Romania to tighten entry restrictions ahead of Omicron Covid-19 wave

Sondaj PwC: 61% dintre consumatori sunt optimişti cu privire la viitor, revin la cumpărături în magazinele fizice

61% dintre consumatori sunt optimişti cu privire la viitor, revin la cumpărături în magazinele fizice şi au în plan creşterea cheltuielilor în următoarele şase luni,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Eric Zemmour, candidatul de extremă-dreapta la președinția Franței, a fost atacat

Candidatul de extremă dreapta la președinția Franței , Eric Zemmour, a fost atacat la primul său miting de campanie. Imaginile cu violențele dintre susținători și contestatari au ajuns virale. În timp ce Zemmour s-a deplasat… [citeste mai departe]

AROBS Transilvania Software starts trading on BVB

Romanian IT company AROBS Transilvania Software started trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the ticker symbol AROBS, according to a press release. BVB stated that in October this year, AROBS closed in advance on the first day, the largest private placement… [citeste mai departe]

Județul din România mai bogat decât multe state din Europa, dar care zace în sărăcie. Ce comori ascunde

Un județ din România ascunde multe comori. Încă din anii 1980 s-au descoperit resurse care ar putea să aducă un profit de milioane de dolari, însă nu sunt exploatate. În mai multe zone… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie de vânzări de jucării electronice în decembrie! Impactul asupra mediului este covârșitor!

Explozie de vânzări de jucării electronice în decembrie! Impactul asupra mediului este covârșitor! Conform informațiilor oferite de reprezentanții Asociației RESPO DEEE, o jucărie electrică este… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinolog, avertisment sumbru: Următoarea pandemie ar putea fi mai contagioasă și mai letală decât COVID-19

Unul dintre creatorii vaccinului AstraZeneca atenționează că viitoarele pandemii ar putea fi mai letale decât COVID-19, astfel încât lecţiile învăţate în urma celei de acum nu… [citeste mai departe]

Iuliana Tudor s-a îmbolnăvit de covid

S-a întâmplat în luna octombrie, în urma unei vizite la părinţi, mama sa fiind ulterior depistată pozitiv. Aflată în mijlocul filmărilor pentru pentru sezonul 7 al emisiunii „Vedeta populară”, de la TVR 1,... [citeste mai departe]

Un alpinist a găsit o comoară plină cu pietre prețioase într-o expediție pe Mont Blanc și a predat-o poliției. Cum a fost răsplătit de autorități

Un alpinist care se afla într-o expediție pe Mont Blanc, în Franța, a dat peste o comoară.… [citeste mai departe]

Programul de lucru inegal, tot mai frecvent întâlnit în pandemie

Studiu McCann Pandemia de COVID-19 a făcut ca munca la distanță să devină o opțiune din ce în ce mai frecventă pentru angajați, iar programul clasic de opt ore să nu mai fie o constantă. Lucrul în regim de telemuncă a oferit flexibilitate și posibilitatea gestionării… [citeste mai departe]

Înghesuiala de aseară, ANALIZATĂ în CJSU. Gașca Zurli și Ducu Bertzi au „blocat” tot centrul istoric

Mii de oameni s-au adunat aseară pe pietonalul Liviu Rebreanu pentru a asista la unul dintre puținele evenimente organizate anul acesta. Pe scenă au urcat Gașca Zurli, dar și Ducu… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to tighten entry restrictions ahead of Omicron Covid-19 wave

Romania to tighten entry restrictions ahead of Omicron Covid-19 wave

Romania’s authorities agreed upon a meeting on Sunday evening, faced with the first cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus spotted in the country, to enforce tighter entry restrictions to all visitors, according to Romania-Insider. The restrictions will be enacted and enforced within 48 to 72 hours, allowing visitors to take the necessary steps. […] The post Romania to tighten entry restrictions ahead of -19 wave appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

