Romania to stop fuel price compensations as of January 1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Greece’s biggest power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) has signed an exclusivity agreement with Italy’s Enel for the possible acquisition of its assets in Romania, PPC said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. During the exclusive talks by the end of January next year, PPC will conduct a financial audit…

- The European Union on Wednesday reached a deal on a law to increase the price that airlines have to pay when they emit planet-heating carbon dioxide emissions, adding pressure to the sector to shift away from fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Airlines running flights within Europe currently have to…

- Romania’s economy grew by 4.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 7.6% annual increase over the same period last year, the country’s statistical board said on Wednesday, citing provisional data that confirms earlier flash estimates, according to See News. Final household consumption…

- NATO allies on Wednesday conducted a military exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania, about a week after a stray missile crashed in Poland and cast a spotlight on gaps in the alliance’s shield for the skies, according to Reuters. “A French air defence system deployed to Romania repelled…

- Consiliul Județean Maramureș a cumparat spațiu de promovare la televiziunile locale și in mediul online pentru vizita premierului Nicolae Ciuca in județ. Consiliul Județean Maramureș, județ in care premierul s-a aflat la sfarșitul saptamanii trecute, a cumparat prin achiziții publice spații la diferite…

- Romanian Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca officially informed the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, that Romania wants the renegotiation of some targets and benchmarks under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), under which EUR 27.2 bln of grants and loans are…

- Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, marți, decretele prin care ia act de demisia lui Vasile Dincu din funcția de ministru al Apararii și de numire a premierului Nicolae Ciuca in locul acestuia, anunța Administrația Prezidențiala. Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat decretul „prin care se ia act de…

- Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz said on Wednesday it plans to develop a liquefied natural gas project at the Black Sea jointly with Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR, according to Reuters. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in the capital Bucharest and agreed to perform…