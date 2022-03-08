Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9

Stiri Recomandate

Razboi in Ucraina. Familie de refugiati ajutata de politistii din Faget

Politistii si angajatii unui service din Faget s-au mobilizat sambata seara dupa ce printr-un apel la 112 li s-a solicitat sprijin de catre o familie de refugiati. Oamenii, fugiti din calea razboiului, locuiau chiar in Odesa si au luat drumul pribegiei dupa… [citeste mai departe]

Tulcea:Refugiații primesc ajutor din partea autorităților și a voluntarilor

Tulcea:Refugiații primesc ajutor din partea autorităților și a voluntarilor Arhivă Foto: Mihaela Buculei. Niciuna dintre cele peste 20.000 de persoane din Ucraina, care de la începutul războiului au intrat în România prin… [citeste mai departe]

Un băieţel din Ucraina plânge şi trage după el o jucărie de pluş, în timp ce trece singur graniţa spre Polonia

Au fost foarte multe imagini cu impact emoţional din Ucraina, după ce Rusia a invadat şi atacat ţara, însă în ultimele zile a devenit viral un videoclip copleşitor… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Un altfel de 8 Martie, pentru refugiatele din Ucraina. Unele, în drum spre Chișinău, altele - felicitate cu flori, la Moldexpo

Primăria Chișinău asigură gratuit transportarea refugiaților din Punctul Vamal Palanca. Anunțul a fost făcut de primarul general,… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden interzice importurile de gaze, petrol și cărbune din Rusia: „O altă lovitură puternică dată mașinii de război a lui Putin”

Joe Biden interzice importurile de gaze, petrol și cărbune din Rusia: „O altă lovitură puternică dată mașinii… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, discuții despre prețurile la energie - Soluții la nivel european care să protejeze consumatorul

Discuțiile au vizat evoluțiile curente de securitate din Ucraina, eforturile de gestionare și sprijin a fluxurilor de refugiați, măsurile de asistență umanitară pentru Ucraina… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia Neamţ, de 8 Martie, o „Scrisoare pentru mama“

■ lucrătorii din Poliţia Neamţ au publicat pe site-ul instituţiei o„Scrisoare pentru mama“ ■ este un alt fel de ştire, despre oamenii din spatele uniformelor, despre oameni, în general ■ Cadrele Inspectoratului Judeţean de Poliţie Neamţ au vrut să marcheze ziua de 8 Martie în alt fel,… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul unei crime învăluite în mister în Alba: Un bărbat acuzat că și-a ucis mama susține că a vrut să o salveze. Ce spun legiștii

Filmul unei crime învăluite în mister în Alba: Un bărbat acuzat că și-a ucis mama susține că a vrut să o salveze. Ce spun… [citeste mai departe]

ONU denunţă arestările din Rusia: Circa 12.700 de persoane au fost reţinute la manifestaţii paşnice. Aleksei Navalnîi face apel la continuarea protestelor

Înaltul Comisar al ONU pentru Drepturile Omului, Michelle Bachelet, a denunţat… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9

Publicat:
Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9

Romania will lift all COVID restrictions from Wednesday including requiring a digital pass to access institutions and the obligation to wear protective masks both indoors and outside, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The decision stems from the coalition government’s decision to no longer extend a nation-wide state of alert two […] The post Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence

11:50, 02.02.2022 - Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the country “may return to normal” at the end of March and indicates there will be no need to extend the state of alert, according to Romania-Insider. Rafila stated that difficult days are still ahead as the number of Covid-19 cases per…

Romania sees huge jump in COVID-19 cases

15:10, 26.01.2022 - Romania on Wednesday recorded a huge jump in COVID-19 infections, hitting a pandemic record of nearly 35,000 daily cases, almost doubling its previous record set only a day earlier. The number of deaths have also begun to climb, according to AP News.  Daily coronavirus cases in the country have dramatically…

Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

13:05, 18.01.2022 - Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron variant takes hold, according to Reuters. Romania is the European Union‘s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated…

Romania’s daily COVID-19 infections double after holiday

15:10, 04.01.2022 - The number of daily COVID-19 infections more than doubled in Romania on Tuesday following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one, according to Reuters.  Romania is the European Union’s…

Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

11:25, 29.12.2021 - Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic,  Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays, according to Reuters. “More than 75% of those who died were…

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

16:45, 21.12.2021 - The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters.  The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…


