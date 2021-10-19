Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

Stiri Recomandate

Profesorii SuperTeach Ploiești, despre nevoia de schimbare a școlii românești

Profesorii SuperTeach Ploiești, despre nevoia de schimbare a școlii românești

”O școală adevărată este cea pe porțile căreia ies cetățeni buni, oameni deschiși la minte, dornici să învețe toată viața. Școala românească se concentrează pe rezultate, note bune și cariere, mai puțin pe copil” Are nevoie școala românească… [citeste mai departe]

Falimentul, noul fenomen ce planează asupra României! Care sunt cauzele dezastrului pentru 100.000 de firme?

Falimentul, noul fenomen ce planează asupra României! Care sunt cauzele dezastrului pentru 100.000 de firme?

Specialiştii au întocmit o analiză ce se doreşte a fi o previziune pentru situaţia economică a ţării. Iar concluziile sunt dezastruoase: peste 100.000 de firme ar putea da faliment.… [citeste mai departe]

Înmormântările s-au dublat în Suceava din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19

Înmormântările s-au dublat în Suceava din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19

Efectele devastatoare ale pandemie de COVID-19 se observă în statisticile Casei de Pensii Suceava. Numărul ajutoarelor de înmormântare acordate în perioada 1-19 octombrie 2021 aproape că s-a dublat faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut. [citeste mai departe]

Medicul aflat la șefia CMR, în ziua cu cifre cutremurătoare în bilanțul COVID: „Nu văd altă soluție decât un lockdown urgent”

Medicul aflat la șefia CMR, în ziua cu cifre cutremurătoare în bilanțul COVID: „Nu văd altă soluție decât un lockdown urgent”

În ziua în care s-au aflat cifre cu totul îngrijorătoare cu privire la numărul cazurilor noi de infectare cu noul coronavirus… [citeste mai departe]

Fondurile de pensii private obligatorii, în creștere. Activele, substanțial mai mari ca anul trecut!

Fondurile de pensii private obligatorii, în creștere. Activele, substanțial mai mari ca anul trecut!

Fondurile de pensii private obligatorii, în creștere. Activele, substanțial mai mari ca anul trecut! Fondurile de pensii private obligatorii aveau la sfârșitul lunii trecute active în valoare de… [citeste mai departe]

Al doilea sezon din serialul 6ASE tocmai s-a lansat!

Al doilea sezon din serialul 6ASE tocmai s-a lansat!

După un prim sezon cu episoade în YouTube Trending și zeci de mii de fani nerăbdători să afle ce s-a întâmplat cu personajele lor favorite, echipa serialului 6ASE a lansat oficial ce-al de-al doilea sezon duminică, 17 octombrie, pe canalul de YouTube Roton Music. Serialul, produs de Vlad Baba, urmează… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea cazurilor de COVID-19 în Alba Iulia trimite studenții Universității „1 Decembrie 1918” acasă. Vezi pentru ce perioadă

Creșterea cazurilor de COVID-19 în Alba Iulia trimite studenții Universității „1 Decembrie 1918” acasă. Vezi pentru ce perioadă

Cursurile și seminariile universității „1 Decembrie 1918” din Alba Iulia se vor susține exclusiv în mediul online, începând… [citeste mai departe]

A murit fondatorul Radio Vacanța, Radio pentru Tineret și omul care organiza Cerbul de Aur

A murit fondatorul Radio Vacanța, Radio pentru Tineret și omul care organiza Cerbul de Aur

Octavian Iordăchescu, scenarist de televiziune, co-director al festivalului Cerbul de Aur şi fondator al Radio Vacanţa, a murit la vârsta de 78 de ani, a anunţat Televiziunea Română, marţi, într-un comunicat. Autor al… [citeste mai departe]

Sfatul cinic al directorului Termoenergetica pentru bucureștenii care nu au apă caldă și căldură: Să își cumpere boiler și calorifer electrice

Sfatul cinic al directorului Termoenergetica pentru bucureștenii care nu au apă caldă și căldură: Să își cumpere boiler și calorifer electrice

"Avariile pot apărea oriunde. Am avut săptămâna trecută câteva zile în care nu am avut apă caldă… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tineri din India au înfruntat inundațiile devastatoare și au ajuns la propria nuntă plutind într-un uriaș vas de gătit

Doi tineri din India au înfruntat inundațiile devastatoare și au ajuns la propria nuntă plutind într-un uriaș vas de gătit

Doi tineri indieni din Kerala, regiune unde inundațiile fac ravagii de câteva zile, nu au renunțat la planul de a se căsători și au ajuns la propria… [citeste mai departe]


Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

Publicat:
Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past 24 hours. More than 1,800 people […] The post Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

