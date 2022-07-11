Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine Romanian prosecutors stated they’re starting an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine, according Bloomberg. Romania’s criminal law applies to offenses committed against a Romanian citizen by a foreign citizen outside the territory of the country, the prosecutor general’s office said in a website statement Monday. The probe, […] The post Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

