Guvern demis de 31 de zile și o criză încă fără deznodământ, dar nu și cea mai lungă. Precedentul stabilit în urmă cu 12 ani

Florin Cîțu este premier interimar din 5 octombrie, zi în care cabinetul său a fost demis în Parlament. Criza politică, care… [citeste mai departe]

Universities of Oradea, Chisinau, Padua discuss Latinity, Romanity, Romanianness

Universities of Oradea, Chisinau, Padua discuss Latinity, Romanity, Romanianness

The University of Oradea though the Oradea-Chisinau Silviu Dragomir Centre of Interdisciplinary Studies is co-organiser of the 5th edition of the now virtual International Conference "Latinity, Romanity, Romanianness," taking place November… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul din Brașov prins în flagrant luând mită a fost arestat la domiciliu pentru 30 de zile

Medicul din Brașov prins în flagrant luând mită a fost arestat la domiciliu pentru 30 de zile

Renumitul chirurg din Brașov, prins în flagrant când lua mită 8 mii de lei de la rudele unei femei, pe care o operase la inimă, a fost plasat în arest la domiciliu pentru 30 de zile. Conducerea Spitalului județean… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania, US sign teaming agreement to build small modular nuclear reactor in Romania

Publicat:
Romania, US sign teaming agreement to build small modular nuclear reactor in Romania

on Thursday, Romania's national nuclear corporation Nuclearelectrica CEO and and CEO signed the official documents related to a teaming agreement under which the two companies will work together to build a small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania. The signing of the documents took place after the US Administration announced on Tuesday that the American company NuScale Power will build a small modular nuclear reactor in Romania.
According to Nuclearelectrica and Romania's acting Minister of , NuScale Power is…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Statele Unite ale Americii vor construi in Romania primul reactor nuclear de mici dimensiuni

17:05, 04.11.2021 - Ministrul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului si Turismului, Virgil Popescu, a anuntat, printr o postare pe pagina de Facebook, ca Romania va construi primul reactor modular de mici dimensiuni american, in scopul de a contracara criza climatica. Astazi a fost semnat parteneriatul intre Romania si Statele…

Nuclearelectrica si NuScale Power, conferinta de presa pe tema dezvoltarii centralei bazate pe reactoare modulare mici, unica in Europa

08:35, 04.11.2021 - Colaborarea dintre NuScale Power si Nuclearelectrica pentru realizarea in Romania a unei centrale bazate pe reactoare modulare mici va fi prezentata joi, intr-o conferinta de presa, de oficiali romani si americani si reprezentanti ai celor doua companii. La evenimentul organizat online va…

Israel Aerospace Industries signs cooperation agreement with IAR-Brasov regarding unmanned aircraft

16:50, 28.10.2021 - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a cooperation agreement with the IAR-Brasov company for the production of unmanned aircraft (UAV), according to a press release sent by the Israeli company  on Thursday. According to the quoted source, the cooperation agreement will allow the two…

PM Citu: ROmania lost 4.7 million euros in European funds for COVID tests

14:40, 14.10.2021 - Romania has lost 4.7 million euros this year meant for the settlement of RT PCR and rapid antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday, claiming that the reason was the fact that the former Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila did not hasten the signing…

INS: Primary energy resources up 10.1pct in 8 months; electricity consumption higher by 6.2pct

12:11, 12.10.2021 - Romania's primary energy resources increased by 10.1% in the first eight months of the current year, compared to the similar period in 2020, and those of electricity increased by 8, 4%, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Tuesday. In the same reference…

About 12,000 electric, hybrid vehicles to qualify for car scrappage funding

16:00, 07.10.2021 - The number of electric and hybrid vehicles which purchase will be funded this year under the Scrap Plus car scrappage programme is estimated at 12,000, against 3,550 in 2020, according to data unveiled on Thursday by Deputy Chairman of the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) Ion Vasile at the…

GCS: 96 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

13:55, 14.09.2021 - In the last 24 hours, 96 deaths were registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. According to GCS, these are 55 men and 41 women. According to GCS, 88 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 6…

Ambassador Peer Gebauer officially takes over mandate as Germany's ambassador

19:15, 24.08.2021 - Ambassador Peer Gebauer officially took over on Tuesday his mandate as ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, after presenting to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the letter of credence signed by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. According to a release…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 9°C | 20°C
Iasi 12°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 22°C
Timisoara 13°C | 23°C
Constanta 14°C | 19°C
Brasov 10°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 338.367,60 1.287.092,00
II (5/6) 14 8.056,37 -
III (4/6) 480 234,97 -
IV (3/6) 7.770 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.745.770,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.2852
EUR 4.9486
CHF 4.6904
GBP 5.8418
CAD 3.4515
XAU 245.106
JPY 3.7615
CNY 0.6697
AED 1.1667
AUD 3.1822
MDL 0.2437
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec