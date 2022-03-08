Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9 Romania will lift all COVID restrictions from Wednesday including requiring a digital pass to access institutions and the obligation to wear protective masks both indoors and outside, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The decision stems from the coalition government’s decision to no longer extend a nation-wide state of alert two […] The post Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

