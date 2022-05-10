Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell

Stiri Recomandate

Erling Haaland, transferul momentului în fotbalul mondial - Manchester City a activat clauza de reziliere

Erling Haaland va fi jucătorul celor de la Manchester City, formația din Premier League anunțând marți că a ajuns la un acord de principiu cu Borussia Dortmund pentru transferul atacantului… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de peste 1 milion de lei date de RAR, la ateliere de reparații auto. Ce nereguli au găsit inspectorii la service-uri

Amenzi de peste 1 milion de lei date de RAR, la ateliere de reparații auto. Ce nereguli au găsit inspectorii la service-uri Inspectorii de la Registrul… [citeste mai departe]

Coliziune între două mașini la Salcea. O mașină a ”zburat” cu roțile în sus. Cei doi șoferi răniți (FOTO)

Două mașini s-au ciocnit astăzi după amiază pe raza orașului Salcea una ieșind în decor cu roțile în sus. Potrivit ISU Suceava, sunt implicați doar șoferii autoturismelor,… [citeste mai departe]

Aleksandr Lukaşenko anunță că Belarusul va avea racheta cu care Rusia face prăpăd în Ucraina: Creăm o nouă rachetă

Rusia a convenit să ajute Belarusul să producă rachete, inclusiv una similară cu racheta de tip Iskander din Rusia, deoarece Minskul urmăreşte să îşi consolideze… [citeste mai departe]

Din 5 au rămas 3: Cine sunt candidații la șefia Procuraturii Anticorupție care trec în etapa interviu

Trei din cei 5 candidați la șefia Procuraturi Anticorupție trec în etapa următoare a concursului. Este vorba despre Adrian Bordianu, Veronica Dragalin și Octavian Iachimovschi. Dosarele celor… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Marcel Ciolacu face pace, după un deputat AUR și liderul deputaților PSD au fost la un pas de bătaie: Totdeauna se poate mai mult

Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat marţi că incidentul în care au fost implicaţi liderul deputaţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Bombă. Parlamentarii dezincriminează abuzul în serviciu la MAI

Parlamentarii PSD vor să dezincrimineze abuzul în serviciu comis în structurile Ministerului Afacerilor Interne. Potrivit unui proiect de lege pentru modificarea Statutului polițistului, încălcarea prevederilor de organizare obligatorie a concursurilor pentru ocuparea funcțiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina și UE: Măsuri pentru deblocarea porturilor ucrainene în vederea exportului de cereale

Ucraina și UE au discutat despre luarea unor ”măsuri imediate pentru a debloca porturile ucrainene în vederea exportului de cereale”, după ce blocada rusă a porturilor din Marea Neagră i-a forțat pe exportatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Zhao Lijian: Dezambiguizarea politicii SUA față de Taiwan va avea repercusiuni

Există o singură Chină în lume, Taiwan este parte indivizibilă a Chinei, iar Guverul Republicii Populare Chineze este singurul guvern legitim care reprezintă întreaga Chină, a declarat Zhao Lijian, purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerului chinez… [citeste mai departe]


Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell

Publicat:
Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell

Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to .  The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per year from 2.00%, […] The post Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania to grant additional E3.2 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

12:01, 06.05.2022 - Romania is pledging an additional E3.2mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while also reaffirming support for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, according to See News. Ciuca reiterated Romania’s political, diplomatic, humanitarian and economic support for…

EU to ‘significantly increase’ military support to Republic of Moldova

13:56, 04.05.2022 - The European Union plans to significantly increase military support to Republic of Moldova in the context of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday, according to  See News. “We will help Republic of Moldova strengthen its resilience and…

Romania’s central bank hikes key rate to 3% on speeding inflation

08:55, 06.04.2022 - Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News.  The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

Food crisis grows as spiralling prices spark export bans

15:25, 09.03.2022 - A global food crisis sparked by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine escalated on Wednesday as Indonesia tightened curbs on palm oil exports, adding to a growing list of key producing countries seeking to keep vital food supplies within their borders, according to Reuters.  The conflict in Ukraine is threatening…

Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9

16:20, 08.03.2022 - Romania will lift all COVID restrictions from Wednesday including requiring a digital pass to access institutions and the obligation to wear protective masks both indoors and outside, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The decision stems from the coalition government’s…

INS: Romania’s 2021 GDP rises 5.6%

13:16, 15.02.2022 - Romania‘s economy rose by 5.6% in 2021, after decreasing by 3.7% in the previous year, flash data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday, according to See News.  In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% year-on-year, following…

Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50%

16:55, 09.02.2022 - Romania‘s central bank (BNR) announced on Wednesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 2.50% from 2.00% as of February 10, its fourth rate hike since May 2018, according to See News. “The central bank also decided to raise the deposit facility rate at 1.50% per year from 1.00% and increase…


