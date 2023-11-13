Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024Publicat:
Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024We have proposed to have a final version of the National Energy Strategy, in the form of a vision document, by the spring of next year at the latest, said the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, during a video conference on Monday.
"It will be a flexible strategy, rather a vision document, without a list of projects, because we understood that when you include the list of projects, you have to go through that long, complicated environmental assessment. We will do that anyway through the new National Integrated Plan in the field of Energy…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
M 3.2 eartquake on Monday morning, in Vrancea county
08:55, 13.11.2023 - M 3.2 eartquake on Monday morning, in Vrancea countyA M 3.2 earthquake occurred on Monday morning at 7:19 a.m. in eastern Vrancea county, Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).The earthquake occurred…
Ungaria a semnat trei acorduri energetice importante cu Romania
01:10, 09.11.2023 - Ministrul ungar de externe si al comertului exterior, Peter Szijjarto, a incheiat acorduri importante cu omologul sau roman, Sebastian Burduja, in baza carora Ungaria va putea conta si in viitor pe cooperarea Romaniei in garantarea securitatii energetice a tarii, potrivit unui anunt publicat miercuri…
Elections must be held in best and most efficient way, through transparency and access to voting
19:00, 25.10.2023 - The elections for members from Romania in the European Parliament, as well as the other types of elections next year, must be held in the best and most efficient way possible, and the key to success remains the transparency of the electoral process and ensuring the access of all citizens to vote, stated…
Energy Minister says gas storage and production to take Romania through winter with no imports
15:40, 16.10.2023 - The gas storage is currently at 100.6% and, with what we will produce during the cold season, we should, in a moderate scenario, get through the coming winter without imports, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja told a press conference on Monday. "Several scenarios have been developed in the normative…
Romania face primul pas spre instalarea de turbine eoliene in Marea Neagra - Proiectul de lege a fost publicat (Document)
19:05, 06.10.2023 - Ministrul Energiei, Sebastian Burduja, a semnat transmiterea in avizare interministeriala a proiectului de lege privind masurile necesare pentru exploatarea energiei eoliene offshore.„In perioada 17 iulie – 1 septembrie 2023, proiectul de lege a fost supus consultarii publice, iar pe data de 28 august…
DOCUMENT - Marcel Ciolacu taie in carne vie: OUG-ul care provoaca cutremur in lumea jocurilor de noroc
16:45, 03.10.2023 - Premierul Marcel Ciolacu va adopta, in ședința de Guvern de joi, o Ordonanța de Urgența prin care vor fi reglementate jocurile de noroc in Romania. In acest OUG sunt prevazute mai multe masuri care vor provoca un adevarat cutremur in lumea jocurilor de noroc.CONSULTAȚI AICI INTREG PROIECTUL Spre…
Ministry of Finance draws over 1.87 bln RON from banks on Monday
18:15, 25.09.2023 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 1.875 billion RON from banks, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The ministry borrowed 1.147 billion RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 121 months and an average yield…
More than six million Ukrainian citizens enter Romania since war beginning
10:51, 12.09.2023 - More than six million Ukrainian citizens enter Romania since war beginningMore than six million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the beginning of the Russian aggression, told Agerpres. According to a press release the Border Police sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, 6,007,377 Ukrainian…