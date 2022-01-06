Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…

- Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the country’s economic output increased by 7.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 for the unadjusted series and stated that for the seasonally adjusted series, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 8%, according to See News.…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News. “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News. The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced the country’s consolidated budget for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to a deficit of RON 44.3bln (3.77% of the projected 2021 GDP), compared to the deficit of RON 67.3bln (6.37% of GDP) recorded in the same period of 2020, according to See News. The…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…