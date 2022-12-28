Romania to stop fuel price compensations as of January 1

Stiri Recomandate

A dispărut fără urmă. O copilă din Sărata Galbenă, raionul Hîncești, de negăsit de 15 zile

O minoră de 15 ani a dispărut fără urmă. Minora din satul Sărata Galbenă, raionul Hîncești, a plecat de acasă acum 15 zile și de atunci este de negăsit.Potrivit poliției, copila are înălțimea de 1,68… [citeste mai departe]

Tanczos Barna ne promite că România nu va deveni groapa de gunoi a Europei: Anul acesta au fost oprite peste 3.000 de tone de deşeuri la graniță

Autorităţile au oprit, în acest an, peste 3.000 de tone de deşeuri care urmau să intre în ţară ilegal… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNT SOLICITARE AUTORIZATIE MEDIU

U.A.T TIMIȘEȘTI supune dezbaterii publice solicitarea autorizației de mediu pentru desfășurarea următoarelor activități: Colectarea deseurilor nepericuloase- cod CAEN 3811,           Tratarea si eliminarea deseurilor nepericuloase – cod CAEN 3821desfasurate in comuna Timișești, județul Neamț. Informațiile privind activitatea pot fi… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciuca promises less TV appearances, more work by Govt next year

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that, just like this year, Cabinet members will "make fewer appearances on TV" in 2023, allocating instead time "for more work within the government." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Rusoaica seducătoare care i-a cucerit pe arabi. I-au dat titlul de Miss Dubai 2022

Adoră brandurile scumpe, mănâncă la restaurantul lui Salt Bae și pozează provocator pe Instagram. Rusoaica Ekaterina Melikhova, în vârstă de 28 de ani, trăiește pe picior mare de când s-a mutat în Dubai. Recent, arabii i-au acordat chiar… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici a fost desemnat cel mai valoros sportiv din Balcani în anul 2022. Înotătorul român i-a depășit pe Luka Modric și Novak Djokovic

David Popovici a uimit cu performanțele lui și a fost desemnat cel mai valoros sportiv din Balcani în… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Carabelea: Eliminarea obligativității indexării taxelor și impozitelor locale, o necesitate

Ca urmare a unor informații eronate apărute în spațiul public, cu privire la stabilirea impozitelor și taxelor locale pentru anul 2023, facem următoarele precizări: În cadrul ședinței Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, peste Novak Djokovic și Luka Modric - Topul în care românul a ocupat prima poziție

Încoronat campion european și mondial în probele de 100 și 200 m liber, înotătorul român David Popovici a fost ales cel mai bun sportiv din Balcani în 2022, top în care i-a devansat pe tenismenul… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Năstase îl concurează pe Medvedev la previziuni apocaliptice: Se poate și mai rău!

1. Cred ca anul viitor vom trai intr-o spirala accentuata a tensiunilor si conflictelor internationale. Conflictul din Ucraina nu se va incheia prea rapid. El este un nou poligon de incercare pentru relatiile dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul spune că orice plan de pace al Kievului trebuie să includă teritoriile ucrainene anexate

Kremlinul a respins miercuri planul de pace în 10 puncte al preşedintelui ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski şi a afirmat că propunerile de a pune capăt conflictului din Ucraina trebuie să ţină cont de „noua… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to stop fuel price compensations as of January 1

Romanian prime minister announced on Wednesday that the government, alongside fuel distribution companies, will stop covering 0.5 lei (0.10 euro) of the price of a litre of petrol and diesel at the pump as of January 1, according to . The compensation is being abolished because fuel prices have dropped and are […] The post Romania to stop fuel price compensations as of January 1 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

