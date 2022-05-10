Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per year from 2.00%, […] The post Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

