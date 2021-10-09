Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will receive support consisting of medical staff and beds, as well as […] The post Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

