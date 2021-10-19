Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past 24 hours. More than 1,800 people […] The post Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

