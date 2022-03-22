Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Aventura continuă! Hotărârile CLT privind noua organigramă și AES, nelegale? Sindicatul Liber sesizează prefectura

Nu s-a împlinit săptămâna de când Consiliul Local Timișoara a aprobat noua organigramă a primăriei și reorganizarea serviciilor publice de educație și sănătate.… [citeste mai departe]

Tricolorii Under 19 luptă pentru calificarea la EURO

Naționala de fotbal a României, alcătuită din jucători sub 19 ani, participă în perioada 23-29 martie, în Croația, la Turul de Elită, ultima fază de calificare pentru Campionatul European. Selecționata tricoloră, din care face parte și fundașul Gergely Botond de la FK Miercurea Ciuc, va întâlni,… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ! PNL a aprobat protocolul de fuziune cu ALDE

PNL a aprobat marți protocolul de fuziune cu ALDE, partidul înființat de Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, a anunțat marți șeful liberalilor, Florin Cîțu. Anunțul a fost făcut de Cîțu la finalul ședinței Biroului Executiv al PNL. Pe 18 ianuarie, PNL a avut prima discuție cu ALDE pentru fuziune, iar discuțiile… [citeste mai departe]

Citu: PNL to propose in governing coalition allocation of 2.5% of GDP for defense expenses

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to propose in the governing coalition the allocation of 2.5% of GDP for defense expenses, PNL chairman Florin Citu announced on Tuesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

NATO: Belarus ar putea „în curând să se alăture războiului din Ucraina

SUA și NATO consideră că Belarus s-ar putea alătura „în curând" Rusiei în războiul împotriva Ucrainei, au declarat pentru CNN oficiali americani și NATO. Belarus se pregătește deja, mai spun sursele. [citeste mai departe]

PNL face fuziune cu ALDE! Ce ”mișcări” sunt în zona Turzii?!

PNL și ALDE vor fuziona, anunțul fiind făcut în această după-amiază, după ședința Biroului Executiv al PNL, în care s-a decis acest lucru. Conform unui protocol agreat între cele două părți, cei din... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Argeș. Peste 150 de șoferi amendați pentru nerespectarea regulilor de circulație

În ultimele 24 de ore, poliţiştii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Argeş şi cei ai structurilor rutiere municipale şi orăşeneşti au continuat acţiunile pentru prevenirea evenimentelor rutiere, precum şi pentru conştientizarea de către… [citeste mai departe]

Surse BEX PNL - Florin Roman acuză PSD că epurează liberalii din CA-urile industriei de apărare

Vicepreședintele PNL Florin Roman a acuzat, marți, în ședința conducerii centrale a partidului, că social-democrații schimbă Consiliile de Administrație din zona de apărare pentru a-i elimina pe reprezentanții… [citeste mai departe]

Primul efect al sancțiunilor impuse Rusiei: Cel mai mare producător auto, deținut de Renault, opreşte parţial producţia, în lipsa componentelor electronice

Principalul producător rus de automobile Avtovaz a declarat luni că opreşte… [citeste mai departe]


Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia

Publicat:
Romania is looking for ways to protect around 2,500 jobs at the local unit of Russian steel-pipes manufacturer TMK PJSC, which was hit by sanctions against billionaire , according to Bloomberg.  The employees of TMK Artrom haven’t received wages and the company cannot pay suppliers as its accounts have been frozen, according to local […] The post Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

11:16, 09.03.2022 - Britain announced new aviation sanctions on Wednesday which give the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia, saying it had already impounded one plane, according to Reuters. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean…

Ukrainian refugees boost demand for euro banknotes in Romania

16:25, 07.03.2022 - Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…

EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion

13:20, 02.03.2022 - European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

15:15, 24.02.2022 - Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

Djokovic included in Australian Open draw despite visa threat

13:35, 13.01.2022 - Novak Djokovic has been entered into the first tennis grand slam of 2022 even as doubts remain over whether he’ll be allowed to stay in Australia and compete, according to Bloomberg.  The Australian Open number one seed will play fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in his first-round match, according to…


