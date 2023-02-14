Romania sees increase in foreign investments

Stiri Recomandate

Platforma de experiențe pentru timp liber Extasy: peste 80% dintre experiențele achiziționate sunt destinate cuplurilor și familiilor

Platforma de experiențe pentru timp liber Extasy: peste 80% dintre experiențele achiziționate sunt destinate cuplurilor și familiilor

Românii plătesc între 300 de lei – 500 de lei/ experiență, pentru a petrece timp de calitate în cuplu, în familie sau cu prietenii… [citeste mai departe]

RARități: Un Citroen SM din 1971

RARități: Un Citroen SM din 1971

RARități: Un Citroen SM din 1971 cu un motor Maserati pe benzină de 2,7 L, V6 și 165 de CP care putea atinge și chiar depăși 220 km/h, limuzina a trecut prin inspecția Registrului Auto Român.  Dincolo de tentația de a sta să o privești minute în șir, mașina are și foarte multe dotări avangardiste, [...] The post RARități: Un Citroen… [citeste mai departe]

UDMR privește de pe margine războiul PNL-PSD: „Nu suntem parte la rotativă. Noi mergem înainte”

UDMR privește de pe margine războiul PNL-PSD: „Nu suntem parte la rotativă. Noi mergem înainte”

Ca de obicei, UDMR tace și face, nu se angajează în conflicte cu partidele tradiționale, cu care a făcut parteneriate de-a lungul celor 32 de ani de democrație. Nici actualele dispute, pe rotația… [citeste mai departe]

Avarie RAJA in Lumina. Cat dureaza si cine este afectat

Avarie RAJA in Lumina. Cat dureaza si cine este afectat

In vederea executarii lucrarilor de remediere a unei avarii survenite pe conducta de alimentare cu apa de pe strada Navodari din localitatea Lumina, judetul Constanta, echipele RAJA sisteaza furnizarea apei potabile, astazi ndash; 14 februarie 2023, in intervalul orar 09.15 ndash; 13.30.Sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul României cere interzicerea sportivilor ruși și belaruși la Jocurile Olimpice din 2024

Ministerul României cere interzicerea sportivilor ruși și belaruși la Jocurile Olimpice din 2024

România, alături de alte țări, solicită interzicerea sportivilor din Rusia și Belarus la Jocurile Olimpice din 2024. România s-a alăturat demersului mai multor țări care solicită Comitetului Internațional… [citeste mai departe]

Cadavrul unei persoane, scos de sub ruinele unui bloc din Turcia: Salvatorii moldoveni continuă căutările

Cadavrul unei persoane, scos de sub ruinele unui bloc din Turcia: Salvatorii moldoveni continuă căutările

Salvatorii moldoveni pe parcursul zilei de 13 februarie au continuat lucrările de căutare și evaluare a blocurilor și caselor rezidențiale în zonele de intervenție indicate de autoritățile… [citeste mai departe]

Medic: Nerespectarea tratamentului poate ucide mai mult decât boala pentru care se administrează terapia

Medic: Nerespectarea tratamentului poate ucide mai mult decât boala pentru care se administrează terapia

Specialiştii Spitalului ”Victor Babeş” Timişoara avertizează, marţi, că nerespectarea tratamentului poate ucide mai mult decât boala pentru care se administrează terapia, deoarece alterează… [citeste mai departe]

Accident la Răscruci. Coliziune între un autoturism condus de o maramureşeancă şi un camion – video

Accident la Răscruci. Coliziune între un autoturism condus de o maramureşeancă şi un camion – video

Un accident rutier s-a produs marți dimineață pe șoseaua Gherla – Cluj-Napoca, în zona localității Răscruci din comuna Bonțida. Din primele informații, a avut loc o coliziune între un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

Pagina de Facebook a Finanțelor a fost spartă! La profil apar două mașini scumpe

Pagina de Facebook a Finanțelor a fost spartă! La profil apar două mașini scumpe

Ministerul Finanțelor anunță că întâmpină probleme cu pagina de Facebook. ”Momentan întâmpinăm probleme cu pagina oficială de Facebook a Ministerului Finanțelor. Ne cerem scuze pentru inconveniență, depunem toate eforturile pentru remedierea… [citeste mai departe]

Omagiu și flori. Regretatul Grigore Vieru ar fi împlinit astăzi 88 de ani

Omagiu și flori. Regretatul Grigore Vieru ar fi împlinit astăzi 88 de ani

Marele poet Grigore Vieru ar fi împlinit astăzi 88 de ani. Conducerea Primăriei Chișinău, dar şi oameni care i-au îndrăgit opera au depus flori la bustul scriitorului.Poetul a trecut la cele veşnice în 18 ianuarie 2009, după ce a fost implicat într-un… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania sees increase in foreign investments

Publicat:
Romania sees increase in foreign investments

Foreign direct investments in Romania rose to E10.7 billion in 2022, from E8 billion in the previous year, central bank data showed Monday, Euractiv reports. The additional funds from foreign investors could not balance the payments and investment position, as Romania’s current account deficit ballooned by 52% last year. The current account deficit was almost […] The post Romania sees increase in foreign investments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Austria, Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine

10:50, 31.01.2023 - Austria and Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at a meeting in Budapest on Monday, stressing their close cooperation, according to Euractiv. Austria and Hungary’s position regarding…

Romania’s budget deficit below target

10:25, 31.01.2023 - Romania ended 2022 with 5.68% of GDP, which is below the estimate included in the latest budget revision and one percentage point less than the recorded amount in 2021, according to Euractiv. In November, the government estimated the budget deficit for the whole of 2022 at 5.74% of GDP, which was down…

EU says it cannot brand Iran’s Guards as terror group before court ruling

11:35, 23.01.2023 - The European Union cannot list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that they are, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday, according to Reuters.  EU foreign ministers are however set to add 37 names to the bloc’s list of people and entities…

Romania files memorandum for OECD accession

11:50, 16.12.2022 - An initial memorandum for accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was formally submitted by Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, according to Euractiv. Romania does not see the accession to the OECD as a purpose in itself but a catalyst for reforms, and changes…

Bulgaria threatens Netherlands and Austria with countermeasures for Schengen

12:11, 06.12.2022 - Bulgaria is threatening countermeasures if the Netherlands and Austria veto its Schengen accession, Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Monday, adding that “common sense may prevail” in the remaining days until the crucial vote is taken, according to Euractiv. Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia are…

Georgia’s ex-leader Saakashvili ‘poisoned’ in prison says doctors

17:16, 05.12.2022 - Georgia’s jailed ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili, had been “poisoned” in custody by heavy metals and risks dying without proper treatment, according to a medical report distributed on Monday by his legal team, Euractiv reports. The 54-year-old was transferred to hospital last year after a hunger strike…

EU Commission lifts CVM monitoring on Romania

10:45, 23.11.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -4°C | 9°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 5°C
Timisoara -4°C | 8°C
Constanta 1°C | 8°C
Brasov -1°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 februarie 2023
USD 4.5915
EUR 4.9037
CHF 4.9741
GBP 5.5284
CAD 3.4362
XAU 274.344
JPY 3.4642
CNY 0.6726
AED 1.2501
AUD 3.1794
MDL 0.2441
BGN 2.5072

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec