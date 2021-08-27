Romania pledges to help the Republic of Moldova’s achieve the EU integration goal

Stiri Recomandate

O mașină a ajuns într-un parapet, în Feleacu. Circulația este îngreunată. FOTO

Conform participanților la trafic, se circulă cu greutate în acest moment. &"În jurul orei 17.30, ISU Cluj a fost alertat prin SNAU 112 pentru a interveni la un accident rutier cu o victimă, în Feleacu. Victima a… [citeste mai departe]

Cabinetul senatorial mobil, o nouă metodă prin care Călin Matieș dorește să interacționeze cu oamenii din județ

LA UȘA TA! BIROU PARLAMENTAR MOBIL ! Sunt “senatorul pe roți”, mereu la dispoziția dumneavoastră. Mi-am luat foarte în serios rolul meu de parlamentar al județului… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul unei școli din Timișoara, demis după mai multe înregistrări audio apărute în spațiul public

Directorul Școlii Generale nr.18 din Timișoara a fost demis de Inspectoratul Școlar Timiș, după ce în spațiul public au apărut mai multe înregistrări în care își înjură soția și urlă… [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul care a evadat din sediul poliției din Urziceni a fost prins după trei zile, la cațiva kilometri de locul de unde fugise

Tânărul de 18 ani care a evadat în urmă cu trei zile din sediul Poliţiei Urziceni pe geamul din baie, a fost prins vineri, 27 august, în… [citeste mai departe]

J Balvin lansează piesa “Perra”, feat. Tokischa

După ce a doborât barierele muzicale cu “Vibras (2018) și și-a împărtășit strălucirea artistică prin “Colores” (2020), superstarul global J Balvin revine cu materialul “Jose”. Un amestec revelator de reflecții personale și melodii de dans, următorul album al artistului columbian împărtășește mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să alegi confortul în ținutele office

Când vorbim de ținutele formale, pentru birou, ale femeilor, cuvântul confort nu prea își are locul în propoziție. De obicei, aici vorbim despre o etichetă vestimentară care impune un stil rigid, îndreptat către eleganță. Pentru că ținutele office sunt menite să insufle respect, seriozitate și încredere. Din acest… [citeste mai departe]

Studenții din industria alimentară sunt importanți pentru INOVALIMENT

Organizatorii târgului au prelungit termenul de înscriere, pentru a le oferi șansa și specialiștilor din facultățile cu profil alimentar să își înscrie lucrările și proiectele de cercetare la târgul de invenții și inovații din domeniul alimentar, INOVALIMENT.… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV: 13.363 de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 13.363 de doze de vaccin Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca şi Johnson&Johnson au fost administrate în ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care 9.482 reprezintă prima doză, iar 3.881 doza a doua, potrivit unei informări transmise, vineri, de Comitetul… [citeste mai departe]

Noua afacere care se va deschide în România. Patronii vor investi 200 de milioane de euro și vor crea locuri de muncă

Vești excelente pentru românii care își caută un nou loc de muncă! O nouă afacere se va deschide în România. Patronii vor investi 200 de milioane de euro și vor… [citeste mai departe]


Romania pledges to help the Republic of Moldova’s achieve the EU integration goal

Publicat:
Romania and the Republic of Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of the European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to Agerpres.  “In 1991, Romania was the first country to have recognised the independence […] The post Romania pledges to help the Republic of Moldova’s achieve the EU integration goal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Romania, Moldova pledge to work together to achieve Moldova's European integration goal

16:40, 27.08.2021 - Romania and Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. "In 1991, Romania was the first country to…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…

Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia

17:20, 23.08.2021 - President Maia Sandu said that the Republic of Moldova wants its relations with Russia to be based on pragmatism and will work to prevent a destabilization of the situation with regard to the frozen conflict between Chisinau and its Moscow-backed breakaway region, Transdniester, according to RFE/RL.…

President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election

17:16, 12.07.2021 - President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…

PM Cițu: Romania’s economic growth is due to investments

13:30, 09.07.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption.  “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

Raiffeisen Bank second green bonds worth over RON 1.2bln trades on BVB

11:50, 02.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

Tourists in Romania spent over 2,600 lei per person in Q1, 2021

15:05, 17.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that non-resident tourists in Romania spent on average 2,675 lei (E543,26) per person in the first quarter of 2021. The total number of non-resident tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 and their expenses amounting to 171,5…


