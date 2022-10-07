Romania, Ukraine sign cross-border crime agreement

Stiri Recomandate

A fost împușcată în cap, în timp ce urmărea un pedofil: Cine era Taisia, polițista de 22 de ani, ucisă la Cernăuți

A fost împușcată în cap, în timp ce urmărea un pedofil: Cine era Taisia, polițista de 22 de ani, ucisă la Cernăuți

O polițistă de 22 de ani a fost împușcată în cap în Cernăuți, în fața unei școli unde fusese trimisă, cu un coleg, ca să rețină un pedofil. Polițiștii fuseseră… [citeste mai departe]

„Dumnezeu v-a pus la putere” i-a urat patriarhul Kirill lui Vladimir Putin

„Dumnezeu v-a pus la putere” i-a urat patriarhul Kirill lui Vladimir Putin

În mesajul său, liderul Biserici Ruse l-a lăudat pe Vladimir Putin că a „transformat imaginii Rusiei, întărirea suveranității și a capacităților sale defensive, apărarea intereselor naționale”, potrivit Le Figaro . De asemenea, i-a urat „putere… [citeste mai departe]

“Prăpastie” lăsată în urmă de Apele Române, lângă râul Schit în Ceahlău

“Prăpastie” lăsată în urmă de Apele Române, lângă râul Schit în Ceahlău

Răspunzând unei petiții făcute de un grup de cetățeni din comuna Ceahlău, în ședința de astăzi, 7 octombrie, a Comitetului Județean pentru Situații de Urgență, prefectul de Neamț, Adrian Niță a semnat o decizie prin care se cere… [citeste mai departe]

Un suporter a murit în timpul unor INCIDENTE petrecute la un meci de fotbal din Argentina: caz ȘOCANT - VIDEO

Un suporter a murit în timpul unor INCIDENTE petrecute la un meci de fotbal din Argentina: caz ȘOCANT - VIDEO

Spitalul la care a fost transportat suporterul a precizat că este vorba de un bărbat în vârstă de 57 de ani.Din primele informații, violenţele de la stadionul Juan Carmelo Zerillo… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis cere Guvernului un plan de economisire: Oamenii să nu stea în frig, dar să reducem consumul

Klaus Iohannis cere Guvernului un plan de economisire: Oamenii să nu stea în frig, dar să reducem consumul

"Este nevoie de măsuri mai hotărâte pentru a duce prețurile gazelor și energiei mai jos, în ciuda măsurilor bune luate până acum nu s-a reușit o scădere mai semnificativă, ceea ce înseamnă… [citeste mai departe]

Şefa Centrului ucrainean pentru libertăţi civile, ONG laureat Nobel pentru Pace, cere ca Putin să fie judecat. Consilierul Podoliak: Reprezentanţii a două ţări care au agresat o a treia primesc împreună Premiul Nobel

Şefa Centrului ucrainean pentru libertăţi civile, ONG laureat Nobel pentru Pace, cere ca Putin să fie judecat. Consilierul Podoliak: Reprezentanţii a două ţări care au agresat o a treia primesc împreună Premiul Nobel

Şefa… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Rusiei cere un rol pentru Moscova în ancheta suedeză privind exploziile de la conductele Nord Stream

Premierul Rusiei cere un rol pentru Moscova în ancheta suedeză privind exploziile de la conductele Nord Stream

Premierul Rusiei, Mihail Mişustin, i-a trimis o scrisoare guvernului suedez, prin care solicită includerea autorităţilor ruse în ancheta privind exploziile care au avariat recent… [citeste mai departe]

Avocații medicului de la Polizu, după acuzația de omor calificat: A răspuns prompt la solicitările procurorilor și a oferit toate detaliile necesare

Avocații medicului de la Polizu, după acuzația de omor calificat: A răspuns prompt la solicitările procurorilor și a oferit toate detaliile necesare

Avocații medicului de la Maternitatea Polizu care este urmărit penal pentru  tentativă de omor… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant în Mureș. Dosar penal după ce consilierul a defilat cu un urs mort în furca unui utilaj

Caz șocant în Mureș. Dosar penal după ce consilierul a defilat cu un urs mort în furca unui utilaj

Uluitor este faptul că respectivul consilier a postat toată isprava pe contul său de socializare pentru a vedea ce reacții stârnește. Contactat de autorități, bărbatul a declarat că a recurs la… [citeste mai departe]

SCM Zalău, din nou în afara play-off-ului după eşecul în faţa Gloriei Bistriţa

SCM Zalău, din nou în afara play-off-ului după eşecul în faţa Gloriei Bistriţa

Sitată pe locul patru înaintea etapei de la finalul acestei săptămâni, ultimul care asigură calificarea în play-off, SCM Zalău a coborât, din nou, în afara zonei care asigură calificarea la barajul de promovare. Echipa pregătită de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania, Ukraine sign cross-border crime agreement

Publicat:
Romania, Ukraine sign cross-border crime agreement

Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Friday having signed a co-operation agreement with Ukraine's of Investigation (SBI) amid the ongoing military conflict and the exceptional situation in which the judicial authorities of Ukraine find themselves.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

More than 50 migrants, discovered in the border area hiding in vehicles

12:05, 04.10.2022 - More than 50 migrants were discovered by the Arad border policemen when they wanted to illegally cross the border into Hungary or traveling in a minibus heading to the neighboring country, whose driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PM Ciuca: Solidarity with Ukraine has been an absolute priority to Romania

13:26, 16.09.2022 - Solidarity with Ukraine has been an absolute priority to Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday at the Bucharest Security Conference. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

British Ambassador Noble: Her Majesty the Queen will be missed; she knew Romania well

19:21, 09.09.2022 - Queen Elizabeth II knew Romania extremely well and she will be missed by the British people, the British Ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, stated on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

ForMin Aurescu: Putin has miscalculated a lot his plans

13:26, 02.09.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has miscalculated a lot his plans regarding the war in Ukraine and, instead of separating NATO and the EU members, contributed to unprecedented unity. Fii la curent cu cele…

Former border police officer sent to court over alleged migrant smuggling abetting

15:00, 08.08.2022 - Five people, including a former policeman of the Nadlac customs service, have been sent to court by Department for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT) prosecutors in a case in which they are accused of having aided and abetted more than 140 migrants cross the border illegally.…

Ministry of Health: Two new cases of monkeypox - confirmed in Romania; 18 cases so far

17:15, 15.07.2022 - Two new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Romania, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

ForMin Aurescu: Ukraine war has to stop as soon as possible

16:46, 15.07.2022 - Participants in the second edition of the ministerial conference of the Support Platform for Moldova called for an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

ForMin Aurescu: All approvals secured for memorandum on new border crossing points from Ukraine

15:11, 13.07.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that a memorandum on an agreement with Ukraine for the establishment of new border crossing points between Romania and Ukraine can be approved at the next government meeting, as all the necessary approvals are secured. Fii la curent…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 08 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 11°C | 23°C
Iasi 9°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 21°C
Timisoara 10°C | 23°C
Constanta 13°C | 21°C
Brasov 6°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 octombrie 2022
USD 4.992
EUR 4.9366
CHF 5.078
GBP 5.6319
CAD 3.6544
XAU 275.318
JPY 3.4502
CNY 0.7015
AED 1.3592
AUD 3.2315
MDL 0.2555
BGN 2.524

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec