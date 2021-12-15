Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week

Stiri Recomandate

Derek Chauvin, ofițerul de poliție implicat în moartea lui George Floyd, a pledat vinovat. Ce alte acuzații i se aduc acestuia

Derek Chauvin, ofițerul de poliție implicat în moartea lui George Floyd, a pledat vinovat. Ce alte acuzații i se aduc acestuia

Chauvin, în vârstă de 45 de ani, a pledat vinovat la Tribunalul Districtual din SUA. Procurorii i-au cerut judecătorului să-l condamne pe Chauvin… [citeste mai departe]

WWF: România nu vrea să oprească tăierile ilegale de păduri

WWF: România nu vrea să oprească tăierile ilegale de păduri

Tăierile ilegale de păduri vor continua, anunță organizația WWF România. Aceasta a lansat o petiție prin care solicită statului ajutor în eforturile de conservare a pădurilor. Potrivit WWF, astăzi, pădurile sunt pe cale să piardă încă o luptă. De această dată pentru alocarea… [citeste mai departe]

Luptătoarea constănţeană Andreea Beatrice Ana, desemnată Sportiva Anului 2021

Luptătoarea constănţeană Andreea Beatrice Ana, desemnată Sportiva Anului 2021

Constanţa este un centru de bază al luptelor româneşti. De la malul mării au pornit spre marea performanţă generaţii şi generaţii de campioni, iar ultimul „diamant” este Andreea Beatrice Ana, desemnată de Federaţia Română de Lupte Sportiva… [citeste mai departe]

Noul cancelar al Germaniei: vom face cele mai mari transformări din ultimul secol

Noul cancelar al Germaniei: vom face cele mai mari transformări din ultimul secol

Noul cancelar german, social-democratul Olaf Scholz, s-a angajat, în primul discurs rostit în Parlament, să intensifice acţiunile de combatere a pandemiei şi de contracarare a "extremismului", subliniind că Germania va avea cele mai mari… [citeste mai departe]

Şi-a ucis fiica şi fosta soţie, dar nu vrea după gratii

Şi-a ucis fiica şi fosta soţie, dar nu vrea după gratii

■ procurorii au cerut şi au obţinut prelungirea arestului preventiv pentru Antonio Ilie Arhip ■ el este cercetat pentru că în urmă cu 15 ani şi-ar fi ucis fiica de 5 ani şi fosta soţie ■ Magistraţii din cadrul Tribunalului Neamţ au prelungit cu încă 30 de zile arestul preventiv pentru… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Zalău are doi noi vicecampioni naţionali la box

CSM Zalău are doi noi vicecampioni naţionali la box

Brăila a fost gazda ediţiei din acest an Campionatului Naţional de Box rezervat cadeţior şi categoriei Under 22, evenimente la care a avut patru reprezentanţi şi Clubul Sportiv Municipal Zalău. Rezultatele sportivilor pregătiţi de Ioan Dragoş şi Adrian Popuţea au fost peste aşteptări, pugiliştii… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiță de doar 11 ani a murit la școală, după ora de sport. Martorii susțin că i s-a făcut rău și a leșinat

O fetiță de doar 11 ani a murit la școală, după ora de sport. Martorii susțin că i s-a făcut rău și a leșinat

Tragedie într-o comună ieșeană, acolo unde o fetiță a decedat la școală, după ora de sport. Primarul comunei Butea spune că eleva de 11 ani nu ar fi avut probleme… [citeste mai departe]

De Revelion brașovenii și turiștii vor scoate din buzunare până la 7.000 de lei la hotelurile din Poiana Brașov

De Revelion brașovenii și turiștii vor scoate din buzunare până la 7.000 de lei la hotelurile din Poiana Brașov

Odată cu relaxarea restricțiilor numărul rezervărilor pentru Crăciun și Revelion a crescut considerabil în unitățile de cazare de la munte. Proprietarii de hoteluri și… [citeste mai departe]

Efectele plafonării facturii la energie: 10 furnizori de gaze au ieşit din piaţă

Efectele plafonării facturii la energie: 10 furnizori de gaze au ieşit din piaţă

Mai mult de 10 furnizori de gaze au ieşit din piaţă până acum, ca urmare a preţurilor mari, şi aproximativ 70.000 de consumatori au fost preluaţi de furnizorii de ultimă instanţă, a afirmat, miercuri, vicepreşedintele Autorităţii Naţionale… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 550 de corpuri de iluminat LED, cu control prin telegestiune: Proiect de peste 3.4 milioane de lei, depus de Primăria Alba Iulia

Peste 550 de corpuri de iluminat LED, cu control prin telegestiune: Proiect de peste 3.4 milioane de lei, depus de Primăria Alba Iulia

Peste 550 de corpuri de iluminat LED, cu control prin telegestiune: Proiect de peste 3.4 milioane de lei, depus de Primăria Alba Iulia… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week

Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week

government approved the (PLF) on Wednesday which will come into force as of 20 December and must be completed by all travellers entering Romania, according to Romania-Insider.  Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated that this form would help the public health directorates (DSP) conduct epidemiological investigations quickly and take the necessary […] The post Romania to introduce the next week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions

11:05, 07.12.2021 - Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider.  Those arriving from the European Union, European…

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

Ocean Credit lists its first bonds on BVB

12:56, 03.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

Romania’s president announces tight COVID-19 restrictions

10:40, 21.10.2021 - Romania‘s new COVID-19 restrictions were announced on Wednesday by president Klaus Iohannis, stating that access to most activities will be allowed only based on the green Covid certificate, according to Romania-Insider.  Iohannis said that night quarantine will be established for non-vaccinated people…

COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

14:00, 13.10.2021 - Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider.  The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

Romania to keep schools open, except for classes where Covid cases are spotted

11:35, 30.09.2021 - The Romanian authorities decided to keep the schools open irrespective of the incidence of Covid-19 cases in a particular city, while only the classes where infected students are spotted will be closed, according to Romania-Insider.  Under the previous regulations, the schools were supposed to be closed…

Bucharest enters red scenario as COVID incidence rate goes over 3 per thousand

14:40, 22.09.2021 - Bucharest entered the red scenario on Wednesday as the city’s COVID-19 incidence rate reached 3.3 per thousand inhabitants, Digi24 reported, quoting Bucharest prefect Antonela Ghita, according to Romania-Insider.  In this scenario (at an incidence rate between 3 and 6 per thousand), people need to show…


