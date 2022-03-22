Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia Romania is looking for ways to protect around 2,500 jobs at the local unit of Russian steel-pipes manufacturer TMK PJSC, which was hit by sanctions against billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, according to Bloomberg. The employees of TMK Artrom haven’t received wages and the company cannot pay suppliers as its accounts have been frozen, according to local […] The post Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

