Romania still wants to optimise the National Recovery Plan

ANM: Cod galben de ninsori si vant in mai multe judete. Zonele afectate

Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie a emis luni, 20 decembrie, o atentionare meteo cod galben de ninsori moderate cantitativ si intensificari ale vantului, valabila de astazi de la ora 10.00 ppana maine, 21 decembrie, ora 10:00. In intervalul mentionat,… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Program prelungit in Țara Piticilor din Parcul Tabacarie. Accesul, permis in baza certificatului verde

Tara Piticilor din Parcul Tabacarie isi asteapta vizitatorii imbracata in haine de sarbatoare cu un program prelungit.Astfel, pentru ca cei mici sa se bucure cat mai mult de… [citeste mai departe]

„Ajutoarele cu epoleți” ale lui Moș Crăciun au ajuns la copiii preșcolari dintr-o zonă defavorizată

În pragul Naşterii Domnului, poliţiştii hunedoreni sunt alături de o elevii unei unităţi şcolare aflată într-o zonă defavorizată. Pentru a marca apropierea Sărbătorii Naşterii Domnului,… [citeste mai departe]

Leonardo rămâne optimist că Mbappe va continua la PSG

Directorul sportiv al clubului de fotbal Paris Saint-Germain, brazilianul Leonardo, a declarat pentru Europe1 că există în continuare şanse mari pentru prelungirea contractului atacantului Kylian Mbappe, care expiră în luna iunie 2022, transmite AFP. ''Este o situaţie foarte particulară… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Arșinel, primul spectacol după operația pe cord deschis. A urcat pe scenă în baston: „Un adevărat medicament”

În urmă cu câteva săptămâni, Alexandru Arșinel a suferit o operație pe cord deschis, iar în weekend a mers la primul spectacol după intervenția… [citeste mai departe]

Buget majorat cu 4 milioane lei pentru CS Minaur Baia Mare

Zilele trecute, consilierii locali băimăreni au aprobat majorarea bugetului CS Minaur Baia Mare cu suma de 4.000.000 milioane lei, în urmă rectificării bugetului general al municipiului. Conform proiectului de rectificare, s-au majorat și bugetele la SPAU și Direcția de Asistență Socială.… [citeste mai departe]

Fuego are cel mai tare Revelion de la televizor! Află ce surprize pregătește artistul la TVR2!

Toate televiziunile se întrec în programe alambicate, variate, colorate pentru noaptea dintre ani. Iată ca la TVR 2, veți avea parte de cel mai frumos Revelion, unul plin de energie, de momente speciale, de… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 ianuarie, tarifele la internetul în roaming scad în Europa. Un operator din România a anunțat deja ieftinirea prețurilor

De la 1 ianuarie, tarifele la internetul în roaming scad în Europa. Un operator din România a anunțat deja ieftinirea prețurilor Începând… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 400 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.798.629 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 20 decembrie 2021, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.798.629… [citeste mai departe]

Liga Zimbrilor a intrat în vacanță până la începutul lunii februarie

Cu excepția partidei CSM Bacău – Dinamo, care se va juca anul viitor, pe parcursul săptămâni trecute s-au disputat ultimele patru meciuri din 2021 în Liga Națională de handbal masculin: Steaua – Dinamo 24-30, Potaissa Turda – Minaur Baia Mare 30-26, ambele… [citeste mai departe]


Romania still wants to optimise the National Recovery Plan

Publicat:
Romania’s new Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said he will try to find a way to include some agriculture projects in the National Recovery and (NRRP), according to Euractiv. ”We will try to see how we can optimise the plan,” Chesnoiu said in an interview with the Agerpres. Chesnoiu stated he believes there could be […] The post Romania still wants to optimise the appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Val de aer polar peste Romania. Ninsorile au cuprins aproape toata tara

09:35, 04.12.2021 - Iarna isi intra in drepturi in aproape toata țara. A nins in aceasta dimineata și in Capitala, iar in unele județe din centru și din nord-vestul țarii temperaturile sunt si cu 10 grade mai scazute fața de cele inregistrate ieri. Pentru orele urmatoarele meteorlogii anunta polei, in majoritatea regiunilor.…

EU Commission disburses E1.8bln in pre-financing to Romania under RRF

17:30, 02.12.2021 - The European Commission on Thursday disbursed E1.8bln to Romania in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country’s grant allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), according to a press release. The pre-financing payment will help to kick-start the implementation of the investment…

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis nominates Nicolae Ciuca as Prime Minister

16:45, 22.11.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appointed Nicolae Ciuca for the position of the country’s prime minister as the Liberals and Social Democrats finalised the planned coalition aiming to end a two-month-long political stalemate. Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca has expressed hope that…

Romania’s socialists call for national recovery plan to be renegotiated with EU

10:18, 11.11.2021 - Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv.  EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…

US and Romania to build nuclear power facility

13:26, 03.11.2021 - The United States and Romania announced plans to build a “first-of-a-kind” small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The White House stated that the deployment of SMR technology will be an essential contributor to a decarbonised power sector…

EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan

11:05, 29.10.2021 - The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release.  “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive…

Mihai Tudose, nou atac dur la adresa lui Cițu: “OMS trebuia sa trimita psihiatrii, nu epidemiologii”

11:30, 21.10.2021 - Fostul premier Mihai Tudose, europarlamentar PSD, a intervenit telefonic miercuri seara, la Romania TV, si a lansat un nou atac dur la adresa Guvernului Citu, acuzandu-l pe premierul demis ca nu a facut nimic pentru a pregati valul 4. Intervenția lui Mihai Tudose nu a fost lipsita de ironii la adresa…

Topul scumpirilor in Romania: energia electrica, uleiul, gazele și cartofii. Inflația, mult peste estimari

11:10, 12.10.2021 - In luna septembrie, inflația s-a situat mult peste valoarea estimata anterior de Banca Centrala, situandu-se la 6,3%. In topul scumpirilor, pe primul loc este energia electrica. Uleiul comestibil a cunoscut o creștere importanta de preț, la fel, tariful la gaze și prețul cartofilor. Specialiștii estimeaza…


