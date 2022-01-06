Romania to borrow €305mln from EIB to build hospital in ClujPublicat:
Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News. “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said the Ministry of Finance in […] The post Romania to borrow E305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
