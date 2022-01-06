Stiri Recomandate

Curier pe bicicletă de la o firmă de livrare, luat pe capotă după un conflict în trafic, în București

Curier pe bicicletă de la o firmă de livrare, luat pe capotă după un conflict în trafic, în București

Scandal în trafic, în Sectorul 6 din București. Potrivit unui comunicat al Poliției Capitalei, un curier a fost agresat de un șofer nemulțumit de modul cum se deplasează biciclistul în… [citeste mai departe]

Majoritatea profesorilor mureșeni vor să declanșeze greva generală

Majoritatea profesorilor mureșeni vor să declanșeze greva generală

Președintele Federației Sindicale "Spiru Haret", Marius Nistor, a declarat că profesorii pot intra în grevă generală din10 ianuarie. Decizia depinde de rezultatul referendumului care se desfășoară în acest moment în rândul angajaților din sistem, care trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU în ALBA IULIA: Detașamentul de pompieri intervine pentru lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la un autoturism

INCENDIU în ALBA IULIA: Detașamentul de pompieri intervine pentru lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la un autoturism

INCENDIU în ALBA IULIA: Detașamentul de pompieri intervine pentru lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la un autoturism INCENDIU în ALBA IULIA: Detașamentul de pompieri… [citeste mai departe]

Emisiune nouă pentru Anamaria Prodan în 2022. Cu cine va filma impresara

Emisiune nouă pentru Anamaria Prodan în 2022. Cu cine va filma impresara

Anamaria Prodan și-a îndreptat atenția către numeroase proiecte de când relația pe care a avut-o cu Laurențiu Reghecampf s-a încheiat. Impresara se concentrează pe cariera ei, astfel că o să se ocupe de o nouă emisiune. Anunțul făcut de aceasta i-a surprins… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul președintelui Consiliului Județean, la învestirea noului subprefect al Vâlcii

Mesajul președintelui Consiliului Județean, la învestirea noului subprefect al Vâlcii

“Florentina Călin este, de astăzi, 6 ianuarie 2022,subprefect al județului Vâlcea. Este colega mea de generație și îmi doresc din tot sufletul să reușească în această misiune importantă pentru binele locuitorilor județului… [citeste mai departe]

Loteria Romana: A aparut noul loz Iliuta“, cu un castig maxim de 50.000 de lei

Loteria Romana: A aparut noul loz Iliuta“, cu un castig maxim de 50.000 de lei

Lozul Iliuta este noul produs aflat la a treia editie cu care Loteria Romana continua traditia lozului randalinat.Acest nou produs reaminteste de binecunoscuta mascota Iliuta Pronosport, simbol care, anul acesta, implineste 54 de ani de existenta.… [citeste mai departe]

Cetățean irakian, cu permis de ședere expirat, depistat de polițiștii vrânceni și obligat să părăsească România în termen de 3 zile

Cetățean irakian, cu permis de ședere expirat, depistat de polițiștii vrânceni și obligat să părăsească România în termen de 3 zile

Poliţiştii de imigrări din Vrancea au depistat un bărbat, din Irak, care nu a părăsit țara noastră la expirarea… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul uraniul a crescut în urma protestelor violente din Kazahstan, soldate cu „eliminarea” a zeci de persoane

Preţul uraniul a crescut în urma protestelor violente din Kazahstan, soldate cu „eliminarea” a zeci de persoane

Preţul uraniului a crescut în condiţiile în care Kazahstanul, cel mai mare producător mondial de metal radioactiv, se confruntă cu cele mai ample proteste din ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

„Masacrul burselor”: S-a modificat media minimă pentru bursa de merit. Cum comentează ministrul Educației

„Masacrul burselor”: S-a modificat media minimă pentru bursa de merit. Cum comentează ministrul Educației

Ministrul Educației a anunțat ieri noi criterii de acordare a burselor. Elevii s-au arătat revoltați de faptul că bursa de merit nu va mai fi acordată de la media 8.50, cum se… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de sănătoase sunt, de fapt, mâncărurile gătite în tigaie. Acum că știi, o mai folosești?

Cât de sănătoase sunt, de fapt, mâncărurile gătite în tigaie. Acum că știi, o mai folosești?

Una dintre cele mai bune tehnici de preparare a alimentelor constă în pregătirea lor la tigaie sau wok sub formă de sote.Soteul este o metodă de preparare a alimentelor cu o cantitate mică de grăsime… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania to borrow €305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj

Publicat:
Romania to borrow €305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj

Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to .  “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said the Ministry of Finance in […] The post Romania to borrow E305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Commission refers Romania to court for two cases: industrial pollution and air pollution control

14:50, 02.12.2021 - The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

11:36, 18.11.2021 -   The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release.  BVB stated…

Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3

12:15, 16.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the country’s economic output increased by 7.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 for the unadjusted series and stated that for the seasonally adjusted series, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 8%, according to See News.…

Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

17:41, 09.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News.  “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…

Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to E339mln

13:15, 29.10.2021 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News.  The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…

Romania’s budget deficit narrows to 3.77% of GDP in the first 9 months of 2021

14:30, 26.10.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced the country’s consolidated budget for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to a deficit of RON 44.3bln (3.77% of the projected 2021 GDP), compared to the deficit of RON 67.3bln (6.37% of GDP) recorded in the same period of 2020,  according to See News.  The…

EBRD loans E20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects

17:50, 21.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News.  “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid

14:30, 14.10.2021 - Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 15°C
Iasi -1°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 6°C
Timisoara -3°C | 7°C
Constanta 4°C | 15°C
Brasov 0°C | 12°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 31.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 3.849.763,36
II (5/6) 11 26.667,52 -
III (4/6) 679 432,02 -
IV (3/6) 15.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.896.078,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3708
EUR 4.9431
CHF 4.7587
GBP 5.9135
CAD 3.4247
XAU 253.145
JPY 3.7721
CNY 0.6853
AED 1.19
AUD 3.1348
MDL 0.2444
BGN 2.5273

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec