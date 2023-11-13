Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- M 3.2 eartquake on Monday morning, in Vrancea countyA M 3.2 earthquake occurred on Monday morning at 7:19 a.m. in eastern Vrancea county, Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).The earthquake occurred…

- Ministrul ungar de externe si al comertului exterior, Peter Szijjarto, a incheiat acorduri importante cu omologul sau roman, Sebastian Burduja, in baza carora Ungaria va putea conta si in viitor pe cooperarea Romaniei in garantarea securitatii energetice a tarii, potrivit unui anunt publicat miercuri…

- The elections for members from Romania in the European Parliament, as well as the other types of elections next year, must be held in the best and most efficient way possible, and the key to success remains the transparency of the electoral process and ensuring the access of all citizens to vote, stated…

- The gas storage is currently at 100.6% and, with what we will produce during the cold season, we should, in a moderate scenario, get through the coming winter without imports, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja told a press conference on Monday. "Several scenarios have been developed in the normative…

- Ministrul Energiei, Sebastian Burduja, a semnat transmiterea in avizare interministeriala a proiectului de lege privind masurile necesare pentru exploatarea energiei eoliene offshore.„In perioada 17 iulie – 1 septembrie 2023, proiectul de lege a fost supus consultarii publice, iar pe data de 28 august…

- Premierul Marcel Ciolacu va adopta, in ședința de Guvern de joi, o Ordonanța de Urgența prin care vor fi reglementate jocurile de noroc in Romania. In acest OUG sunt prevazute mai multe masuri care vor provoca un adevarat cutremur in lumea jocurilor de noroc.CONSULTAȚI AICI INTREG PROIECTUL Spre…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 1.875 billion RON from banks, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The ministry borrowed 1.147 billion RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 121 months and an average yield…

- More than six million Ukrainian citizens enter Romania since war beginningMore than six million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the beginning of the Russian aggression, told Agerpres. According to a press release the Border Police sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, 6,007,377 Ukrainian…