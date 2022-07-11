Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Desertul verii: panna cotta cu jeleu de cătină. Rețeta rapidă, explicată pas cu pas

Desertul verii: panna cotta cu jeleu de cătină. Rețeta rapidă, explicată pas cu pas

Beneficiile cătinei sunt foarte bine cunoscute la noi în țară. Știm cu toții că acest „ginseng românesc” are valențe pentru sănătatea noastră, prin aportul de vitamine, minerale, acizi grași polinesaturați, carotenoide și microelemente.… [citeste mai departe]

UE ajută Republica Moldova să își consolideze granițele

UE ajută Republica Moldova să își consolideze granițele

Uniunea Europeană a lansat luni centrul de sprijin al blocului comunitar pentru securitatea internă și pentru gestionarea frontierelor în Republica Moldova. La eveniment au participat comisarul pentru afaceri interne, Ylva Johansson, alături de  ministrul de interne de la chișinău,… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră - Putin se ține de cuvânt: Gazprom a redus livrările de gaze spre Germania, Austria şi Italia

Ultima oră - Putin se ține de cuvânt: Gazprom a redus livrările de gaze spre Germania, Austria şi Italia

Compania rusă Gazprom a redus, luni, aprovizionarea cu gaze a Germaniei, Austriei şi Italiei, din cauza unor lucrări de întreţinere, dar există temeri că alimentarea va fi afectată permament… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 270.000 de persoane au tranzitat punctele de frontieră în ultimele 24 de ore. 24 de cetățeni străini nu au putut intra în România

Peste 270.000 de persoane au tranzitat punctele de frontieră în ultimele 24 de ore. 24 de cetățeni străini nu au putut intra în România

Peste 270.000 de persoane au tranzitat punctele de frontieră în ultimele 24 de ore. 24 de cetățeni străini nu au putut… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat aflat în şomaj tehnic la ALRO Slatina a lăsat un mesaj pe o factură de utilităţi apoi s-a spânzurat

Un bărbat aflat în şomaj tehnic la ALRO Slatina a lăsat un mesaj pe o factură de utilităţi apoi s-a spânzurat

Un bărbat în vârstă de 46 de ani, care se afla în şomaj tehnic după ce compania la care lucra şi-a redus activitatea, a fost găsit spânzurat luni, în locuinţa sa din… [citeste mai departe]

Dosare penale întocmite pentru infracțiuni rutiere

Dosare penale întocmite pentru infracțiuni rutiere

Polițiștii din Ocna Șugatag, Sighetu Marmației, Baia Sprie și Borșa au identificat la volanul unor autoturisme patru bărbați cu vârste cuprinse între 32 și 64 de ani din Giulești, Sighetu Marmației, Baia Sprie și Borșa, conducând sub influența băuturilor alcoolice. Etilotestele au arătat valori… [citeste mai departe]

UE lansează o platformă de sprijin pentru securitatea internă și pentru gestionarea frontierelor în Moldova

UE lansează o platformă de sprijin pentru securitatea internă și pentru gestionarea frontierelor în Moldova

Astăzi, 11 iulie, comisarul pentru afaceri interne, Ylva Johansson, și ministrul de interne al Republicii Moldova, Ana Revenco, au lansat centrul de sprijin al UE pentru securitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vor avea acces on-line angajații la datele din registrul salariaților REVISAL

Cum vor avea acces on-line angajații la datele din registrul salariaților REVISAL

Informațiile referitoare la vechimea în muncă ar putea fi la un click distanță, conform unui proiect de Hotărâre de Guvern ce prevede cum fiecare angajat ar putea să-și acceseze dosarul, pe internet. Pentru asigurarea accesului online… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Geambaşu, despre procesul intentat tatălui său: „Un denigrator nu ar fi complet dacă nu ar fi şi laş"

Călin Geambaşu, despre procesul intentat tatălui său: „Un denigrator nu ar fi complet dacă nu ar fi şi laş”

Călin Geambaşu a explicat situaţia în ceea ce priveşte procesul intentat tatălui său. Acesta l-a dat în judecată în urmă cu un an şi jumătate, pentru a-l face să renunţe… [citeste mai departe]

Cum speli prosoapele de bucătărie cu muștar și ulei. Da, ai citit bine! Vor ieși albe ca la început

Cum speli prosoapele de bucătărie cu muștar și ulei. Da, ai citit bine! Vor ieși albe ca la început

Atunci când trebuie să speli prosoapele de bucătărie, te gândești să apelezi la cele mai eficiente trucuri pentru a scăpa de petele dificile. De fiecare dată când pui prosoapele la mașina de… [citeste mai departe]


Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine

Publicat:
Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine

Romanian prosecutors stated they’re starting an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine, according Bloomberg. Romania’s criminal law applies to offenses committed against a Romanian citizen by a foreign citizen outside the territory of the country, the prosecutor general’s office said in a website statement Monday. The probe, […] The post Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


