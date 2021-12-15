Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week

Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next weekPublicat:
The Romanian government approved the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) on Wednesday which will come into force as of 20 December and must be completed by all travellers entering Romania, according to Romania-Insider. Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated that this form would help the public health directorates (DSP) conduct epidemiological investigations quickly and take the necessary
