Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland

Ianis Hagi a marcat împotriva Germaniei, dar gegeaba: “Normal să fiu dezamăgit”

Ianis Hagi (22 de ani) a declarat, vineri seară, după înfrângerea suferită în Germania, că jucătorii sunt triști pentru că puteau obține măcar o remiză. “Nici nu vreau să mă gândesc la chestia asta, dacă a fost cel mai frumos gol.… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Cort PMA la Spitalul Județean Timișoara, pentru bolnavii Covid-19 care nu au prins loc în spital

Pentru ca bolnavii Covid-19 să nu mai aștepte în ambulanțe la poarta spitalului ori să stea pe scaun, cu oxigenul lângă picioare, șeful UPU SMURD Timiș a stabilit că e nevoie de un Post Medical… [citeste mai departe]

A murit Ioan Căpraru, şeful Casei de Pensii Timiş

Directorul Casei Judeţene de Pensii Timiş, Ioan Căpraru, a decedat în noaptea trecută. El era internat la Spitalul Judeţean, din urmă cu zece zile, suferind de mai multe boli  Căpraru deţinea funcţia de şef al Casei de Pensii de la începutul anilor 2000. În perioada aprilie – decemrie 2019 a deţinut… [citeste mai departe]

„Este un miracol”. O britanică bolnavă de Covid a aflat că a devenit mamă după ce s-a trezit din coma indusă

„S-a întâmplat o minune!”. Sunt cuvintele lui Kelsie Routs, 23 de ani, o britanică nevaccinată care a fost plasată în comă artificială din cauza complicațiilor cauzate… [citeste mai departe]

MAI PUȚINE ACCIDENTE – Panouri de afișaj stradal pentru conștientizarea șoferilor

Campanii ale Poliției Române pentru reducerea numărului de accidente de pe drumurile din România. În 24 septembrie 2021 era lansată prima dintre cele 6 campanii naționale de informare, iar campaniile 2 și 3 se află în procedură… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMĂ ORĂ: CNSU a aprobat UTILIZAREA de teste de salivă pentru școlile din România: 70 de milioane, în primă fază

Decizie de ultimă oră în ședința de astăzi a Comitetului Național pentru Situații de Urgență. 70 de milioane de teste de salivă vor fi achiziționate , pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou scandal de spionaj afectează relațiile dintre NATO și Rusia

NATO va expulza opt diplomați ruși care făceau parte din delegația țării lor în cadrul acestei alianțe militare, presupunându-se că ei ar fi activat ca spioni, după cum notează  The Washington Post. incidentul este cel mai recent în contextul unor relații tot mai… [citeste mai departe]

Doi morți în urma unui atac cu rachete asupra unei baze aeriene din Siria

Doi străini au decedat în urma loviturii care a vizat baza aeriană T4 în provincia Homs, a indicat Observatorul Sirian pentru Drepturile Omului (OSDO), o organizaţie neguvernamentală cu sediul la Londra, dar care dispune de o reţea de informare pe întreg… [citeste mai departe]

Prețul petrolului a EXPLODAT! Barilul atinge maximul istoric

Prețul petrolului cunoaște o creștere peste așteptări, pe măsură ce se apropie iarna. A fost depășit pragul de 80 de dolari pe baril, pentru prima dată din noiembrie 2014. Preţurile „aurului negru” au încheiat tranzacţiile de vineri în urcare, petrolul WTI atingând maximul ultimilor… [citeste mai departe]

Secretul „insulei nemuritorilor” din Japonia. 4 reguli pentru a trăi peste 100 de ani

Okinawa, cunoscută ca „insula nemuritorilor”, are cea mai mare concentrație de centenari din Japonia. Satul Kitanakagusuku ocupă primul loc în ceea ce privește longevitatea femeilor japoneze. Care este secretul acestei insule… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland

Publicat:
Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the . Also, our country will receive support consisting of medical staff and beds, as well as […] The post Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


