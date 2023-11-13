Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

Stiri Recomandate

O medalie de aur, două medalii de argint şi două de bronz pentru România la Olimpiada Internaţională de Astronomie

O medalie de aur, două medalii de argint şi două de bronz pentru România la Olimpiada Internaţională de Astronomie

România a obţinut o medalie de aur, două medalii de argint şi două de bronz la Olimpiada Internaţională de Astronomie, ediţia a 27-a, care se desfăşoară la Beijing,… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie antidrog, inițiată de Consiliul Județean Buzău | Vor fi cumpărate aparate drug test, ochelari VR și teste rapide

Campanie antidrog, inițiată de Consiliul Județean Buzău | Vor fi cumpărate aparate drug test, ochelari VR și teste rapide

Problematica consumului de droguri a căpătat amploare în ultima perioadă, din cauza creșterii constante a numărului consumatorilor. Cea mai recentă… [citeste mai departe]

Fobia primarilor USR față de consilierii locali a ajuns și la Sânpetru

Fobia primarilor USR față de consilierii locali a ajuns și la Sânpetru

Disperarea primarilor USR de bloca accesul consilierilor locali la funcționarii publici pare să fie o „boală” generală. ÎN Brașov, scandalul a fost generat de primarul USR Allen Coliban, la Brașov, care a interzis accesul consilierilor locali PNL și PSD… [citeste mai departe]

eMAG Black Friday 2023 - Cât de repede s-au dat cele mai interesante produse: 300 de bucăți iPhone 13 s-au vândut în 30 de secunde

eMAG Black Friday 2023 - Cât de repede s-au dat cele mai interesante produse: 300 de bucăți iPhone 13 s-au vândut în 30 de secunde

Deși Black Friday la eMAG ține în fiecare an peste 16 ore, câteva sunt produsele „vedetă” care au cele mai mari reduceri și se dau… [citeste mai departe]

Un fals arhitect ar fi înșelat zeci de investitori din Brașov și Valea Prahovei

Un fals arhitect ar fi înșelat zeci de investitori din Brașov și Valea Prahovei

Un individ care se dădea arhitect ar fi înșelat zeci de persoane care voiau să își construiască vile, pensiunii sau spații comerciale în județele Prahova și Brașov. Falsul arhitect realiza întreaga documentație tehnică pentru obținerea… [citeste mai departe]

Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024We have proposed to have a final version of the National Energy Strategy, in the form of a vision document, by the spring of next year at the latest, said the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, during a video conference on Monday."It… [citeste mai departe]

Sondajul care surprinde lumea politică din România. Cine sunt politicienii cu cea mai mare notorietate?

Sondajul care surprinde lumea politică din România. Cine sunt politicienii cu cea mai mare notorietate?

Un nou sondaj de opinie zguduie scena politică românească. Cel mai recent studiu arată care sunt politicienii cu cea mai mare notorietate. Dacă pe locul 1 se află Klaus Iohannis, pe locul 2… [citeste mai departe]

Racheta Starship este la câteva zile de un nou test, la șapte luni de la explozia din aprilie

Racheta Starship este la câteva zile de un nou test, la șapte luni de la explozia din aprilie

​Cea mai puternică rachetă din lume, Starship, dezvoltată de compania lui Elon Musk, este pe rampa de lansare și se găsește la câteva zile de un al doilea test orbital, după ce racheta din primăvară s-a dezintegrat… [citeste mai departe]

INS a publicat datele privind rata anuală a inflaţiei

INS a publicat datele privind rata anuală a inflaţiei

Rata anuală a inflaţiei a scăzut în luna octombrie la 8,07%, de la 8,8% în septembrie, potrivit datelor Institutului Naţional de Statistică, publicate astăzi. Această evoluţie a avut loc în condiţiile în care mărfurile alimentare s-au scumpit cu 8,66%, cele nealimentare cu 6,24%, iar serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

Sara Melania Moiș, fetița de 13 ani dispărută de acasă de aproape o săptămână, a fost găsită de Poliţia Locală din Sighet

Sara Melania Moiș, fetița de 13 ani dispărută de acasă de aproape o săptămână, a fost găsită de Poliţia Locală din Sighet

Sara Melania Moiș, fetița de 13 ani din Sighetu Marmaţiei, dispărută în 7 noiembrie, a fost găsită de Poliţia Locală. „Felicitări colegilor… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

Publicat:
Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

Romania to have by spring 2024We have proposed to have a final version of the , in the form of a vision document, by the spring of next year at the latest, said the minister of Energy, , during a video conference on Monday.

"It will be a flexible strategy, rather a vision document, without a list of projects, because we understood that when you include the list of projects, you have to go through that long, complicated environmental assessment. We will do that anyway through the new in the field of Energy…

M 3.2 eartquake on Monday morning, in Vrancea county

08:55, 13.11.2023 - M 3.2 eartquake on Monday morning, in Vrancea countyA M 3.2 earthquake occurred on Monday morning at 7:19 a.m. in eastern Vrancea county, Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).The earthquake occurred…

Ungaria a semnat trei acorduri energetice importante cu Romania

01:10, 09.11.2023 - Ministrul ungar de externe si al comertului exterior, Peter Szijjarto, a incheiat acorduri importante cu omologul sau roman, Sebastian Burduja, in baza carora Ungaria va putea conta si in viitor pe cooperarea Romaniei in garantarea securitatii energetice a tarii, potrivit unui anunt publicat miercuri…

Elections must be held in best and most efficient way, through transparency and access to voting

19:00, 25.10.2023 - The elections for members from Romania in the European Parliament, as well as the other types of elections next year, must be held in the best and most efficient way possible, and the key to success remains the transparency of the electoral process and ensuring the access of all citizens to vote, stated…

Energy Minister says gas storage and production to take Romania through winter with no imports

15:40, 16.10.2023 - The gas storage is currently at 100.6% and, with what we will produce during the cold season, we should, in a moderate scenario, get through the coming winter without imports, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja told a press conference on Monday. "Several scenarios have been developed in the normative…

Romania face primul pas spre instalarea de turbine eoliene in Marea Neagra - Proiectul de lege a fost publicat (Document)

19:05, 06.10.2023 - Ministrul Energiei, Sebastian Burduja, a semnat transmiterea in avizare interministeriala a proiectului de lege privind masurile necesare pentru exploatarea energiei eoliene offshore.„In perioada 17 iulie – 1 septembrie 2023, proiectul de lege a fost supus consultarii publice, iar pe data de 28 august…

DOCUMENT - Marcel Ciolacu taie in carne vie: OUG-ul care provoaca cutremur in lumea jocurilor de noroc

16:45, 03.10.2023 - Premierul Marcel Ciolacu va adopta, in ședința de Guvern de joi, o Ordonanța de Urgența prin care vor fi reglementate jocurile de noroc in Romania. In acest OUG sunt prevazute mai multe masuri care vor provoca un adevarat cutremur in lumea jocurilor de noroc.CONSULTAȚI AICI INTREG PROIECTUL Spre…

Ministry of Finance draws over 1.87 bln RON from banks on Monday

18:15, 25.09.2023 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 1.875 billion RON from banks, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The ministry borrowed 1.147 billion RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 121 months and an average yield…

More than six million Ukrainian citizens enter Romania since war beginning

10:51, 12.09.2023 - More than six million Ukrainian citizens enter Romania since war beginningMore than six million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the beginning of the Russian aggression, told Agerpres. According to a press release the Border Police sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, 6,007,377 Ukrainian…


