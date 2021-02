Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghița, the national vaccination campaign coordinator, told Digi FM that Romania might have a fourth anti-COVID vaccine available by April, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson. Gheorghița said that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is expected to be authorized by the European Medicines Agency in the middle of March, […] The post Romania to receive the fourth vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .