Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

- Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider. Those arriving from the European Union, European…

- The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz on Monday…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

- Romania‘s new COVID-19 restrictions were announced on Wednesday by president Klaus Iohannis, stating that access to most activities will be allowed only based on the green Covid certificate, according to Romania-Insider. Iohannis said that night quarantine will be established for non-vaccinated people…

- Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider. The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

- The Romanian authorities decided to keep the schools open irrespective of the incidence of Covid-19 cases in a particular city, while only the classes where infected students are spotted will be closed, according to Romania-Insider. Under the previous regulations, the schools were supposed to be closed…

- Bucharest entered the red scenario on Wednesday as the city’s COVID-19 incidence rate reached 3.3 per thousand inhabitants, Digi24 reported, quoting Bucharest prefect Antonela Ghita, according to Romania-Insider. In this scenario (at an incidence rate between 3 and 6 per thousand), people need to show…