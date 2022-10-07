Romania, Ukraine sign cross-border crime agreement Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Friday having signed a co-operation agreement with Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) amid the ongoing military conflict and the exceptional situation in which the judicial authorities of Ukraine find themselves. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu





