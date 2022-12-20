Romania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from Elbit Systems

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Sănătății: Examinăm posibilitatea restricționării temporare la export a anumitor medicamente

Ministrul Sănătății: Examinăm posibilitatea restricționării temporare la export a anumitor medicamente

Ministerul Sănătăţii examinează posibilitatea restricţionării temporare la export a anumitor medicamente, printre care antibiotice pentru copii şi oncologice, a anunţat ministrul Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Taxă în plus pentru șoferi! Decizia care îi va afecta și pe români

Taxă în plus pentru șoferi! Decizia care îi va afecta și pe români

În ultimii ani au existat mai multe proiecte și negocieri la nivelul Uniunii Europene. Miza a fost capacitatea UE de a contribui la eforturile globale de combatere a schimbărilor climatice. Conform asumărilor se va pune în aplicare un plan de a atinge obiectivul… [citeste mai departe]

Asa analizeaza pariorii de top un meci de fotbal

Asa analizeaza pariorii de top un meci de fotbal

Pariorii de top se diferentiaza de pierzatori prin felul in care analizeaza fiecare meci. Este nevoie de seriozitate, de meticulozitate, dar si de metodica. Jucatorii care au succes la pariuri sunt atenti la toate detaliile si nu se ghideaza niciodata exclusiv dupa cote.Orice analiza incepe de la elementele… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Oprea: Privire de sus

Sorin Oprea: Privire de sus

  Am participat săptămâna trecută la un eveniment emoţionant, o lecţie de viaţă şi cultură predată cu sufletul, rămasă cu siguranţă în mintea tuturor celor prezenţi. Nu am scris imediat şi am lăsat să treacă un timp, tocmai pentru a putea înţelege esenţa unei întâlniri care te marchează pentru multă vreme. În Centrul Cultural de la Vălenii de Munte,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Sibiu a obţinut finanţare europeană nerambursabilă pentru amenajarea unui centru de aport voluntar al deşeurilor

Primăria Sibiu a obţinut finanţare europeană nerambursabilă pentru amenajarea unui centru de aport voluntar al deşeurilor

„Am fost anunţaţi de Ministerul Mediului că proiectul depus de Primăria Sibiu în cadrul PNRR – Componenta 3 pentru amenajarea primului centru de aport… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Moment periculos surprins în trafic. Un șofer a fost la un pas de a fi lovit de o placă de regips

VIDEO. Moment periculos surprins în trafic. Un șofer a fost la un pas de a fi lovit de o placă de regips

Un șofer a fost la un pas de a nimeri în accident după ce o placă de rigips ce era transportată de un alt șofer, pe suportul de pe acoperișul mașinii, s-a desprins de vehicul. Totul a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Şcolile profesionale au avut în anul şcolar 2020-2021 un total de 25.000 de absolvenţi

Şcolile profesionale au avut în anul şcolar 2020-2021 un total de 25.000 de absolvenţi

Şcolile profesionale din România au avut în anul şcolar 2020-2021 un total de 25.000 de absolvenţi, adică 17% din cei peste 144.000 absolvenţi liceu, potrivit INS, în condiţiile în care înainte de Revoluţie această formă… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara vrea finanțare europeană pentru noua maternitate

Primăria Timișoara vrea finanțare europeană pentru noua maternitate

Primăria Municipiului Timișoara a depus cererea de finanțare prin Programul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR) pentru proiectul de construire a unei noi maternități în zona Balta Verde. Proiectul are autorizație de construire și documentația este pregătită… [citeste mai departe]

Cine face parc pe culoarul Canalul Morii –tronson Parcul Rozelor

Cine face parc pe culoarul Canalul Morii –tronson Parcul Rozelor

32 de milioane de lei costă amenajare parc pe culoarul Canalul Morii –tronson Parcul Rozelor – din municipiul Cluj-Napoca. Banii provin din fonduri europene, iar durata de execuţie este de 24 de luni.  [citeste mai departe]

Se elimină mult hulita declarație din energie

Se elimină mult hulita declarație din energie

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă i-a cerut ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu, să elimine obligativitatea depunerii de către persoanele fizice a declarațiilor pentru obținerea prețului plafonat la energie. Printr-o postare pe Facebook, titularul de la Energie a spus ca declarațiile vor fi scoase și toată lumea va… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from Elbit Systems

Publicat:
Romania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from Elbit Systems

Romania signed a deal on Tuesday to acquire seven Watchkeeper X unmanned aircraft systems from Israeli defence electronics firm for roughly 1.89bln lei ($408.77mln), the defence ministry said, according to Reuters. Under the five-year deal, will transfer some of the systems’ production, testing and maintenance to Romanian defence firms, part of […] The post Romania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders

11:20, 20.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Federal Security Services to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country’s borders to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home, according to Reuters. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Security Services Day – widely celebrated in Russia – Putin…

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid

13:46, 08.11.2022 - Sweden‘s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO, according to Reuters.  Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s…

Romania’s Romgaz, Azerbaijan’s Socar to consider Black Sea LNG project

18:05, 19.10.2022 - Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz said on Wednesday it plans to develop a liquefied natural gas project at the Black Sea jointly with Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR, according to Reuters. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in the capital Bucharest and agreed to perform…

NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence after Russian air raids

11:15, 12.10.2022 - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Advanced air defence systems are designed…

EU lawmakers pass single charger reform for electronic devices

14:05, 04.10.2022 - The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals, Reuters reports. The vote confirms an earlier agreement…

Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

11:46, 03.10.2022 - Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy Energy Minister Dan Dragan said on Monday, according to Reuters. Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -5°C | 1°C
Iasi -5°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | -0°C
Timisoara -4°C | 3°C
Constanta -1°C | 4°C
Brasov -5°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6193
EUR 4.914
CHF 4.9866
GBP 5.6199
CAD 3.3928
XAU 268.26
JPY 3.4865
CNY 0.6629
AED 1.2577
AUD 3.0893
MDL 0.239
BGN 2.5125

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec