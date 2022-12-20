Romania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from Elbit SystemsPublicat:
Romania signed a deal on Tuesday to acquire seven Watchkeeper X unmanned aircraft systems from Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems for roughly 1.89bln lei ($408.77mln), the defence ministry said, according to Reuters. Under the five-year deal, Elbit Systems will transfer some of the systems’ production, testing and maintenance to Romanian defence firms, part of […] The post Romania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from Elbit Systems appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
