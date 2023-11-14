Romania sent EU Commission first draft of integrated national energy, climate plan

Stiri Recomandate

Trei din cinci angajaţi români au participat la un interviu pentru job în acest an, iar printre cele… [citeste mai departe]

Potrivit DNSC, în primă etapă,… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 13 noiembrie 2023, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Câmpeni au fost sesizați, de către un bărbat, de 48 de ani, din comuna Horea, județul Alba, cu privire la faptul că a fost amenințat de către fiul său. Din primele cercetări… [citeste mai departe]

În contextul Zilei Mondiale a Diabetului, noi cercetări atrag atenția asupra necesității unor măsuri imediate și eficiente pentru a contracara diabetul zaharat tip 2, boala secolului 21, care în absența intervențiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Nr. 306 din 14 noiembrie 2023 BULETIN DE PRESA Cercetat penal pentru infractiuni la regimul rutier, a fost retinutLa data de 13 noiembrie a.c., politistii Biroului Rutier Medias au retinut un barbat in varsta de 23 de ani, din Ighisu Nou, cercetat penal pentru savarsirea mai multor infractiuni la regimul circulatiei.In… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Gura Humorului, în vârstă de 62 de ani, a ajuns la spital cu arsuri de gradele I şi II la nivelul capului, în urma unui incendiu care i-a cuprins marţi locuinţa, potrivit Agerpres.''Pompierii militari… [citeste mai departe]

Directoratul Naţional pentru Securitate Cibernetică (DNSC) şi ING Bank atrag atenţia asupra unei campanii de phishing care vizează conturile proprietarilor de pe platformele de rezervări online la hoteluri şi unităţi de… [citeste mai departe]

În iunie anul acesta, o propunere de interzicere a TikTok în SUA a obținut sprijin bipartizan și a ridicat întrebări mai mari cu privire la legile privind accesul la date. Efectul a fost că mai multe state se gândesc serios la interzicerea… [citeste mai departe]

Aseară, armata israeliană a distribuit,… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul Partidului Nostru, Renato Usatîi, a avut parte, recent, de un incident care pare a fi desprins din filme.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania sent EU Commission first draft of integrated national energy, climate plan

Publicat:
Romania sent EU Commission first draft of integrated national energy, climate plan

Romania submitted the first draft of its for Energy and Climate to the EU Commission last week, ensuring it addressed a series of previous issues that contributed to its delay in approval, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday, according to Euractiv. and (NECP) has to

Bucharest coalition leaders criticise their own cash limit payment rules

10:35, 07.11.2023 - Romania’s decision to limit cash payment for individuals and businesses, which will come into effect on Saturday, has sparked controversy from within the governing coalition, with leaders criticising their fiscal measures, according to Euractiv. The new rules impose daily cash payment limits of 10,000…

Romania to level retirement age for men and women with EU money

10:40, 01.11.2023 - Romania will set the retirement age for men and women at the same level of 65 years from 2035, according to the pension laws proposed by the Labour Ministry and adopted as part of Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced after a ruling coalition meeting on Tuesday…

Romania to build burn centres eight years after worst fire in history

11:20, 31.10.2023 - Romania will get three specialised burn centres by 2025, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on the eighth anniversary of the deadliest fire in Romania’s history that killed 65 people, according to Euractiv. In the absence of dedicated burn centres and the capability to properly treat severe…

Romanian parliament readopts special pensions reform after constitutional check

10:25, 17.10.2023 - Romania’s Chamber of Deputies quickly passed the law on special pensions in line with the EU Commission’s request to unblock a third recovery fund installment on Monday after the Constitutional Court ruled the previous proposal unconstitutional in August, according to Euractiv.  This legislation on…

Ecological coalition emerges ahead of Romania’s 2024 elections

10:30, 26.09.2023 - A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

Austria rebuts von der Leyen’s call for Schengen enlargement

12:05, 14.09.2023 - Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

Sweden to increase measures against radicalisation, terrorism

11:40, 29.08.2023 - Sweden will strengthen cooperation between authorities to prevent radicalisation and the spread of violent terrorism in response to the deteriorating security situation following several Quran burnings, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said at a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The…

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.639
EUR 4.9723
CHF 5.146
GBP 5.6996
CAD 3.3557
XAU 290.312
JPY 3.0576
CNY 0.6364
AED 1.263
AUD 2.9559
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5423

